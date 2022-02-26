The WHS Girls Basketball team closes out its season this Wednesday. Thed team includes front row from left, Faith Benoit, Olivia Spizuoco, Rita Roche, Emily Watson, Jessica Collins, and Anabelle Cook; and back row from left, Kassidy Smith, Gabrielle Kulevich, Carolyn Haas-Timm, Shaylan Bresnahan, Eva Boudreau, and Allesandra Delgenio. (photo by JoeBrownphotos.com).