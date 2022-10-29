BURLINGTON – Unless something crazy happens with the MIAA Power Rankings on Wednesday or Thursday as other teams conclude their regular seasons, the Wilmington High School Field Hockey team will miss the state tournament by the slimmest of margins, being slotted in the No. 33 spot as of Tuesday morning.
The top 32 ranked teams, as well as those teams that finish with a .500 record or better qualify for next week’s Division 3 state tournament. Wilmington finished with a 5-12-1 overall record, and perhaps the only way the ‘Cats make it is if No. 32 ranked Old Rochester loses to Bourne and drop significantly with its power ranking.
The ’Cats lost out on a golden chance to qualify with their 1-0 loss to Burlington on Monday afternoon. Earlier in the season, Wilmington defeated the Red Devils by the same 1-0 score.
“Burlington fought hard. We didn’t have a lot of shots on net and they caught us off-guard. They had one really good shot that caught us off-guard, so good for them. Then we didn’t capitalize on situations when we had the opportunities. It was just unfortunate,” said Wildcat head coach Leanne Ebert, who now needs three wins next year to reach 100 in his career.
Last Thursday was a different story as Wilmington edged out Melrose, 3-2, avenging an earlier 2-1 loss.
“That was a real good win for us. We came out fast and we scored within the first two minutes of the game. It was a well-played game. It was a 3-2 game and ended up being close, but we did have a 2-0 lead, then Melrose came back and it was a back-and-forth game for a little bit. It was an intense game and it was nice to be able to pull out the win, especially since we had lost to them the first time,” said Ebert.
Co-captain Carina O’Donnell scored her first goal of the season coming at the 2:01 mark and it was unassisted. Caitlyn George then scored her fourth goal of the season on a set-up by Abigail Hassell to make it 2-0. Melrose staged a comeback, but the game winning goal came off the stick of co-captain Ava DeProfio, who also netted her first of the season, on another assist going to Hassell. That goal came at the 9:17 mark of the second quarter.
The 1-1 week ends the season at 5-12-1, which included victories over Stoneham twice, Burlington, Melrose and Tewksbury, while ending in a tie with Woburn. In those six games, the Wildcats outscored their opponents 11-6. In the team’s 12 losses, the ‘Cats managed to score just three goals.
“I was pleased with their overall performance. I feel like it’s difficult to be on a team that is not producing a lot of wins,” said Ebert. “They never led on to that in any way, shape or form. They always worked hard, they always had a smile and they were always ready to go. They were the most polite group I have ever worked with. They were just so nice, so nice to be around, always. We gained a lot and that doesn’t necessarily have to be in the win column to actually have a win.”
This also marks the end of the career for 12 seniors, which comes a year after losing 14 of them. The dozen seniors who played in their last game includes DeProfio and O’Donnell, as well as Sarah Bryan, Samantha Cronin, Shae Fitzgerald, Kylie Gates, Colleen Logan, Ava MacGilvary, Katie Majourides, Isabella Piazza and Laci Titterington.
“We are losing another big class of seniors, 12 of them. Another big group goes out, but this one is different because we have a core of players left behind who have varsity experience. They have been playing with this group and have been groomed some, so I think that will make a difference (for next year),” said Ebert.
The core of players includes goalie Gracy Giammarco, as well as Hassell, Alexis Melvin, who tied with George for the team lead in goals with four, and Sofia DiNatale.
