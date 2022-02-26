WILMINGTON – The Wilmington High Girls Basketball team wrapped up the home portion of their schedule on Tuesday night, suffering a loss to Middlesex League rival Watertown to drop their record to 5-14 overall and 3-13 in the Middlesex League with one game remaining in the season.
As has been the case in several of their games this season, for a mostly inexperienced Wildcats team, they were doomed by several turnovers, as well as stretches of cold shooting.
The Wildcats actually got off to a decent start in this one, leading 10-9 at the end of the first quarter, but they struggled to find their range after that, scoring only two points in the second quarter to trail 22-12 at half, and then three more in the third quarter to find themselves in a 38-15 hole heading into the fourth quarter.
“We got off to a pretty good start. Even though we had ten turnovers in the first quarter, we were playing pretty well,” Wilmington coach Jessica Robinson said. “But after the first quarter, we really struggled getting into an offensive rhythm.”
Freshman Ava Boudreau led the Wildcats with eight points on the night while senior Olivia Spizuoco chipped in six points. It seemed appropriate that on Senior Night at Wilmington High, the Wildcats top two scorers were one freshman who represents the future of the program, as well as one senior who has contributed to the program throughout her career.
Robinson knows her team will miss her seniors greatly next season, as the team will lose four key players to graduation, with Olivia Spizuoco, Rita Roche, Emily Watson and Faith Benoit all moving on from Wilmington High. The four players were honored in a ceremony prior to Tuesday’s game.
Each of the seniors had a very positive impact on the girls basketball program during their careers, with each of them being with the program for four years, and two of them, captains Roche and Spizuoco, having been part of the Wildcats 2020 Middlesex League championship team. All four of the seniors are members of that National Honor Society.
Benoit plans to attend the University of Vermont and study animal sciences, while Roche, who is also the captain of the Wildcats Field Hockey team, is undecided at this point. Spizuoco, who was also a member of the Girls Soccer team, plans to study biomedical engineering, while Watson plans to major in nursing.
“We’re obviously losing a lot of leadership with our seniors,” Robinson said. “All four of them have been great role models, both on and off the court. They are National Honor Society members and are ranked near the top of their class. They make it easy to work with them and support them. They have been great contributors to the program.”
With the four seniors gone, the Wildcats must now look to the future, and despite some tough times this season, that future actually looks pretty bright, with several freshman and sophomores leading the way, as well some even younger players expected to contribute in the near future.
Leading the way next season for the Redmen will be junior captain Jess Collins, who had a fine season this year, but she will not be alone, as she will be joined by freshmen stars Ava Boudreau and Allie Delgenio, each of whom showed great potential this season, along with sophomore star Shaylan Bresnahan.
The Wildcats will also be looking for contributions next season from juniors Anabelle Cook, Carolyn Haas-Timm and Kassidy Smith and sophomore Gabrielle Kulevich.
“We had a lot of growing pains this season, which was to be expected, but going forward we know what we need to focus on to improve.” Robinson said. “It also helps that we had a lot of players get some valuable varsity experience and we have some talented eighth graders ready to join the program next year as well.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.