WILMINGTON – On Friday night, the Wilmington High School boys basketball team dropped a tough, back and forth game to North Reading by a score of 56-52.
With the loss, the team dropped their record to 0-4 on the season. However, head coach Jon Amico is not noticing a change in effort in his team.
“I mean again, we left it all out there like they have been every game this year,” said Amico. “They’re a tough team, well coached. I mean that coach was there when I was in high school, so he obviously knows what he’s doing.”
The first quarter was a back and forth, high paced opener that concluded with North Reading having the advantage 19-18. Tiago Gomez came out firing, scoring eight first quarter points for the Wildcats. Gomez would eventually net 17 for Wilmington.
“After the Shawsheen game, we had a good talk,” said Amico. “He has just been locked in the past couple days. He played so good tonight, attacking the hoop, hitting the three, playing good defense (and) everything we ask. He played really well tonight, definitely his best game of his young career.”
In a low scoring second quarter, Wilmington was able to regain the lead to go up 30-28 heading into halftime. Gomez scored five more points and Ben Marvin scored his first four of ten points in the contest. Marvin also added ten rebounds to his statline.
In the third quarter, North Reading showed their offensive strength, scoring 17 quarter points to give them a 45-40 lead over the Wildcats. Wilmington cut the lead to as close as three in the fourth, but ultimately couldn’t close it out down the stretch.
Along with Marvin and Gomez, Michael Oatis (seven points) and Noah Spencer (ten points, ten rebounds) also had strong performances.
“Across the board, Tiago, Ben, Mikey, Spencer, they all played awesome tonight,” said Amico. “I think it just starts with coaching. We got to go back to the drawing board and change some things up.”
One factor that has been killing Amico’s squad and their ability to gain momentum has been turnovers. His squad only committed ten on Friday, a significant reduction and something this group can build on.
“Our turnovers have been limited, kind of each game after the first two or three, so that’s getting better,” said Amico. “The three’s still aren’t falling, which is funny, if you come to practice we got kids that don’t miss a three.”
Given the inexperience of his squad, Amico acknowledges his team just might not have the varsity experience yet to close out a close game.
“We are a young, inexperienced team,” admitted Amico. “Hopefully we can build on that one (and) use a little momentum (going forward). The last two games they’ve been really beat up in the locker room after the loss which is tough, but it’s good to see. It’s good that they care.”
Wilmington put North Reading behind them and prepared for Arlington on Tuesday night. Unfortunately, the buzzer sounded with a score of 85-43 in favor of Arlington.
The Spy Ponders immediately jumped out in front by a score of 19-7 after the first, which carried into the rest of the game.
“I thought the first quarter was pretty close, I think we were down nineteen to seven and then I blinked and it was like twenty six to seven. Every game that’s kind of been our story, the first quarter just crushed us,” said Amico following the loss.
However, despite the 42 point loss, Michael Oatis has been becoming a strong contributor for the team as of late, making a difference on both ends of the hardwood.
“Michael Oatis, he started his first varsity game ever last week and started again tonight,” said Amico. “(He) was definitely our best player tonight, he played awesome. We had him covering their best kid, Williams, who is one of the best kids in the Middlesex. He did a great job on him I thought. Offensively he hit some shots (and) took it to the hole well. He really left it all out there tonight.”
A primary factor for this squad’s struggles all season have been turnovers and missing shots, which continued on Tuesday.
“Definitely a little bit of both (turnovers and missed shots),” said Amico. “(We were) out-rebounded, (had) turnovers, missing shots. A lot of it just comes down to effort I think, both on the coaching staff and the players. It’s a full team effort for sure.”
As Amico looks to regroup his team following their last two losses, it will be against yet another strong opponent on Friday night.
“Stoneham is another Middlesex team so we know they’ll be tough, scrappy, big, and aggressive,” said Amico. “So we got to clean up our ball-handling and we got to clean up our decision making. Those two things I think are really hurting us.”
