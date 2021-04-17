Over this winter season, we started the series on the most dominating WHS winter sports teams from previous seasons. The series started with the 2001-2002 Boys Basketball team and followed with stories on 2006-’07 Girls Hockey team, the WHS Wrestling seasons from 2000-01 and 2004-05, the 2006-’07 WHS Girls Basketball team, the 1983-’84 Boys Hockey team, the 2003-04 WHS Boys Basketball team, the 2008 WHS Boys Hockey team, the 2007-’08 WHS Boys Basketball team, the 2011-’12 WHS Boys Hockey team and their first ever Division 2 State Championship title and below is the last installment of this series with the boys hockey team’s state championship from the following year of 2012-’13.
The story originally appeared in the March 20th, 2013 edition of the Town Crier.
BOSTON — Rarely has a high school team entered a season with expectations as sky high as those that faced the Wilmington High Boys Hockey team this season. After winning last season’s Division 2 state championship, and returning most of their key players, including their entire top line and their starting goalie, the expectations for the Wildcats were literally state championship or bust.
That’s a lot of pressure on the shoulders of 16 and 17-year-old high school students, but this group of Wildcats met every challenge put before them this season, including in the post-season where they got better with every game.
On Sunday afternoon at TD Garden before 3,500 fans, the Wildcats responded to one last challenge and they did so in spectacular fashion, with a 4-0 victory over Franklin in a rematch of last season's title game won by Wilmington 3-2. In winning their second consecutive Division 2 crown, the Wildcats wrapped up an amazing season and became the first Division 2 repeat champion since Saugus back in 2003 and 2004.
“I think last year was more shocking,” Wildcats coach Steve Scanlon said. “We had spent so much time trying to get it and not getting it, but this year feels like more of a sense of accomplishment for the whole bunch of them. It’s tough to do it once, never mind going back and doing it a second time.”
The Wildcats (21-3-2) got goals from four different goal scorers, including a first period goal by junior Cody McGowan that proved to be the game winner, while junior goalie Drew Foley made 15 saves to earn his ninth shutout of the season and his second of the playoffs.
Other goal scorers for the Wildcats, who broke open a 1-0 game with three third period goals were Brendan McDonough, Jake Rogers and Luke Foley. Senior forward Dylan DiNatale had two assists, including a brilliant pass McGowan’s game winner.
Wilmington would outshoot Franklin 10-5 in the first period, but it looked like it was going to be the Panthers who would jump out on top. With 8:40 left in the first period Drew Foley made the save of the game, denying a rebound attempt at the doorstep by Franklin’s leading scorer Adam Isberg.
Foley had made the initial save, but when the rebound popped out to Isberg, who netted 18 goals on the season, it looked like a sure goal. But Foley’s lightning quick glove hand snatched the puck out of the air, keeping the game scoreless and leaving Isberg and the Panthers shaking their heads in disbelief.
Scanlon knew how big the save was for his team in the early going.
“I thought it was in to be honest with you. And then he was waving it around like he had it all the way,” Scanlon joked. “He’s really been a rock for us all season long. We can have some bad periods or some bad lulls in the game and he is there to save us.”
Franklin coach Chris Spillane, who has now seen his team lose in the state finals three years in a row, including a 2011 loss to Tewksbury, also knew how big the save was for the Wildcats and against his squad.
“That’s a big one,” Spillane said. “I think we are a much better team when we score goals early and with a team like that you know they are going to get their chances and they are going to score their goals. So yeah, it was a great save. A wide open net and we put it in his glove.”
Foley had to come up with another big save moments later when Pat Siason broke in alone on him, as the Wildcats were still trying to get their legs under them through the first half of the first period.
But after that Foley save, and over the second half of the period it was the Wildcats who controlled play with three great scoring opportunities to go along with their edge in territorial play. Junior defenseman Jim Davey may have had the best opportunity with a wicked slap shot from the right faceoff circle that Franklin goalie Devon Maloof (24 saves) snagged out of the air with his glove.
