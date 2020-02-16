STONEHAM — It goes without saying that the Wilmington girl’s hockey team has faced more than its fair share of ups-and-downs over this season, which soon comes to an end. Shorthanded with only 14 skaters at the outset, the challenges that faced this group were apparent. But there was one element that has enabled the Wildcats and their coaching staff to rest easy and steadily progress toward a date with the MIAA Tournament.
Soft-spoken and humble, senior co-captain and goaltender Melanie Hayden has led the 2019-2020 Wilmington Wildcats through a successful season and along with her teammates and coaches, stands on the cusp of claiming a post-season berth.
Armed with a 1.50 goals-against-average, a noteworthy improvement on the 1.90 she recorded as a junior, Hayden shared her thoughts hours before an important rematch with Wakefield.
“We’ve never been in this position before,” said Hayden, when asked about the playoff possibility. “Since I joined the Wildcats as a freshman four years ago, I don’t recall a time when we didn’t struggle. But I think we’ve been improving, game by game. It’s a team effort now and we’re all excited about the playoffs.”
In 17 games played thus far, Wilmington has competed in nine that were decided by one goal, win or lose. Admittedly, the Wildcats have lacked offensive firepower. This was made evident by the fact that they have not scored more than three goals in any single game and overall have accumulated merely 20 goals in all.
With that in mind, it becomes apparent that this team has relied heavily on their goaltender to hold the fort, either preserving the one-goal leads or keeping them in range for potential rallies. Hayden, needless to say, has been dealt a great deal of pressure.
“True, there’s a lot of pressure but I tend to play better under those conditions,” said Hayden who, on average, sees nearly 30 shots in each outing. “In middle school, we had a really good team and made it to a number of championship games. We won two of them. I really get up for big games which is one of these reasons I’m looking forward to the playoffs.”
Hayden, 18, first took to the ice as a two-year-old and participated in figure skating. By the time she reached the third grade, she had made the switch from figure to hockey skates. As she explained, she was following a long hockey lineage in her family and once she had a taste, realized her future was in the sport. Her older sister Emily played four years for the Wildcats and her brother Ryan, 14, hopes to soon join the team and add to the family hockey resume.
As a third-grader, Hayden first ventured into hockey with an all-girls program which combined participants from both Wilmington and Tewksbury. Her father Rich was one of the founders of this popular league which provided a developmental avenue for girl’s hockey that had been lacking. As Melanie Hayden explained, she didn’t set out to become a goalie, but rather, fell into it by chance.
“I would play any position that my coaches asked of me,” she recalled. “For the most part, I skated as a forward which I enjoyed. But if I was asked to fill a defensive role, I had no problem with it. My sister Emily was also playing in the combined league at the Bantam level and asked if I could fill their goalie vacancy. So I joined the older kids, played in goal, and never looked back.”
The ambitious Hayden skated on double-duty for a time, as a forward with her Pee Wee team and goalie with her sister and the Bantams. But once she reached Middle School, Hayden began to put in some serious time and effort between the pipes. She eventually enrolled with the Woburn-based Stop It Goaltending School and credits her instructors with teaching her the fundamentals and boosting her skill set.
“I began working with Amy Zappen while I was in the seventh grade and I give her a lot of credit for my success,” Hayden said. “She has been great over the years. I usually visit the school once a week but in the summer, I increase the training to twice a week for ninety-minutes each.”
Former college goaltender Zappen, who led St. Anselm to a 17-6-1 finish in 2011, also trains several other of high school hockey’s finest including goalies from Woburn, Arlington, and Belmont girl’s programs.
Hayden has faced a number of high octane offenses and individual snipers over the winter months. Despite a cohesive unit of blue-liners protecting her, opponents still manage to compile an awful lot of shots on net. As he pieced together the building blocks of this team earlier in the season, second-year Wilmington coach John Lapiana sought methods to limit those counts.
“Melanie is solid, squares to the shooter, and stays up but I admit that she has seen more shots than she should have,” the coach shared. “We have attempted to build a defense to help Melanie in this respect and we’ve worked with her to play within this system so it best benefits her.”
“Payton Fuller has really stepped it up for the team,” Hayden said, when asked which teammate she felt contributed the most toward the defensive effort. “She plays forward but transitioned to defense because having only four defenders, they were tiring. We needed a little help on the back end and Payton filled that role.”
Hayden also paid tribute to junior Zoe DeRose, saying, “She is great in the defensive zone and gets the puck out quickly. She is a great role model for some of the freshmen to look up to.”
Hayden wasn’t shy when asked about the countless times she has annoyed opponents to the boiling point, when they often abandon discipline and commit ill-advised penalties in frustration. Recent wins over Burlington and Winthrop are examples.
“I kind of enjoy watching that happen,” Hayden said with a laugh. “They get upset because they can’t put pucks in the net and it becomes power plays for us.”
Heading down the home stretch, Wilmington has three left including a pair with a winless Stoneham-Melrose program. The Wildcats fell short of the 20 points required to qualify for the MIAA Tournament but seem to have a lock on second place in the League, just behind Wakefield, and will likely punch their ticket to the post-season by the end of business this week.
When interviewed prior to the start of the 2019-2020 campaign, Hayden said, “Our goal this year is to make the playoffs. I think we can do that.”
Prescient words, indeed, from a goalie described by her coach as “the best in the league.”
“Melanie has been the backbone of this team for four years,” said Lapiana, as he prepares Hayden and the Wildcats for the rigors of the post-season. “I’ve said it before but it’s worth repeating; she makes all the saves she’s supposed to, as well as some she is not supposed to. As far as a competitor, she wants to win every match and puts in the work needed to make that happen. She is the kind of player that coaches wish for.”
