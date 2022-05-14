WILMINGTON – The Wilmington High Boys Lacrosse team is in the midst of their best stretch of play of the season over the past couple of weeks, winning three out of their past four games, including taking two out their three games this past week. The recent hot streak has improved the Wildcats record on the season to 5-6 as they take aim at a possible post season berth.
After starting their week with a 17-11 loss to Middlesex League Liberty Division rival Lexington last Wednesday in a home game, a game in which they actually played pretty well, the Wildcats responded with consecutive road wins, taking a 7-6 thriller over Woburn last Friday and then a 17-5 rout of Watertown on Monday.
In the win over Watertown, the Wildcats got multiple goals from junior Nathan Alberti, sophomore Mike Lawler and senior Gavin Erickson to lead them to victory.
“Watertown was a little undermanned, but we went out and did what we came to do, so we will take the win,” Wildcats coach Jeff Keefe said.
Junior goalie Owen White had a strong game in net for the Wildcats, before moving out to play in the midfield late in the game, scoring a fourth quarter goal to help his own cause.
One of the highlights of the day for the Wildcats was the first varsity goal for freshman Justin Memory, who picked up a fourth quarter tally to help spark his team.
“I was really excited for him to get in the game and to get that first goal,” Keefe said. “It was very exciting for the whole team really. They were all so happy for him.”
The offensive output from Alberti, Lawler and Erickson on the other hand came as no surprise, as they have been powering the Wildcats offense all season long, particularly in recent weeks.
“They play well together and they have really been meshing great, even since last season,” Keefe said. “They are having fun and when that happens, they are capable of great things.”
In their previous game, last Friday at Woburn, the Wildcats had to battle right to the end, but they were able to hold on for an exciting 7-6 victory, led by three goals from Erickson.
“That was a big game for us against Stoneham,” Keefe said. “Stoneham battled super hard, but our guys did not let the pressure get to them. That’s what we expect at this point in the season. We want to be in those battles and we want to come out on top. We know those are the types of games we will be in the rest of the season.”
At just one game under .500, with some very winnable games on their schedule, the state tournament remains a very real possibility for the Wildcats. While this may come as a surprise to some, Keefe says his team believes they have a very good chance of qualifying.
“We were hoping to get there from the beginning of the season, and of course we still hope to,” Keefe said. “We have been playing a better brand of lacrosse over the past couple of weeks, so we hope to keep that momentum going for the rest of the season.”
GIRLS
With a pair of losses this past week, the Wilmington High Girls Lacrosse team saw their record on the season drop to 1-12, as they dropped a 15-3 decision to Middlesex League rival Woburn last Friday, before suffering a 12-6 loss to non-league rival Waltham on Monday, with both games played at home.
In the 12-6 loss to Waltham, the Wildcats got three goals from junior Jess Collins, as well as single goals from junior Carina O’Donnell and senior Jenna Moore, but it was not enough to come away with the victory.
Wilmington coach Chris Frissore would have liked to have seen his team be a little more consistent in this game.
“We played well in spurts, but I was a little disappointed,” Frissore said. “I felt like we could have won the game or certainly made it closer. It just seems like we got lost at times. Waltham played a little bit of a different style than the past couple of teams we have played and we had to make some adjustments, but we did not adjust well enough.”
Prior to their loss to Woburn last Friday, the Wildcats had recently picked up their first win of the season back on April 29 when they scored a 9-4 victory over Middlesex League rival Stoneham, let by three goals and an all-around strong effort by Collins.
“Everybody played really well in that one. It was really nice for them to get rewarded with a win,” Frissore said. “The girls show up every day and work hard, but it is hard sometimes, especially in the Middlesex League games, some of the teams are just better. But it was great for them to get the win.”
Frissore is hoping that there ae more wins on the horizon for his team, with some winnable games remaining on their schedule.
“We have some games that we are capable of being competitive and even winning,” Frissore said. “If we bring our ‘A’ game, hopefully we can get a win.”
