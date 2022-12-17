WILMINGTON– It is the start of a new season for the Wilmington High School wrestling program, and in the Wilmington gym on team picture day, members of the team were seen wiping the dust off their uniforms and preparing for another long winter athletic season.
One of those faces in the crowd of winter athletes awaiting their picture to be taken was first-year head coach Kevin Riley.
Although Riley is new to the title of head coach, he is no rookie in the wrestling world. The Billerica native wrestled at Shawsheen Tech in the 80s and was a Division I North Sectional Champion. Riley credits Mark Donovan for the development of his passion for the sport.
“I go back to Mark Donovan at the Shawsheen Tech in the 80s,” said Riley of the late coach. “My first year (in wrestling) was his first coaching year.”
As a coach, Riley was an assistant at Salem High School and later joined the Wilmington program as an assistant when he moved to the town in 2001.
For a team that graduated eight seniors last season, Riley has a lot of work to do to get his team ready for competition. However, he is not worried about the group he has.
“We graduated eight seniors (and) most of the lineup graduated last year so we are very young,” admitted Riley. “We did a lot of recruiting in the off season, and we would like to get the numbers a little bit higher than they are right now but the kids we have in the room right now I’m really happy with, they work hard.”
The Wildcats will be led by junior captain Julien Cella in the 145/152 weight class, a returning sectional champion. Cella was previously voted captain by his teammates last year, and Riley plans to roll with Cella as the lone captain for now.
“I’m kind of standing back and seeing if anyone else kind of rises up to the top to make an assistant at some point,” said Riley. “I got some ideas, I don’t think he’s going to be alone the whole season, but as of right now, that’s our leader.”
Besides Cella, the Wildcats are only returning four athletes in juniors Dempsey Murphy (195/220), Nickolas Lascone (145/152), Amilcar Valdivieso (195/220), and Braedon Almas (132/138). Riley acknowledges the lack of experience, but is hopeful in his squad.
“We have a lot of potential talent in the room right now,” said Riley. “Not a lot of experience, which is great (because) they are very coachable and we do have a couple kids coming back.”
Riley is taking in a total of nine promising newcomers to the squad this season, including four seniors in John Consorti (220/285), Michael Ings (195/220), Kevin Sanchez (138/145), and Ryan Watson (160/170).
The team is welcoming three juniors in Hannah Bryson (126/132), Clyde Lambert (170/182), and Evan Woltag (138/145).
There are two freshmen that include Mason Kwiatkowski (113/120) and Jonathan Panatta (285).
Out of that group, there is one name that initially stands out to Riley — Hannah Bryson. Bryson is stepping on to the mat this year as the first female wrestler in the history of the program, and Riley is proud to be a part of history.
“We also have our very first female wrestler in the school’s program, so we’re very happy for her,” said Riley. “She doesn’t know it, but I am a father of three daughters, and she doesn’t even know my daughters but they are all rooting for her.”
After a solid 10-10 record in the competitive Middlesex League last season, Riley understands his team is doubted due to their losses, but he is ready to surprise.
“We’re very optimistic, we got a couple of kids in our lineup nobody’s heard of,” admitted Riley. “They are going to know them by the end of the season. So we are really excited about that.”
Regardless of winning and losing, Riley was able to take a step back and remember the late Mark Donovan in a full circle moment.
“It’s my first year (and) it’s a lot of these kids' first years, so I kind of feel like I’m back in 1986 with Mark Donovan again and we are starting this journey together, so I can’t wait,” said Riley.
Looking ahead to their season schedule, Riley immediately points out an approaching test for his team coming next weekend in the Sons of Italy Tournament.
“We host the Sons of Italy tournament which is next Saturday, we got 18 teams coming, we got teams coming from out of state, we got really good teams coming (like) the (Shawsheen) Tech, North Andover, Melrose, some really good programs coming and some good action next week. I’m looking forward to my kids seeing that and I’m hoping they can compete real well and go deep in it,” said Riley.
Despite what happens this season, Riley is here to embed a winning culture in Wilmington for the near future.
“As a first time head coach I’m looking at the long term picture,” said Riley. “Last year’s team was made up mostly of seniors. We are an inexperienced team with great potential (and) I’m looking forward to working with these kids as they progress and start something special. This program has seen four different coaches in four years and I don’t plan on next year there being a fifth.”
SEASON OPENER
On Saturday, the Wildcats kicked off their season at the Gloucester Quad meet, where they went 0-5 on the day against Whittier, Excel Academy, Nashoba Tech, Gloucester, and Essex Tech/Masco Co-Op.
Julien Cella and Nickolas Lascone led the way, winning in every single one of their matchups.
In the first match of the day with Whittier, two Wilmington wrestlers picked up points. Julien Cella (152) and Nickolas Lascone (160) both took their opponent by a score of 6-0. Cella defeated Oskar Fryberg, and Lascone topped Anthony Midolo.
Against Excel Academy, Cella and Lascone were the point scorers again, where Cella was victorious over Luke Etheridge, and Lascone over Rafael Maya.
More Wildcats pitched in on the effort in a close loss to Nashoba Tech by a score of 42-30.
For the third time of the day, Cella and Lascone were again winners in their respective matches, beating Dylan Brzezowski and Caio Saraiva.
Clyde Lambert (182) was unopposed in his match, and Elijah Valdiviesio (220) and Jonathan Panatta (285) each took 6-0 wins over Ken Leonard and Sam Moustafa.
The Gloucester match produced three winners for Wilmington, where Cella and Lascone took home their fourth wins of the meet by a score of 6-0 over Zachary Hashley and Tyler Nicastro.
Mason Kwiatkowski (120) also took down Nathan Gonzalez 6-0.
Cella and Lascone finished up 5-0 days against Essex Tech/Masco Co-Op with wins over Greg DeRochemont and Jackson Haugh.
Kwiatowski and Lambert added their second wins of the day over Alejandro Rave and John Rapisarda both by scores of 6-0.
The Wildcats look to get back on track this week with a meet at Melrose on Wednesday and the annual Sons of Italy Tournament on Saturday.
SOI TOURNEY
The 34th annual Wilmington High School Sons of Italy Wrestling Tournament will be held on Saturday, December 17th at the Shriner's Auditorium. Wrestling is tentatively scheduled to begin at 9 am with finals also tentatively scheduled for 5:00 pm. Results can be found at Flowrestling.org.
The meet will feature 18-teams including the host Wildcats, as well as Tewksbury, Shawsheen Tech and Central Catholic. Other schools include Brookline, Canton, Dedham, Durfee, Essex Tech/Masconomet, Gloucester, Melrose, Mount Hope, Natick, North Andover, Salem, Saugus/Peabody, Whittier Tech and Winchester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.