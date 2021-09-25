BURLINGTON – It was an up-and-down week for the Wilmington High School Field Hockey team.
Heading into last Wednesday's game with Tewksbury, the Wildcats were 0-2 with losses to Belmont and Reading and were searching for the first 'W'. After scoring a goal in the third quarter to take the lead against the Redmen, the Wildcats let their opponents tie the game up with under two minutes to go with Michelle Kusmaul putting home a rebound and the game ended in a 1-1 tie.
“They scored to tie it with (98 seconds) left in the game,” said Wilmington High School coach Leanne Ebert. “(Goalie) Marissa (Bryan) made the initial save, then she made the follow up save and then Tewksbury got it in on the third shot. That's something that we are working on. You can't allow teams to pepper your goalie like that. If the goalie makes the initial save, then the defense has to get the ball out of the circle. Marissa did her job.”
Junior Ava DeProfio scored the lone goal for the 'Cats.
Two days later, Wilmington traveled to Winchester and were defeated 6-0.
“We lost 6-0 but the girls played so hard and they were so upbeat the entire time. At the end of the first quarter, it was scoreless,” said Ebert. “Then in the second quarter, there was a three-and-half-minute glimpse and I don't know what was going on and Winchester scored three times in those three-and-a-half minutes. That was tough and then they slowly added another one in and another one in. To me, it was a 3-0 game.
“I don't know what happened to my team during those three-and-a-half minutes, but once the girls came back to, I thought they played well and to me it felt like a 3-0 game. Even though they lost 6-0, I was really proud of them. They played well and played all the way until the end.”
Still without a win through the first four games of the season, the 'Cats were determined to finally get into the win column on Tuesday with their short trip to Burlington and although it took a while, they did indeed get the 'W' by a 2-0 score.
“We got off to a slow start. We talked about it at halftime and the girls said that the problem was they were not communicating so I said 'well you know what you need to do' and they went back out on the field and they did exactly that,” said Ebert. “I had to remind them that communication is what makes a team click and it made a difference in the second half. We didn't have any shots on net in the first half, so at halftime, we decided to go back to our original formation so I think that made a difference as well.”
Wilmington scored single goals in the third and fourth quarters, both by senior Rita Roche to come away with the win.
“The first goal was beautiful. Celia (Kulis) brought the ball down and sent a cross pass over to Rita and it was just a beautiful set up and goal. Then on the second goal, Rita carried the ball down the field and reversed the ball in and that was also a nice goal to see,” described Ebert.
Wilmington absolutely dominated the game.
“Burlington had no shots on net in the entire game so we really dominated. The score should have been different, but that's OK. I'll take the win. Winning 2-0 is fine, it's just the first and second quarter they just weren't gelling. They turned it around and that's what is most important. They were able to talk about what they needed to do and then put it into action. I think that's huge,” said Ebert.