DiNatale also had a chance with about two minutes left only to be denied by Maloof, but he soon gained redemption when he set up McGowan for the game’s first goal on a perfectly executed 2-on-1 break, drawing a pair of defenders to him before feeding an open McGowan who beat Maloof high to the stick side with 1:27 left in the period.
Senior defenseman Anthony Castellano picked up the other assist on the goal after sending DiNatale on the break with a perfect pass.
It was just the third goal of the season for McGowan, who had scored seven times last season as a sophomore. But it could not have come at a bigger time.
“I thought we were sluggish early. We had a lot of turnovers, but we started getting it going as the game was going on,” Scanlon said. “Cody’s goal was big for us. He has been snake bit all year long. He usually puts the puck in more steadily. This year he has had more trouble, so for him to get the game winner was kind of big.”
The teams skated through a scoreless second period, although each team had their chances.
First with about nine minutes to go in the period, Rogers was sent in alone on Maloof, and beat him with a great shot, only to see it clang off the crossbar and keep the score at 1-0.
Franklin then had an opportunity to tie the game with 4:11 left when they put one past Foley, but were whistled for an offside call. The offside was pretty clear cut and even Spillane had no problem with the call.
“It was offside,” he said matter of factly. “I have no complaints with the officials.”
It was still anybody’s game heading into the third period with the Wildcats clinging to their 1-0 lead, but the defending champs could smell their second title in a row and like a, well, like a pack of Wildcats, they went for the kill and put the game out of reach.
McDonough got things started with a power play goal at 3:26 of the period, scoring off a great feed from Owens, who was playing the point on the power play.
Owens corralled the puck at the blue line, skated in a couple of strides and then laid a perfect pass on McDonough’s stick who popped it past Maloof from just outside the crease for a 2-0 lead that seemed to sap the energy out of the Panthers. “I thought the power play opportunity was big. We moved Cam back to the point because we seem to move the puck better when he is back there,” Scanlon said. “He saw Brendan there just hanging on the side of the net and gave it to him. I thought once that one went in, that hurt them psychologically.”
The goal by McDonough confirmed Spillane’s worst fears about Wilmington’s firepower.
“That first line is obviously their go to line and we held them in check for the first period, but I knew that forty-five minutes is a long time,” Spillane said. “They sort of tired us out and once they had space it was their advantage. Those kids pass the puck very well. They are not selfish. They are good hockey players, and that’s what you want on your team.”
Wilmington made it 3-0 at the 8:57 mark of the period when Rogers was rewarded for hitting the crossbar earlier in the game, putting in a rebound to give the Wildcats a three goal cushion and for all intents and purposes, put the game away. McDonough and Cam Collins assisted on the goal.
The Wildcats closed out the scoring at the 13:03 mark of the period when Luke Foley scored on assists by freshman Billy Falter and junior Austin O’Neal.
By then all that was left was to count the seconds until the raucous Wilmington crowd would get to celebrate as the players mobbed each other on the ice for the second year in a row.
The celebration was a very familiar scene for Scanlon and many of his players, including his ten seniors who were a big part of both Wildcats championships.
“I have the utmost respect for those players. They are devoted to the game and to each other. You can’t say enough about them,” Scanlon said. “They were the core of last year’s team. They are just great kids. They come to work every day. They are unselfish and they have really been a huge thing for our program and we are really going to miss them all. They are good kids.”
With that said, Scanlon knows the Wildcats will bring back a talented group once again next year. Losing ten seniors, particularly of the talent of this group of Wildcats, is never easy, but Scanlon is looking forward to the opportunity to defend the Wildcats title with a new core of players, as well a great mainstay in net in Drew Foley.
“We should be good again,” Scanlon said. “We had a good JV team and so we are expecting we will be good again next year. We have a good goalie and that’s half the fight.”
