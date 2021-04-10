WILMINGTON – After building up a sizeable lead to only see it vanish with a first set loss, the Wilmington High School Girls Volleyball team could have easily crumbled saying 'here we go again'.
The second set didn't get any easier as the Wildcats trailed 5-0 and 10-4 early on before the group rallied back, playing much better in all phases, especially serving and passing.
Those key aspects allowed the 'Cats to not only come back to win the second set, but also take the third and fourth ones to come away with a 3-1 (23-25, 25-19, 25-14, 25-11) victory over Watertown played before the limited home crowd on Tuesday night.
The win is the first on the season for the 'Cats and the first for new head coach Laura Donoghue.
“Overall we have definitely improved over the last few games, specifically with the last game (on Saturday) against (league power) Melrose,” said Donoghue. “The girls have proved to themselves that the stuff that we have been working on in practice is paying off on the court. They are playing really well together.
“Communication is still something that we need to work on in many situations, but I think our defense has helped (make up) in those circumstances.”
Trailing 10-4 in that second set, Wilmington started to slowly peck at the deficit and were down 12-9 when Alyssa Fricia got the ball. The team's sparkplug rattled off eight straight service points, including four aces and Wilmington took a 17-12 lead and never looked back the entire rest of the night with the exception of trailing 1-0 and being tied 1-1 in the third set.
“Our serving was really on tonight. We had twenty aces. (Serving) really hasn't been an issue with this team in terms of what work on in practice, but for the most part all of the girls have their safety serves and then their stronger serves at times and tonight they did a really good job of mixing up their serves,” said Donoghue.
In the third set, Wilmington was up 7-4, but Watertown had just earned a point before Khrystyna came through with one of her 13 kills on the night, which was followed by two service points, including an ace by Mia Vestal and the lead built to 10-4, 18-10 and then closed it out at 25-14.
Besides a little lapse in the middle of it, Wilmington was in control of the fourth set. Leading 11-8, it was Fricia again who rattled off six straight serves, several for aces and the others not returned, and quickly Wilmington's lead went to double digits.
Besides the 20 aces, the combined 17 service points by Fricia and the 13 kills by Fedynyak, Maddie McCarron also had a strong night with 13 service points, including two aces, five kills and four blocks.
“Maddie did a great job playing as a middle hitter. We have been working with her a lot on her swing, and with a lot more blocking, too. She played with a lot more confidence tonight and was really mixing up (the speed) of her hits,” said Donoghue.
Lauren Hitchinson and Naomi Layon each had eight service points, while, Meghan O'Mahony had five kills.
In the loss to Melrose, the 'Cats were defeated 25-16, 25-11 and 25-20, which were dramatically better scores than the ones from the first match just five days earlier.
At 1-6, Wilmington has hopes of adding a few more wins under their belt with another match-up with Watertown on Saturday, followed by a home match on Tuesday at 4:00 pm, which will be Senior Night, recognizing Fedynyak and Layon, before concluding the regular season a week from Saturday at Stoneham.
