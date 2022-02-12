ROXBURY – Success in a sport like track-and-field doesn't particularly mean always finishing first. It's the smaller milestones – personal bests/records, which always makes the hard work at all of those practices worth it.
Take for instance Wilmington High senior Jack Melanson. One of the team's captains, and a football player in the fall. He throws the shot put, which is an incredible benefit to those on the gridiron. Anyway, when this season started six weeks ago, he was throwing 33 feet. Last Wednesday night at the Middlesex League Championship Meet, he finished seventh overall with a throw of 40-02.00. In six weeks, he improved by over seven feet.
“Jack's goal all season was to throw forty feet. He started this season off throwing 33 feet so this is a huge gain. Forty feet was a big milestone for him this whole season so for him to get it was so great to see. He's a captain, a great kid, wicked hard working kid and he cares a lot about the other kids and the younger kids on the team.”
Melanson was one of two athletes on the Wildcats to place in the top eight of any event during the meet. Teammate Jeandre Abel was second in the 55-meter dash and also sixth in the 300 and those three place finishes accounted for all of the Wildcats' points as the team finished in 10th place, out of 11 teams.
“Overall the kids did pretty well. We didn't really expect to be (up there in the team standings). It's just nice to see progress. We have to be patient, keep working, continue to have good attitudes and good practices, display hard work and good things will happen,” said Kinney.
Things started off strong for Abel, who took first in the preliminary heat of the dash with a time of 6.79 seconds. About a half-hour later, he was back for the finals, and had a personal best time of 6.77 but that was good for second place as Jack Berinato of Wakefield, went from finishing fourth in the prelims with a 6.94 time to winning it at 6.74.
“Jeandre ran his personal best times, but in the dash, I don't know where that (Berinato) came from. Jeandre stepped up and he just lost by a hundredth of a second or whatever it was. Jeandre is looking like he'll be ready to go for the state meet,” said Kinney.
Abel then was sixth in the 300 with a time of 37.62 seconds.
“Jeandre probably would have benefited had been in the faster heat. He won his heat and he probably would have been at least a half-second faster if he was in the other heat with some better competition,” said Kinney.
While Abel competed in two events, senior John Ware was a part of three events. He was 10th in the 55-meter hurdles (8.91), 21st throwing the shot put (34-02.50) and then he was a part of the tenth place 4x400 relay team along with Evan Shackelford, Tom Burns and Noah Carriere, who came in at 3:58.48.
Carriere also did three events as he was 15th in the dash at 7.10 and 18th in the long jump at 16-07.75. Shackelford was also 19th in the 600 at 1:36.74 and Burns was 17th in the mile at 5:03.27.
In the 55-meter hurdles, Cooper Loisel was 21st at 10.04 seconds, while Owen Mitchell was 25th at 10.30 and he was also 16th in the 1,000 at 2:57.39. In the 300, Matt Steinmetz was 23rd at 41.14 with Dominic Feeney 30th at 42.74. In the 600, Nick Atwater was 25th at 1:39.57 and Tyler Nguyen was 27th at 1:40.78.
In the 1,000, Roman Moretti was 14th at 2:56.17, followed by Michael Dynan, who was 28th at 3:26.73. In the mile, Ethan Kennedy was 21st at 5:10.01 and Eric Packer was 30th at 5:58.01. The 4x200 relay team of Jonathan Magliozzi, Loisel, John McNamara and Steinmetz were 8th at 1:42.41.
Finally, Magliozzi was 11th in the long jump (18-01.50) and Melanson was 20th in the long jump at 16-02.50.
