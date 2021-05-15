WILMINGTON — Before the season started, Wilmington High School Girls Track coach Brian Schell said a big goal for the team this spring was to hopefully finish with a winning record, something that hasn't been done since he has taken over.
Last Thursday, the 'Cats took the first step in that quest with a convincing 87-49 win over Burlington in the Middlesex League Freedom Division league opener.
"Burlington is always a tough team and this meet we brought it to them. I told the girls if we want to continue where we left off from the last season, everyone would have to bring their 'A game' and that they did. To say there was only a few standout performances would be an understatement as we had roughly 20 girls extremely close to having a personal record or in fact did. A lot of girls showed that versatility doubling and tripling up as well.”
Both Celia Kulis and senior captain Katie McLaughlin had big performances. Kulis took home three first places, and McLaughlin won two individual events. The duo combined for 25of the team's 87 points.
Kulis took home firsts in the high jump (4-8), 100-meter hurdles (16.3) and triple jump (32-2.25).
“I said it before and Celia is one the most versatile athletes on the team,” said Schell. “She can run, jump and throw. She is quick to pick up every event and like she did the hurdles last season. This meet she simple crushed the triple jump for her first time. You can tell between her power and flexibility she just floated in every phase.”
McLaughlin was tops in the 400-meter hurdles (1:13.7) and the 800 (2:35.5)
“Like any leader should, Katie set the tone of the meet crushing the first event and just missing her personal record,” said Schell. “She doubled up and came back only to crush it again in the 800. Both races she simply looked phenomenal. Smooth splits and flawless races given it was the first meet of the season. She just straight up crushed it.”
The other individual to win two events was Sarah LaVita, who took the discus with a personal best throw of 88-5 and she was also the best in the javelin, tossing it 93 feet.
The combination of Madi Mulas, Ali Doherty, Molly MacDonald and Kaitlyn Doherty all had big days, too. Collectively, they combined to win the 4x100 relay with a time of 51.7 seconds.
“These four also crushed it from the start to finish,” said Schell. “Training the handoffs paid off and were smooth the entire race. Madi had a great start on the gun giving Ali the lead, who also held strong on the back stretch. A great exchange between Ali and Molly helped her gain a big lead for Kaitlyn who hammered it in.”
In addition, Kaitlyn Doherty was first in the 100-meter dash with a personal record of 12.8 seconds and third in the triple jump at 30-1.50, Mulas was second in the 200-meters with a personal best time of 28.2 seconds, while Ali Doherty picked up a third in the 100 (13.2) and MacDonald did the same in the 800 with a time of 2:58. All in all, the four girls combined to score 16 points.
The last individual to place in multiple events was Amber Flynn, who was second with a personal best throw of 29-11 in the shot put, second in the discus at 85-8 and was third in the 800-meter race with a time of 2:58 as she collected seven of the team's points.
Taking home five points each with first places included Mallory Brown, with an epic 36-second personal best time in the mile at six minutes even, Hannah Bryson with her incredible 27-second personal best in the two-mile coming in at 13:24, as well as Amanda Broussard with her 61.4 time in the 400-meters.
Other second places were earned by Angie Zaykovskaya in the 400-meter hurdles with a personal best time of 1:15.6, Olivia Erler in the two-mile (13:58) and Kayla Flynn in the high jump (4-8).
Rounding out the scoring with third places included Shea Cushing in the mile (6:07) and Isabelle Puccio in the discus, throwing a personal best 78-7.
“Overall, this was a great way to start off the season. The girls came out strong and hopefully we can continue to carry this momentum into the next two meets,” said Schell.
