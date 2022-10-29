The WHS Girls Varsity Field Hockey team completed its season with a 5-12-1 record, and although not official, but it appears the team just missed out on the playoffs. The team includes front row from left, Gracy Giammarco, Alexis Melvin, Ava MacGilvray, Colleen Logan, Katie Manjourides and Isabella Piazza And back row from left, Assistant Coach Katherine McKenna, Kylie Gates, Shae Fitzgerald, Sarah Bryan, Ava DeProfio, Abigail Hassell, Carina O'Donnell, Caitlyn George, Laci Titterington, Sofia DiNatale and Coach Leanne Ebert.

(photo by JoeBrownphotos.com).