MIDDLEBORO – The message was set from the game's opening kick-off: 'The 'Cats are here to play'.
On Friday night, despite all kinds of pre-game obstacles that they had to overcome, the No. 11 seed Wilmington High School Football team put forth an absolutely stellar performance, beating the No. 6 seed Middleboro Sachems on their own field, 31-20, in the first round of the inaugural statewide Division 4 playoff format.
The Wildcats are now down to the top-8 schools in all of D4 by advancing to the quarterfinal round against No. 3 seed Foxboro, to be played this Saturday at 6 pm at the Ahern Middle School in Foxboro.
This win is the second playoff victory – and first on the road – in the history of the Wilmington program. Back in 2017 during Craig Turner's first year as head coach, he guided the Wildcats to a 29-0 first round win over Gloucester before losing in the second round to Marblehead. The 'Cats were 0-5 in the other appearances, including losing in the 1976 Division 2 Super Bowl (different playoff format back then).
“If Gloucester was the first playoff win in program history, tonight is the first road playoff win in program history and we'll take that,” said an extremely joyful Turner. “This was a monumental thing – to come on the road, beat (a higher seed), get their officials, their people and to win, that's tough to do, really tough to do.
“Going back to my Mystic Valley days, this team is like the second team I had over there. A team that started figuring things out later in the season and continued to get better as the season went – basically just figuring it out at the right time.”
Turner explained that things were out of order all the way to kick-off.
“The bus showed up late, the only time all year that has happened and (then we were in a lot of traffic). We got here at 6 o'clock and we don't get to go through our regular routine, we didn't have a locker room so it was an absolute nightmare. Thank God we're going home with a win,” he quipped. “I'm just so happy for these kids. We are not done yet but I feel like, with everything going against them, this vindicates what kind of a group that they are.”
Wilmington won the coin toss and elected to defer to the second half. Immediately on the game's opening kick-off, a squib bouncer to the Middleboro 30 yard line, the ball went off a player before senior captain Marcello Misuraca – who played phenomenal all night – pounced on the loose ball, giving the 'Cats possession.
“That was huge,” said Turner. “It really wasn't an onside kick but it was like we recovered an onside kick.”
Quickly Wilmington took advantage of that turnover and went to work. It took just 8-plays before Misuraca finished what he started, scoring on a 4-yard run, darting to his right and John Germano split the uprights for the PAT kick and Wilmington led 7-0, just 3:40 into the game.
Throughout the entire game, the Wilmington Offensive and Defensive Lines were terrific. The OL helped the running game combine for 197 yards and then 322 total yards of offense. The DL bent a little bit, but never broke, and came up with a number of big plays at big moments of the game.
“The Defensive Line had such a tough job tonight to try to keep their quarterback (Jacob Briggs) in the pocket. It wasn't so much about getting (quarterback) sacks,” said Turner. “We were telling them that they didn't necessarily have to have a great pass rush, we just told them to keep that kid in front of you and we would get pressure from the defensive ends. Luke Murphy and Jack Rooney were fantastic at the two DE spots.”
The Wilmington defense came through by forcing Middleboro to punt on the ensuing drive, and all that did was set up another score.
The 'Cats responded with an 10-play drive, moving the ball to the Middleboro 15, and on fourth-and-eleven, John Germano connected on a 32-yard field goal, extending the lead to 10-0. On back-to-back runs, Misuraca gained 26 yards and Gavin Erickson added 25, thanks to the terrific job of the OL with Jake Chirichiello, Adam Sulick, Jack Malloy, Michael Ings and Ali Aboukal, as well as fullback Michael Lawler and end John Rhind.
Chirichiello had a big QB sack when the 'Cats were up 10-0.
“They were giving us some different looks. Their defensive line is as good as we have seen all year and I thought our offensive line did a good job of taking our angles and coming off the ball for the most part,” said Turner. “If they weren't big and strong enough, they played really hard and were able to take them over the top.
“I think you could see it that they were a lot bigger than us, a lot strong stronger than us and most people are and our kids just have quite the fight, and we prepared like crazy. We were able to run the ball and we were able to take our shots with different stuff that they weren't ready for. Even their coach said 'you showed different stuff than what you showed on film' which is great because we have been working on that stuff for a long time.”
Turner went on to give a lot of credit to his assistants.
“I'm telling you right now, this coaching staff has worked as hard as we ever have this entire week. (Middleboro) does so much offensively to get ready for, we put in long hours and were there until 8:30-9 pm every night. The kids did it too and they sacrificed for this one. This was awesome,” he said.
Leading 10-0, the 'Cats defense held Middleboro to a three-and-out, and Wilmington took over on the Middleboro 37 after a 23-yard return by Erickson. Four plays later, it was his turn to finish what he started as he caught a 20-yard pass from Pedro Germano, who was once again excellent, completing 7-of-9 passes for 125 yards and two TD passes. His brother's kick made it 17-0 with 5:37 left to go in the first half.
The Sachems then took over on its own 32 and quickly moved the ball into Wilmington territory. With 1:57 left, they had the ball on the 'Cats four, but a big tackle by Murphy pushed them back three yards. That followed with a 6-yard keeper by Briggs, putting the ball at the 1 yard line. Facing fourth-and-goal, the 'Cats, like they did the previous week in overtime, met the opposing player with the ball before the goal line, stuffing him back for a monstrous play to end the half with the 'Cats still ahead 17-0.
“We made a great stop before that right before halftime to keep them off the board and keep the momentum, so this was just a fantastic, fantastic win,” said Turner.
Things got dicey in the second half for a bit – part of that was Turner, who admitted that he made an ill-advised call which he wished he could take back. Starting the third quarter with the ball, the 'Cats moved the ball eight yards on three plays to their own 46. Facing fourth-and-four, Turner kept his offense on the field and that move backfired with an incomplete pass. Two plays later, Middleboro scored on a 34-yard TD strike, Briggs to Matt Gwozdz but the rush conversion attempt failed and Wilmington was up 17-6.
“They were giving us stuff (defensively) that we liked so we wanted to take advantage of that (offensively). We should have converted on that play, but one hundred percent, we should have punted,” admitted the coach.
Thankfully Wilmington was able to shift some of that momentum back to its side with a huge scoring drive. This time it took 8-plays before the 'Cats found the end zone on a 40-yard run by Erickson, but that was set-up by a third-and-13 double-pass trick play.
“The double-pass (was a huge play in the game). We were third-and-11 and if get stopped there, I think we're talking about a different game. We pulled that one out, get the first down, keep that drive going and eventually got a big pass after that (for a touchdown).”
Now up 23-6 with 4:50 left in the third, the Sachems again crawled back to make things interesting. After Erickson's second TD, Middleboro responded with a quick score, going 7-plays and 70 yards with Briggs connecting with Cam Downey on an 8-yard completion and a conversion rush from Nate Tullish made it 23-14.
After a 12-yard kick-off return by one of last week's heroes Tommy Mallinson, it took three plays before Pedro Germano sent a beautiful pass downfield to the left side and Erickson was able to sneak before the cornerback, grab the ball and cruise into the end zone for his TD of the game, this one from 51 yards out. He then rushed in the conversion to make it 31-14.
Middleboro added a late TD but the 'Cats held on for the win.
“We'll head down to Foxboro next week so we'll see what happens,” said Turner.
