MELROSE – Before the season started the goal was to finish with a .500 record or better. After picking off Burlington and Wakefield in the first two meets, we said last week that one more win over the last three meets would guarantee at least a 3-2 record, which would be the first since Brian Schell took over as head coach of the Wilmington High School girls' outdoor track-and-field team.
Last Wednesday, the 'Cats did indeed reach that goal with a back-and-forth 72-64 slim victory over the reigning three-time league champion Melrose team, which means Wilmington is now 3-0, and remain two wins away from ending an undefeated season and winning a Middlesex League Freedom Division Championship title.
“This Melrose team has basically set the standard the last three years and were the favored to win it all this season on paper,” said Schell. “But that is just what it is, on paper. You still need to go out there and perform and we did just that.
“All week leading up to the meet I reminded the girls how we fell flat last season against them and if we perform the way we did against Burlington and Wakefield, we have a big chance of winning.
“In the end, we did what we needed to do and everyone that needed to step up did. It was a win that took a full team effort from start to finish. Everyone stepped up and we had 16 total personal records on the day and some matched their best.”
Wilmington was led by a trio consisting of Kaitlyn Doherty, Sarah LaVita and Celia Kulis, who combined for seven first places and a third, accounting exactly half of the team's points with 36.
Doherty was first in the 100 (12.8) and 200 (27.5) and picked up a third in the triple jump with a personal record of 32-1.25.
“Kaitlyn had a phenomenal day for herself with a tough double in the sprinting events with short recovery between each,” said Schell. “Her 100-meter race was wire-to-wire beating the next girl by over a half a second. In the 200-meters, she showed her best attribute and that is her strength and power to finish. She was a half a stride behind with roughly 40-meters to go and was able to pull ahead driving harder and running through the finish line. Through some strategy, we managed to get her some extra recovery time to triple jump where she was consistent and managed a personal best on her last jump to steal a big third place.”
LaVita took ten of the 36 points with first places in the shot put with a personal best of 31-0 and also a personal best in the javelin, throwing 108-7, also tops on the day.
“(Assistant) Coach (Don) Wilson and myself were holding back using Sarah in the shot put against Wakefield in hopes to catch Melrose off guard,” said Schell. “Judging from the looks on their faces during warm ups it seemed to have worked. With controversy in the javelin after a foul by a Melrose girl, Sarah was able to shake off the distraction and heave a big ten foot personal record to outdistance her own teammate and second place Molly MacDonald by thirty feet. Overall Sarah has been huge in all three throwing events showing great versatility and able to adapt to all three techniques fairly quickly.”
Kulis has been come through with multiple first places all season and this meet was no different. She took all three events, all with personal records including the 55-meter hurdles (15.5), long jump (15-7) and triple jump (32-11.50).
“For the third straight week Celia continues to be on point,” said Schell. “She had the best start in the hurdles and took it wire-to-wire showing great rhythm and power the entire race. With a big personal record in the long jump, even taking on before the board she had a leap definitely over 16-feet.
“Much like Kaitlyn, she too was consistent in the triple jump with a big personal record on her last jump taking first place overall which was huge in that moment.”
The 4x100 relay team had a huge performance coming through with a first place finish with a time of 51.8 seconds. Had they not come through, just like all of the other fist place finishers, Wilmington would have lost the meet by two points. The team of Madi Mulas, Ali Doherty, Molly MacDonald and Amanda Broussard came through with flying colors for the win.
Broussard was also first in the 400-meters with a personal record of 60.5 seconds, MacDonald picked up a second in the javelin, throwing 72-11 and Mulas grabbed a big point with a third place in the 200-meters coming in at 29.2 seconds. Those four combined to score 14 of the team's points.
Amber Flynn was the last athlete to place in multiple events taking first in the discus with a personal best throw of 97-11 and she was also second in the shot put throwing 29-10.50.
The rest of the scoring came thanks to second places from Katie McLaughlin in the 400-meter hurdles with a personal best time of 1:12.5, Hannah Bryson in the two-mile (12:58), Isabelle Puccio with a personal best throw of 80-2 in the discus, and Kayla Flynn, who cleared 4-8 in the high jump, as well as third places from Shea Cushing with a personal best time of 5:52 in the mile and Sofia Pitzen with a toss of 60-9 in the discus.
“Overall, we got that third win on the season and this was the biggest one yet,” said Schell. “Right now we are in the driver's seat and in control moving forward to having our first ever undefeated season and league title. With Watertown next and a strong Stoneham team to cap off the season we can't take anything lightly and can't get reckless these next two weeks.”
Wilmington will face Watertown at home on Thursday starting at 4:30 and then will also compete in the Division 3 state relays on Sunday, at Gordon College with the same 4:30 starting time.
BOYS TRACK
The Wilmington Boys improved to 2-1 with a dominating 73-15 victory over Melrose.
Sean Lydon led the way placing in three events as he was second in the mile at 4:47.4, third in the 400 at 60.7 and tied for third in the high jump (5-0).
Three other individuals placed in two events and that includes Sam Juergens, who was first in the high jump (5-4) and second in the 110-meter hurdles (17.4), Aidan McGrath, who was first in the 400 (53.9) and tied for third in the high jump (5-0), and then Chris Wong, who picked up a pair of thirds in the 400-meter hurdles (66.1) and the 110-meter hurdles.
Other first places came from John Ware in the 400-meter hurdles (63.0), Owen Surette in the mile (4:45.8), Colton Sullivan in the 100 (11.8), Jeandre Abel in the 200 (23.3) and then the 4x100 and 4x400 relay teams with respective times of 46.9 and 3:45.5.
Other second places came from John Magliozzi in the 100 (11.9), Evan Shackelford in the 400 (60.7), Sean Riley in the 800 (2:01.3), Willie Stuart in the 200 (23.6), Owen Mitchell in the two-mile (11:44.8) and Luka Smiljic in the high jump (5-4).
The third places came from Nate Rebinskas in the 100 (11.9), Pat O’Mahony in the 800 (2:08.3) and Alex Paquet in the two-mile (11:45.8).
