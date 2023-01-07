WILMINGTON – Last Thursday, the Wilmington High School girls basketball team grabbed their first win of the season in a back and forth 52-50 win over Tyngsboro in the 2022 girls Holiday Classic. The win was not only the first of the team’s season, it was the first for head coach Chris Frissore.
In a game where the Wildcats played over 18 minutes from behind, Frissore is giving all the credit to the grit of his players.
“I’m thinking that no matter what, these girls are going to fight,” said Frissore. “We lost a close one to start the season, and then we pulled that one out. That was awesome.”
Wilmington came out firing, claiming an early 9-2 lead just under three minutes into the contest. However, a 15-3 run by Tyngsboro to end the quarter left Frissore’s squad down eight.
The Wildcats played a much better second quarter, only allowing eleven Tiger points and scoring 14 of their own. Wilmington was able to get to the free throw line, which is where seven of their eleven scores resulted from. Combine the free throw opportunities with only three second quarter turnovers, and the Wildcats set themselves up for a second half where they could do some damage.
Frissore’s team did exactly that in the third, outscoring Tyngsboro 15-10 to eventually knot the game at 43. The Wildcats converted on three clutch three pointers in the quarter, two coming from captain Jessica Collins in the final three minutes, and the other coming from captain Eva Boudreau to send her team to the fourth in a tie ballgame.
The scene was set almost exactly the same as Wilmington’s first game of the season against Reading, where they couldn’t execute in a close game in the fourth quarter that ended up costing them a victory. Frissore made sure that this time there was going to be a different outcome while talking to his team in the huddle.
“The main thing (I told them) is don’t panic,” recalled Frissore. “Because we had a lead at the end and a lot of times we end up like scrambling. So the main thing is don’t panic and make good decisions.”
The Wildcats did exactly that; the timely three’s didn’t stop falling in the fourth. In fact, Frissore and his squad were saving the best for last. With 34 seconds remaining in the game, Erin McCarthy had possession of the ball as the shot clock was dwindling to zero. She created some space, and rose up for a deep three pointer that was nothing but net, giving Wilmington a lead.
Tyngsboro answered with a three of their own, but the win was sealed when Annabelle Cook picked up a steal off a Tiger inbound pass with five seconds remaining.
To go along with McCarthy’s fourth quarter heroics, she led the team with 15 points in the victory. Other Wildcat leaders included Jessica Collins (eleven points, eight rebounds), Allesandra Delgenio (nine points, three rebounds), and Eva Boudreau (seven points, four rebounds).
When Wilmington was down ten in the second quarter, they could have lost hope and gave up on the game. Instead, they focused on the game plan and kept playing. To Frissore, it is the best sight to witness as a coach.
“It shows that they got the fight in them, which I know they do,” said Frissore. “Sometimes it takes us a little while to get going, but once we’re going, we’re going. There’s no off switch. They fought really hard.”
Frissore was ecstatic to get the first win out of the way, noticing is team has already improved in a lot of different areas. However, he knows there is still aspects to be improved upon.
“We worked a lot on fast break in practice, and I think we did a lot better job on that,” said Frissore. “And we talked about like stopping the ball, and things like that. And I feel like we did a lot better job doing that. One of the things we could have done better is like close out and box out, both of those are fundamental things that we got to hone in on. That’s stuff that we’ll hopefully get better with (practice.)”
With the win, the Wildcats advanced to the championship game of the Holiday Classic, where they battled perennial powerhouse St. Mary’s.
