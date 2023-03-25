WILMINGTON — As the winter athletic season has come to a close, varsity teams weren’t the only Wilmington High School athletes representing their school on the hardwood or the ice. Wilmington’s various sub-varsity squads enjoyed seasons full of development and learning to ultimately prepare them for varsity action as soon as next year.
FRESHMAN BOYS HOOP
On the hardwood, the freshman boys basketball team’s season wasn’t defined by their record in a competitive Middlesex League. Instead, first-year head coach Cam Walsh used player development as his measuring stick.
“Our record aside, I was pleased with how the season went,” said Walsh. “We struggled in the beginning of the year as some of the competition had solid programs from top to bottom. I don’t like to judge sub-varsity teams based on wins and losses. I believe these teams, especially our freshman team, is all about learning how to play team defense, running offensive sets, adjusting to the speed of the game, and improving on fundamentals you’ll need at the next level.”
However, the ‘Cats were able to string some impressive wins together, including knocking off powerhouse Arlington.
“We beat Arlington which was a huge win for our program and certainly boosted our confidence,” said Walsh. “We followed that game up with a 30-point win over Georgetown and a ten point win over Stoneham. That was certainly our best three game stretch of the year.”
Although Walsh witnessed the entirety of his team make strides, Roman Syonett, Jonas Arulraj, Cam Pereira, and Dante McCollem led the way for the ‘Cats.
“Roman is a solid wing player with the ability to rise up and score over defenders,” said Walsh. “He’s also a versatile defender and even helped bring up the ball at times this season.”
Arulraj used his three point shot and work ethic to help Wilmington on the floor.
“Jonas is a real threat from three and is an all around talented and physical player,” said Walsh. “Jonas is incredibly hard working and it shows each and every game. He’s always been able to shoot very well, but his ability to defend and drive the ball to the hoop has improved drastically.
“Cam (Pereira) was our top rebounder, one of our top scorers, and a leader on the court,” said Walsh. “There have been times Cam has struggled with keeping his composure, but he has matured greatly over the course of the season. He was the key to breaking any opposing team's press, securing rebounds over larger competition, and winning the physicality battle on both sides of the court.”
At point guard, McCollem faced some initial hardships out of the gate due to the tenacious defense the Middlesex League offers. However, that didn’t stop him from working hard to improve as a player.
“Dante was our point guard and saved the team more times than I can count,” recalled Walsh. “Not one player was ready for the pressure Middlesex teams apply on ball handlers each and every night. We had our fair share of troubles in the beginning but Dante’s ability to handle pressure as the season went on was a huge reason both him and the team improved. He began to understand how to read defenses, how to find open teammates, and even became a solid scorer from both the three point line and driving the ball to the basket.”
Although this player may not have found himself on the scoresheet, Chase Heffernan embodied so much more.
“Chase is every coach's dream player, whatever he’s told to do he does without hesitation,” said Walsh. “Chase is a good ball player who needs to work on some fundamentals this off season. He’s a small kid who has the heart of a lion, and is a tenacious on-ball defender. Just a super kid who outworks every other player on the court.
“This was a great group of guys and I truly had a great time coaching them,” said Walsh. “This was my first year as a high school level head coach and I couldn’t have asked for a better group.”
The entire roster includes: Glenn Andoni, Alexander D'Anna, Jonas Samuel Arulraj, Dante McCollem, Chase Heffernan, Nelvin Panackeel, Jon Mehr, Sean O'Brien, Adam Veliz, Roman Synott, Cam Pereira, Chris Phares and Nolan Surprenant.
JV BOYS HOOP
For the JV squad, being just one step away from varsity on the ladder of development, first year head coach Sean Willett had one goal in mind.
“Getting them ready to play at the varsity level, that is my main priority,” he said following the season. “You obviously want to win as many games as you can, but seeing that development and going through the process, our goal is to help them get ready to play at that varsity level.”
Following a 7-13 season, the ‘Cats experienced the challenge the Middlesex League has to offer on a nightly basis. However, that didn’t hinder their compete level.
“We got better as the season went on, we really competed in the games,” said Willett. “I didn’t feel like we were ever really out of a game, which is definitely a good problem to have with any team that you coach. Having those kids get comfortable playing in those close game situations is what’s really going to help them when they get to play at the varsity level and to be able to handle that adversity.”
Beating both Belmont and Watertown, Willett recognizes the importance of being able to compete and win against the league’s best of the best for the future of the program.
“Our game going up to Belmont (was memorable),” recalled Willett. “That’s a long ride and they’re always a very good program to beat. It was back and forth the entire time, we went on a ten-0 run in the last two minutes and thirty seconds that sealed the game.
“We were able to beat Watertown on two occasions by one point,” he said. “They’re obviously a very good program as well as everyone knows, they’ve won multiple state championships over the last fifteen to twenty years. Winning games against teams like that, if you want to be a tournament team and really make a deep run in the playoffs you’re going to have to go through them. It does a number for their confidence and growth as a program.”
With development being the primary focus, Willett recognized many of his players make significant leaps throughout the season, including Ben Jamieson.
“He just continued to get better as the year went on,” said Willett. “He started off coming off the bench for us and then he got an opportunity to start and he just ran with it. He was one of our best scorers down the stretch of the year.”
Conor Lovell, Connor Sullivan, and Ryan Gray, who swung down to JV from varsity occasionally, served as leaders for a young and inexperienced Wildcat team.
