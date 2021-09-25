WILMINGTON – On a gorgeous Tuesday afternoon, the Wilmington High School boys and girls cross-country teams opened their 2021 seasons with a meet against Arlington, out of the Middlesex League Liberty Division. Although the results weren't what the 'Cats had hoped, there were plenty of terrific performances, including Shea Cushing on the female side, who broke the course record.
The senior and first-time cross-country member after spending the last three years playing field hockey, broke teammate Addyson Hunt's 20:00 mark set last year, of 19:35, in the Wildcats' 18-41 defeat.
“Shea went for that record and breaking that huge twenty minute barrier right off the go taking the lead and setting the tone of the race,” said head coach Brian Schell. “She looked strong the entire race and even managed to run her last mile as fast if not faster than her second mile. That showed great endurance and consistency in her pace especially pushing to keep up with the two Arlington girls. In the end, simply a great first race for her and I know she is happy and has put in the work to get that course record.”
Finishing behind her included Hunt, who was seventh overall at 20:34, Hannah Bryson was eighth with a personal record of 20:25, Olivia Erler was 15th at 22:29, followed by Angie Zaykovskaya, who was 23rd at 24:19 and Mia Stryhalaleck, who was 24th at 25:43.
“We definitely came into this meet with our heads up and thought we had a good chance of getting the win. Unfortunately this is a meet where you can tell that the numbers game got to us. While we are still young and inexperienced here as well, they were able to sneak that many more girls between our fourth and fifth runners. However everyone ran phenomenal and I could not have asked for more in a first meet,” said Schell.
In the JV race, seventh grader Charlotte Kiley had a big performance as she came in at 23:37.
“Charlotte basically lead the entire race from start to finish. She looked so smooth out there during the race and progressed very well. She even outdistanced the next runner by almost a minute. All season she has looked strong and I could tell she had it in her since watching her during the track camp over the summer. I can see she has definitely grasped things quick that we have worked on like progression in her pace during the later portions,” said Schell.
On the boys side, the Spy Ponders came away with a 15-50 victory.
“Heading into this meet we knew Arlington was one of the best teams in the entire league let alone just the Liberty Division. However it allowed the boys to head into their race with really nothing to lose. We are young, inexperienced and greatly outnumbered by them but the effort this meet was outstanding for the first meet of the season,” said Schell.
Roman Moretti led the way as he was 16th overall with a personal best time of 18:40. He was followed by Jameson Burns, who was 18th, also with a personal record time of 18:51.
“Roman came out of nowhere this meet and shined big time. In only his second season, he shattered his best time from last year by roughly five minutes,” said Schell. “He had one of the best races between both teams having a strong start and looking relaxed. He even managed to have very consistent splits the entire race which is just awesome.
“Jameson also had a strong race for himself and almost a three minute personal record. He definitely got out strong but it seems as if the heat may have gotten to him the most in the end. Another great race for him though and its early in the season so long as we can stay consistent I can see him too under nineteen on the tougher courses.”
Rounding out the competitors included John Ware (21st, 19:12), Jake Cronin (23rd, 20:29), Christian Niceforo (24th, 20:49), Mike Dynan (25th, 22:53), Dave Dynan (26th, 22:54) and Conor Burns (27th, 25:57). Ware and Cronin both finished with personal records.
“Overall a great way to start the season for a first meet. We had no one under twenty minutes coming into the season and to finish the first meet with three guys under and more close too it is a great sign of things to come,” said Schell.
Both teams will compete in the Frank Kelley Invitational on Saturday before traveling to Wakefield on Tuesday for a 4 pm meet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.