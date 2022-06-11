WILMINGTON – For about as long as he could remember, being an Athletic Director and in particular being an Athletic Director at his alma mater, Wilmington High School, had been what Dennis Ingram had considered to be his dream job.
On Tuesday afternoon, that dream came true for Ingram, when Wilmington Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Glenn Brand summoned Ingram to his office and informed that he had been named Wilmington High’s Interim Director of Athletics for the 2022-23 school year.
When current Athletic Director Mia Muzio announced her decision to resign from her position to take over as the AD in the Lynnfield Public Schools system, Brand made the decision to fill the position with an interim candidate to serve through the 2022-23 school year. In his statement released on Tuesday, he said he felt that it was too late to conduct a full search before the summer and that it was best to pursue internal candidates within the school district in order to provide continuity for the student-athletes and coaches of Wilmington High.
Brand added that, “the position will be reevaluated in the early winter to determine the best way to move forward in a permanent capacity.”
Ingram, who graduated from Wilmington High in 1999, and has been the Boys Varsity Basketball coach since 2017, as well as the Boys Junior Varsity Soccer coach since 2008, is a career long educator and is currently a Physical Education/Health teacher at the West Intermediate School here in Wilmington, was chosen over two other strong candidates who were interviewed for the position, while a total of four people applied.
On Tuesday afternoon, when Ingram visited with Dr. Brand, and was told that he had been selected to take over his dream job, even in what is currently an interim role, it was a moment he will never forget.
“It was a pretty surreal moment, and it was an extremely exciting moment for me,” Ingram said. “You spend part of your life, like the past ten or twelve years hoping that this would happen, and at times it seemed so far away, but here we are.”
Ingram was chosen over an internal field which included Muzio’s Administrative Assistant Jonathan Amico and Brian Caira, a former WHS athlete and is the current assistant principal at the Wilmington Middle School. He was also one of the three finalists back when the job opened up in 2020. A fourth in-house candidate applied but was never interviewed.
In his statement, Brand and the search committee decided that it was Ingram who would best fit the role for Wilmington. Ingram’s resume includes a Master’s degree in Athletic Administration (M.Ed.) from Van Loan School at Endicott College, and a Bachelor’s degree in Sociology from Excelsior College in Albany, NY. In addition, Ingram is a Certified Athletic Administrator (C.A.A.) recognized by the National Interscholastic Athletic Association, and a Certified Interscholastic Coach recognized by the National Federation of State High School Association (NFHS).
Ingram has also been the Director for the Wilmington Public Schools-Wildcat Summer Sports Clinics since 2009 and has coached basketball at the high school level for 20 years, having coached in Medford and Somerville before taking over at Wilmington High in 2017.
Ingram is also a member of the Wilmington High Hall of Fame, having been inducted as an athlete in 2012 after a being a three-sport athlete for the Wildcats and then being inducted in 2016 as part of the 1998 state finalist Boys Soccer team.
But resume aside, now comes the tough part for Ingram, in actually finally getting to perform his dream job and perform it well. As Muzio, or any Athletic Director will tell you, it is a job filled with challenges, but Ingram is looking forward to that challenge and to bringing his ideas to the position, while also carrying on the tradition set by those who came before him.
“I feel like I have always played the ‘what if’ game of what I would do if I were the Athletic Director, so that is something I am very excited about,” Ingram said. “But I also feel like there are so many great things that Mia has done over the past couple of years that will continue moving forward.”
When Ingram officially takes over the position on July 1, he will become the seventh AD in school history, following Larry Cushing, James Martin, Jim Gillis, Ed Harrison, Tim Alberts, Harrison again on a one-year interim basis and then of course Muzio for the past two years. Ingram is hoping to take the lessons and support he has received from his predecessors into his new role.
“Mia has been extremely supportive, and I also have a great relationship with (Alberts and Harrison), so I feel like that has helped me out a lot, and I think it will continue to help me in this role,” Ingram said. “I talk to Mia a lot anyway, between doing the summer programs and everything else. She already has a transition folder ready to go for me and she has been so supportive of me. I think she is excited to hand off that folder to me and I am excited to kind of hit the ground running.”
Being an Athletic Director at any school would have been a dream come true for Ingram. But doing so at Wilmington High makes it all the more special for Ingram, who takes great pride in calling himself a Wilmington High alum, as well as a Wilmington resident.
“Absolutely that makes it even more special,” Ingram said. “There is only one place you call home and only one place you are from. Ten years ago, this was my dream, but I didn’t know how it would happen. I am just so appreciative of all the people who have helped me over the years.”
The first thing Ingram did upon hearing the news of course was to call his wife Amy and share the news with her. If anybody understood just how much the job meant to Ingram, it was Amy, who has been a constant source of support for Ingram throughout his career as a coach.
“I called her and of course she was very excited as well,” Ingram said. “When we first met, I had told her that this was one of my aspirations and she has always been so supportive, so it was great to share that with her.”
While the position is interim at the moment, Ingram is looking forward to bringing some stability to the position.
While there have been seven Athletic Directors in Wilmington history, there were just three from 1949 to 2016, but Ingram now becomes the fourth in six years for the Wildcats. With his local ties, Ingram is hoping to be here for the long haul, if the administration will have him.
“That is definitely my hope, and I think that is part of what made me an attractive candidate,” Ingram said. “I hope to be here for a long time. I am going to work hard every day to prove that I am the right choice for the job when the time comes to fill the position permanently.”
Ingram is hoping to bring the same passion to his new position that he has always brought to his coaching career. During his career as the Wilmington High Boys Basketball coach, Ingram has compiled a record of 29-68, with three state tournament bids, including this past season’s trip to the Division 2 statewide tournament.
Regardless of his team’s record, year in and year out, Ingram has always prided himself on building relationships with his players and supporting them in any way he can. He is hoping to carry that tradition into his new role as well.
“Wilmington has so much to offer and I love being a part of that,” Ingram said. “The way I feel about the kids I coach, I see myself extending that, not only to the student athletes at Wilmington High, but to the entire student body. I would like us to be one big, happy family.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.