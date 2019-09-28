BURLINGTON — Over the years Steve Scanlon has reached countless number of impressive feats and milestones as a coach. This past Wednesday the Wilmington High School boys' soccer team blanked Burlington, 1-0, giving Scanlon his 200th win as the head coach of the Wildcats, dating back to the year 2000 when he was named the interim coach, before taking it over the following year.
Since starting out as a soccer coach in the mid 1980s, Scanlon has a career record of 328-149-87, which includes previous stops at Methuen and Westford Academy.
Add to that, a career record of 348-205-64 in hockey — all at WHS — and his combined mark of 676-354-151 is certainly in legendary status.
While he has coached a combined 1,181 games to date, has won 676 of them, including three state championships (1 in soccer at Westford and 2 in hockey at WHS) and also has captured a league title in soccer in five different leagues — Merrimack Valley Conference, Midland-Wachusett, Dual County League, Cape Ann League and Middlesex League — Scanlon was asked if he ever sat back and thought about winning nearly 700 games and being behind the bench for nearly 1,200 games.
"No, not really," he said. "I like doing it. When you roll the ball out there for a long time, you accumulate a lot of games. I never looked at it that way. It's rewarding whenever you reach a milestone especially in this program where's only been four coaches, but overall, this is just about longevity — you are just there long enough."
Scanlon mentioned that there's only been four coaches in the history of the program which includes Frank Lentini, who started the program in 1968 and coached until 1977. Frank Peabody took over and held the position for four years until Steve's father Dick took over and held the spot from 1982 to his final season of 1999.
Steve was asked if this milestone means more to him than ones he has accomplished in hockey because he followed his father's own legacy.
"Oh definitely," he said. "That was always tough (following him after he passed away in 2001). I always thought that I was just taking care of his team. To me, this has always been his team and I've just been looking over it for him. It is a pretty cool thing to do (to get 200 wins following my Dad), especially because we put in about the same years."
Dick had many successful seasons with the Wildcats, taking one team to the state final and two others to the Eastern Mass Finals. In this decade alone, Steve captured three Middlesex League titles, made five state tournament appearances and reached the sectional semi-finals three times, while compiling a record of 76-30-5 from 2010-2014.
While both Dick and Steve have proven their legacy status between a number of Hall of Fame inductions and the incredible amount of wins — including Dick capturing his 300th in baseball in his final game — the two of them are similar in may ways but also quite different.
"My father really had a gift with kids," said Steve. "He could relate with all types of different kids. But times have changed. He used to fool around with kids a lot and you can't do stuff like that today. We have different styles, but I think both of us had the same competitive style as coach. He just had such a great way with kids and he was always able to press the right buttons with them."
Indeed Dick had that ability and seemed to really get the most out of kids when the situation called upon. Steve is that way too, just in a different way. The game of soccer really went to a different level world wide with all kinds of different techniques, styles, strategies, systems and of course overall skill level. Steve and his father used to sit at the kitchen table night after night, discussing the different aspects of the game of soccer. Especially early on here at WHS with those successful teams, Steve's strategies were a bit different, using a number of unique and creative strategies off set pieces.
"Soccer was at a different level when I reached college so I think that helped me a lot," he said. "Then when I started coaching at Westford, we were in a real serious league in Central Mass. I remember we would face teams that I had never heard of, like Algonquin Regional and Nashoba Regional and you would see these athletes and teams and be completely surprised how good they were."
Scanlon along with his good friend Chip Bruce, captured a state title at Westford in 1992. Although that title happened 27 years ago, Scanlon has kept that same style of coaching he has always had – tough, demanding, extremely competitive, disciplined, yet extremely fair.
“I've been with Steve in various roles since 1986,” said Bruce at the time of Scanlon's induction into the WHS Hall of Fame in 2016. “Two sports, three schools and lots of memories. Through the years Steve has always put the program first. He has certain values that have not changed and I don't imagine they ever will.
“What is really important to know is that he has adapted to the current players without compromising his values. Steve is the most fair coach I've been around. He never allows personal feelings to dictate which players play.”
While coaching at three different schools and having tremendous success guiding the Rangers, Grey Ghosts and Wildcats to at least one league title in five different leagues, Steve Scanlon has won 328 games as a head coach, with 200 coming here in Wilmington. The same program he once represented as a player.
“I've been here (as a coach for) a long time,” he said. “Since 2000 and through those years we have had some really good teams and some really good players, especially those first handful of years. We had some real successful teams.
“Overall, it's just about longevity. We've also had a lot of great kids over the years. This year's group is no exception, just a lot of great kids.”
