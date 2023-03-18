BOSTON – Last Friday, Wilmington High School junior Mollie Osgood completed her phenomenal indoor track season by placing fourth out of 41 competitors in the Rising Stars (basically Class B) portion of the New Balance High School National Track-and-Field Meet held at the Boston Facility.
The junior ended up clearing 5-3.75, which came after clearing four previous heights.
“We went there hoping she would get in the top six and she finished fourth,” said head coach Joe Patrone. “It wasn't smooth, let's put it that way. She cleared 4-10 on her first attempt, 5-0 on her third attempt. Then they went to 5-1.50 and she got that done on her second attempt. Then it went to 5-2.50 and she made it on her third attempt and then she made it to 5-3.75 on her second attempt.
“I'm really proud of her. She battled through it. When she had the second miss at five-feet, you could tell that she was having a tough time of things, but she came through and really kind of popped that next one. Even with the misses, she was doing what she had to do in making the heights.”
GYMNASTICS
On Saturday, two members of the Wilmington-Bedford co-op gymnastics team competed in the New England individual championship meet.
Senior Alexa Graziano had a tremendous day as she finished fourth in the all-around competition with scores of 9.25 on the vault, 9.225 on the bars, 9.45 on the beam and a 9.3 on the floor exercise. Her score on the bars placed her third overall.
“It was a very exciting experience since we haven’t qualified to this meet in the past,” said Graziano, who battled this entire season with a knee injury. “I was really happy with my scores and how I performed. This was my last competition and the end of high school gymnastics for me, and I think this meet was a really good way to end my season. I loved being on this team and all the support and encouragement from my teammates and coaches was amazing. I am so thankful for this season and this team.”
Lexi Masters, a freshman at Bedford High, also competed and she finished with scores of 8.1 on vault, 9.0 on beam, 8.775 on bars and 8.75 on floor.
