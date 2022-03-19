WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, NEW YORK – Before the season started, all Celia Kulis wanted to do was finish under 9.0 seconds in the 55-meter hurdles.
On Sunday, she finished third overall in 60-meter hurdles at the 'Rising Star' portion of the high school National Track-and-Field Meet held at the Armory Track. Her time was 8.95 – and that was in an event that five meters longer.
Talk about improvement!
“If you think back just a few months ago, she wasn't even under nine seconds for 55-meters and here she runs 8.95 seconds for 60-meters and the calculations there are an 8.21 time for 55-meters,” said interim head coach Joe Patrone. “Now with the spring season ahead, it'll be a matter of seeing if she can qualify for the Nationals in the 100-meter hurdles.
“She continues to grow into the event. She is just so new to it. Usually in hurdles, in all of my years of coaching, you get a hurdler and you start working with them as a freshman and you work them up and it takes all four years of high school to do well, where she didn't start track until last year and all of a sudden she is one of the best hurdlers in all of New England.”
The 'Rising Star' portion of the Nationals is the second tier under the 'Championship Level'. For Kulis, qualifying and then during the actual competition reaching the 'Rising Star' finals was an extremely difficult challenge. She first had the trials and the semi-finals and if those times were good enough, she would make it to the final.
“We were just taking things one race at a time. (On Saturday) morning when she did the trials, she ran 9.18 which was 13th place. I did the calculations and that works out to 8.42 for 55-meters so that was a really good time for her,” said Patrone. “We did the trials, so our goal was then to make it to the semi-finals and see how we do. She had the 13th fastest time and gets into the semis and just looked awesome. She ran 9.12 coming out of the third heat. After the first two heats I was like 'wow' and I thought if she had run the same time in the semis that she did in the trials, that she could get into the finals. She actually ran faster by six one-hundredths of a second and that calculation is 8.36 for 55-meters.”
Her sixth place finish in the semis, put her into the final.
“In the finals, she just looked unbelievable. It was funny because I'm sitting here watching the live feed (from home) and I also had my I-Pad so I was getting the results a little bit before each race (was shown on the video),” said Patrone. “Just before the race starts, I was looking at the results and it comes up and it was like 'Oh my God, is she in third place'? The race goes off and I'm watching it and she just ran unbelievable.”
OSGOOD TAKES 19TH
Besides Kulis, sophomore Mollie Osgood also competed at the same meet, but her event the high jump came on Friday. She finished 19th overall in the 'Rising Star' portion clearing 4-11.75.
“The program had such a great weekend and it all started Friday with Mollie in the high jump,” said Patrone. “What I'm really proud about her is that she went down there on her own, just her and her dad, and she was able to take care of getting her number, checking in, getting her measurements for the high jump and all of that stuff, and she jumped just under five feet. I sometimes forget that she's just a sophomore and I still got her for another two years. I see some big things from her (in the future). She did real well.”
BROUSSARD AT NIKE
A third member of the team, senior Amanda Broussard, also competed but at the Nike Nationals, which was held in Staten Island. She competed in both the 200 and 400-meter runs.
“Amanda did the 400 and finished at 62.43. I know she would have liked to have run a little bit faster, but she's been focused on the 300 all season and this was another 100 meters added to her race. That strength will come as we work more during the outdoor season.
“She came back a little later and ran the 200 and finished at 27.42 and was 44th there. There were a lot, a lot of fast girls and finishing at 27.42 is a very good time for her. The experience for her to be down there and competing against athletes like that was really good,” said Patrone.
