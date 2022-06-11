WILMINGTON – Heading into their preliminary round matchup with Notre Dame Academy (NDA) of Worcester in the MIAA Division 3 Tournament on Saturday, Wilmington High Girls Tennis coach Matt Hackett had commented that win or lose, he was happy that his team, despite just a 1-15 regular season record, had earned a spot in the state tournament, citing the valuable tournament experience that his young team would be gaining.
The No. 32 seed Wildcats most certainly did just that, gaining some valuable tournament experience, and coming ever so close to gaining even more than that, before coming up just short in a 3-2 loss to end their season with a 1-16 record. No. 33 NDA (10-7) moved on to take on No.1 Newburyport on Monday in the first round of the Division 3 Tournament.
Shawsheen got wins on the day from junior Carolyn Hass-Timm in third singles, by a score of 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 and in first doubles from the sophomore duo of Maddie Benoit and Sophia LaVita by a score of 6-0, 2-6, 6-1. But even in their losses, the Rams played very well in stretches, such as in second doubles where the junior duo of Julia Khan and Medha Pal lost by a score of 6-2, 6-4.
“They got some great experience. When you look at the three set matches and the competitiveness that they showed out there, that’s true tournament experience out there,” Wilmington coach Matt Hackett said. “They really had to gut it out, grind it out and work hard. Losing a set and then coming back to win a set, those are the experiences you want to get, so when you make the tournament again, you can say remember when you were in this situation before, and remember how you responded to it."
That was no more evident than in third singles, where Hass-Timm overcame illness and a tough second set to come away with her victory. After dominating on her way to a 6-3 win in the first set, she lost by that same score in the second set to set up a do or die third set. Despite her struggles in the second set, she bounced back well in the third, rolling to a 6-3 win. Making the win all the more impressive is that Hass-Timm had not been feeling well in the days leading up to Saturday’s meet.
“The only question there was her stamina. She has had a tough week, not feeling well. To be able to gut it out like that and get a win was quite frankly, probably the most impressive thing I have seen out of the team this year,” Hackett said. “Because she physically was probably not ready to do that, but not only did she do it, she did it while probably playing her best tennis of the year.”
The first doubles duo of Benoit and LaVita also bounced back well to win in three sets. After rolling to a 6-0 win in the first set, they were rolled over by a score of 6-2 in the second set. Undaunted, however, they came back strong in the third set to power their way to a 6-1 win to earn the Wildcats second win of the day.
“They had the tables around on them earlier in the year where they won the first set 6-0 and then lost the last two. And they were aware of that, and they just weren’t going to let it happen again,” Hackett said. “That second set wasn’t great, but they came out in the third and showed that the first set was not an aberration, it was not a fluke. The second set was the one that was the fluke. It was a good way for them to end. I don’t know if I can keep them together next year, but I hope I can, because they work well together, and complement each other well. They are a very good team, and this was a nice way for them to end.”
While the second doubles team of Kane and Pal were unable to pick up the win, they did play much better in the second set of their 6-2, 6-4 loss, a match that Hackett hopes will pay dividends in the future.
“They were obviously upset that they lost, but as I told them, first of all, I was glad they were upset that they lost, because it shows that they care,” Hackett said. “They think they let the team down, but they definitely did not, and I reminded them of just how much better they played as the match went on. They did gut it out, they did play better in the second set. They could have very easily folded, but they didn’t. Those are the experiences you can look back on and learn from.”
Hackett is of course hoping that his entire team can learn from the lessons of this tournament experience. With his entire roster back next season, with the exception of number two singles player, senior captain Alyssa Fricia, there is plenty of reason for optimism.
Fricia is no doubt a big loss for the Wildcats, as she was their winningest player this season and also provided tremendous leadership. But with Hass-Timm having gained a year of experience in singles play after being a doubles player at the start of her career, and with first singles Shubhangi Tripathi having a full-year of varsity play under her belt as just a freshman, there is plenty for the Wildcats to look forward to, not to mention a pair of improving doubles teams and some promising newcomers.
“It’s going to be hard losing Alyssa. That is irreplaceable. She is an irreplaceable talent and an irreplaceable person. But there are a lot of reasons to be optimistic,” Hackett said. “We have some good freshmen coming in who will be competing for spots, and some kids will be moving up in the lineup, so I definitely feel like the future is bright.”