“They had great seasons as well,” said Willett. “They really helped us turn the page and buy into our culture as a program and really make good plays on both ends of the floor.”
The rest of the Wildcat squad consisted of members Will Poyant, Shane Tassone, Ryan Gray, Kyle Gabaree, Marvins Jean, Jack Murphy, Ian Pedraza-Mayorga, Martin Philliossaint, Kenny Branley, and Ashvin Baker.
Not only does Willett believe his players will have the skills to compete at the varsity level, he knows the program as a whole has the character and mentality to create better people when they eventually leave the program.
“Teaching them about the game and teaching them about the expectations and overall working on their basketball IQ (is important),” said Willett. “(Also) making sure they are better kids when they leave the floor. We pride ourselves on having good character as well as being a really competitive team. We did a good job of establishing the culture this year, we have a great group of kids coming back.”
JV GIRLS HOOP
Along with the boys teams, the JV girls basketball squad enjoyed the same success. After finishing 9-7 with a young team composed of nine freshmen and three sophomores, head coach Donald Cowden could not have been more proud of his group.
“As a team we had a successful season,” he said. We are a young team. However, being young did not deter this team.”
Whether it was coming back from a deficit or holding onto a lead, Cowden’s team simply found ways to win in a season where due to injury, the ‘Cats were with a full roster for just two games.
“We had several games I think really define this team,” said Cowden. “A come from behind win in the season opener against Reading on the road, a gutsy game on the road against Woburn, and a brawl of a game against Watertown. Finally, an overall great team effort against Melrose at home. Sure, we had our disappointments, but the positives far outweighed the negatives for these young ladies.”
With the continued theme of development and learning, Cowden often let his team play through difficult situations without calling a timeout.
As a team the girls took ownership and played great team ball,” he said. “I tried to give them free reign to make calls on the floor. Many times, it went quite well, sometimes I had to take a timeout to sort things out. I'm a strong believer that this helps them think and grow as basketball players.”
With balanced scoring (37 point per game average) and a consistent defense (33 points per game average), the ‘Cats produced a recipe for success on a nightly basis, with Cowden can’t credit just one player for.
“It's hard to single one player out on this team,” he said. “In general, we had balanced scoring, great team defense, and a strong team identity. There was always a player that would step up in a given game but not always the same one (and) that's a testament to the girls as a team.”
Members of the team included Lindsay Broussard, Hailey Spencer, Charlotte Forcina, Leah Langone, Maeve White, Olivia Saragosa, Abigail Howie, Alison McElligott, Madelyn Oatis, Kiersten Moore, Arianna Cook, and Kimmy Kane.
“This group has been a pleasure to coach,” said Cowden. “They work hard (and) put in their best efforts every day. Everybody contributed to this team. I look forward to seeing them all advance and improve in their high school careers.”
JV BOYS HOCKEY
On the ice, the goals remained unchanged for the boys JV hockey team. Head coach David Cloutier preached skill development and learning of systems as the squad endured a challenging season in a competitive Middlesex League.
“Our record did not indicate our commitment to continuous improvement or becoming better players every day,” said Cloutier. “The players dedicated themselves at every practice by focusing on skill development and learning the Wildcat’s offensive and defensive systems.”
After facing struggles in the opening half of the season, the ‘Cats didn’t lose hope. As a result, they made some noise in the second half.
“Regardless of the score or situation the team always skated hard, and played as a team,” said Cloutier. “They encouraged each other and always played and practiced with an upbeat and positive attitude. The team’s commitment was rewarded during the second half of the season as we were very competitive against the top teams within the Middlesex League.
“Improvement and dedication to the Wildcat way was rewarded by winning games against Melrose, Methuen twice, and Billerica,” he said. “It is fair to say that we played our best game against the Billerica Indians by aggressively fore-checking, great team defense, and solid goaltending.”
On the backside, the ‘Cats were led by a strong goaltender and defensive core.
“The defense was led by Luke Cushing, Gus Lambert, Zachery Goyette and Derek Sun,” said Cloutier. “Opposing coaches often commented on the play of our goalie Cameron Thompson.”
On offense, the ‘Cats saw contributions from a wide variety of players.
“The aggressive fore-checking of Jacob Tucker and creative passing and play making ability of Nolan Richards (was evident),” said Cloutier. “Brennan Walsh led the team in scoring with 15 goals including two hat tricks. It is fair to say that all of these players will have a great opportunity to compete for Varsity positions next season.
“There are a number of other forwards and defensemen that have put themselves in a position to compete next season at the Varsity level including Mathew Driscoll, Nicolas Spinosa, Nicholas DiGiovanni, Derek Sun, Brady Cabral, Ryan Flynn and Kyle Spinney,” he said.
Throughout the season, seven players were able to achieve the milestone of first career high school goal.
“It should also be noted that David McDonough-Padden, Brady Cabral, Luke Cushing, Nolan Richards, Matthew Driscoll, Nicolas Spinosa, and Nolan Joyce scored their first high school goals,” said Cloutier.
As many of his players will move on to varsity next winter, Cloutier knows they will do so with the necessary skills and experience.
“The team’s skill development improved throughout the season including their skating, passing, shooting, ice awareness and implementing the Wildcat way,” he said. “I would like to thank the players for their dedication, commitment to the team environment, and for always giving me their very best at every practice and game.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.