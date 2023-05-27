Despite an 0-2 week on the tennis courts, the Wilmington High boys tennis team is ranked No. 4 in the latest MIAA Power Rankings, and the Wildcats are looking to get back on track with the postseason on the horizon.
“We’ve had two very inspirational practices, and we are ready for Woburn, no question about that,” said coach Rob Mailey. “I do think we are going to get back on track. We need to dig deep down within and I think we will.”
Last Tuesday, Wilmington fell to Melrose 3-2 in a competitive match.
Anuj Gandhi picked up a win at first singles, besting his opponent 6-1 in both sets.
“He controlled the points from start to finish,” said Mailey.
Sid Karani fell 6-3 in a third set following a 7-5 win in the second set at second singles.
“After the second set he had the momentum, but it was a hard-fought match,” said Mailey.
Owen Mitchell wasted no time at third singles, topping his opponent 6-2, 6-0.
“(It was) one of his cleanest matches of the year,” said Mailey. “The kid he played never had a chance.”
In the doubles, the ‘Cats were unable to seal the victory. Sarthak Tripathi and Srikar Mallajosyula fell 7-5, 6-3 while Eric Packer and Ryan Weinstein fell 7-6 in a third set.
On Friday, Wilmington fell to league rival Burlington by a score of 4-1.
“I do think that the better team won,” said Mailey. “We gave them a real good go.”
Gandhi lost a close match at first singles, falling 6-2, 7-6.
“He played a kid who just got everything back,” admitted Mailey. “If Anuj could have found a way in the tiebreak, I would have liked his chances in the third set, but it didn’t happen.”
The ‘Cats were unable to pick up a win in the singles department, as Karani and Mitchell were both unsuccessful, including Mitchell’s 7-5 third-set loss that Mailey had high praise for.
“He put a hundred and ten percent effort out there and it just didn’t go his way,” he said. “It was a very hard fought and competitive match. I thought it was one of his best matches.”
At doubles, the ’Cats earned their lone win from Nick DiGiovanni and Weinstein, after their match was retired in a lengthy match.
“The other team was gassed after that, so they retired,” said Mailey. “Even if we played that third set, Nick and Ryan would have won. That was a very good Burlington team they beat.”
Before the start of postseason action, Wilmington played Woburn on Tuesday.
Girls Tennis
On the girls front, the theme is similar — despite a string of losses, the team is preparing for a competitive bid at the postseason.
“We’re very excited,” said first-year head coach Christina Woods. “It’s fun to be in the tournament and to be in a competitive atmosphere. It will be fun for them. Being ranked nineteen is awesome.”
In their final three matches of the regular season, the ‘Cats ultimately came up short 3-2 in all three.
“I was hoping we would be able to get Melrose again, and I was hoping to beat Woburn,” said Woods, “They were good matches, they were just very close. Both of them could have gone either way.”
Wilmington began their week last Tuesday against Melrose.
At singles, the ‘Cats saw wins from first singles ace Jaslene Ryou 10-7 in a third set as well as Shubhangi Tripathi 6-0, 6-0 at third singles.
Both doubles matches reached three sets, as Sophia LaVita and Maddy Benoit fell 6-3 and Julia Kane and Marni Mcbride fell 6-2 in their respective third sets.
The following Thursday, Ryou was able to collect the team’s lone singles win against Burlington, 6-1, 6-3.
“That was very impressive because Burlington is a very good team,” said Woods. “For her to win by that much, I was very proud of her.”
Wilmington also saw success at first doubles, as Maria Cummings and LaVita won in three sets.
“They played awesome together,” said Woods. “I was very proud of them for that because that was Maria’s first time playing first doubles and she killed it. Maria is a very good player, she has a lot of potential.”
In the regular season finale, the team once again fell by a score of 3-2, this time to Woburn.
Ryou, Carolyn Haas-Timm and Tripathi all lost tight matches at singles.
Wilmington saw both of their wins come at doubles, as LaVita and Benoit edged their opponents 6-2, 6-1, and Kane and Eleanor Ragsdale came out on top 7-5, 7-5.
As the team awaits their draw in the tournament, Woods will be focused on keeping her team engaged and competitive in practice to prepare them for postseason play.
“At practice, I’ll have my doubles play matches against each other and challenge each other so it’s competitive,” said the coach. “I want them to keep that mindset of playing a real game. Same with my singles.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.