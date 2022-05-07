WATERTOWN – Bearing tough weather conditions – cold, raw and windy – the Wilmington High School Boys Track team utilized its entire line-up by beating Watertown, 92-44 in a Middlesex League Freedom Division dual meet held last Thursday afternoon.
The win puts Wilmington at 2-1 on the season.
A total off 22 different individuals on the team placed in the top three of their respective event, including five in multiple events, which all led the 'Cats to another productive victory.
“I think things have been really positive for this program. The kids are doing really well and they are progressing really nicely. We're seeing a lot of hard work from the kids and they're good kids,” said head coach Mike Kinney.
Like he has been doing all season, John Ware was the top performer of the day placing in three different individual events with first places in both the 400-meter hurdles (63.1) and javelin (140-7), while he also was second in the 110-meter hurdles (18.3).
The four members of the winning 4x100 relay team of Jon Magliozzi, Willie Stuart, Joe DeMoura and Jeandre Abel, not only won that race at 46.3 seconds, but combined for an additional four firsts, a second and a third for a total of 29 of the team's 92 points. DeMoura took the 110-meter hurdles at 16.9 seconds, Abel was first in the 100 (11.0) and second in the triple jump (37-3.75), Stuart won both the 200 (23.6) and triple jump (38-3.75) and Magliozzi picked up a third in the long jump at 16-11.50.
“Jeandre has been on fire. He ran 11.0 split in the 4x100 relay and that team is really good with him as the anchor leg. Magliozzi, Stuart and DeMoura,” said Kinney.
Two other individuals placed in two events. Luka Smilijic won the high jump clearing 5-6 and was second in the long jump at 17-1.50 and John Spencer was second in the discus at 106-2 and third in the shot put at 39-3.50.
The other first places came from Noah Carriere in the 400 (55.9), Thomas Burns in the 800 (2:19.0) and Mike Oatis in the two-mile (11:36.8).
Wilmington also had four second places including Roma Moretti in the mile (5:12.1), Evan Shackelford in the 400 (57.6), Jack Melanson in the shot put (39-10.50) and Cooper Loisel in the javelin (124-7).
Rounding out the scoring with third places include Aidan Burke in the 400-meter hurdles (67.2), Christian Niceforo in the mile (5:44.8), John McNamara in the 100 (11.8), Matt Steinmetz in the 800 (2:25.1), Brayden Gorski in the two-mile (12:36.4), Ashvin Baker in the high jump (5-2), Charlie Rosa in the triple jump (36-6) and Tyler Sheehan in the discus (104-0).
On Saturday, Wilmington will participate in the annual Weston Twilight Meet, before traveling to Burlington on Tuesday for the final dual meet of the season.
GIRLS TRACK
Last Thursday, Wilmington took care of business with a 106-28 thumping over Watertown in a Middlesex League Freedom Division Dual Meet. The win puts the 'Cats at 3-0.
A total of 21 different athletes placed in the top three of their respective events to account for all of the scoring. Wilmington won every event with the exception of two, the discus and 4x400 relay.
One member of the team placed in three individual events. Senior Celia Kulis, who was tied for first in the high jump along with teammate Mollie Osgood (5-0), was first in the 110-meter hurdles at 16.4 and second in the long jump at 14-03.
Osgood was one of eight athletes to place in two individual events as she was also second in the 110-meter hurdles at 18.3 seconds. Taking home two firsts included Angie Zaykovskaya in the 400-meter hurdles (1:15.7) and 400 (63.9), Kaitlyn Doherty in the 100 (13.4) and triple jump (32-11) and Sarah LaVita in the shot put (34-00.50) and javelin (95-09).
The other double place finishers included: Madi Mulas, who was first in the long jump (14-04) and third in the 200 (28.2); Molly MacDonald who was second in the javelin at 74-5 and third in the 100 at 13.3; Kayla Flynn who was third in both the high jump (4-10) and triple jump (29-00) and then Alli Ganley, who was third in both the long jump (13-08) and javelin (73-09).
The team of Mulas, MacDonald and Ali and Kaitlyn Doherty also won the 4x100 relay at 52.5 seconds.
The other first places came from Addy Hunt in the mile (5:45), Shea Cushing in the 800 (2:34.9), Amanda Broussard in the 200 (26.5) and Mallory Brown in the two-mile (13:26.7).
The second places were earned by Gillian Kane in the 400-meter hurdles (1:30.6), Hannah Bryson in the mile (5:57), Alison Doherty in the 100 (12.9), Emily Grace in the 400 (64.6) and Isabelle Puccio in the discus (75-03).
Finally for thirds, those came from Alexis Melvin in the 110-meter hurdles (20.5), Sofia Pitzen in the 800 (2:48.4) and Maddie Krueger in the discus (69-10).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.