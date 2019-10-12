WILMINGTON — Going up against three Middlesex League Liberty Division teams, as well as a strong non-league opponent, all in a span of seven days, the Wilmington High School field hockey team went 1-3 losing to league powers Arlington and Lexington, as well as Bishop Fenwick in the non-leaguer, while coming away with a convincing 5-1 win over Woburn at home on Monday afternoon.
The busy week of play now puts Wilmington at an overall record of 4-7-1. Wilmington needs nine points in their last six games to qualify for the post-season.
After getting shut out by Arlington, 2-0, and Lexington, 8-0, the 'Cats hosted Woburn and quickly built a 5-0 halftime lead. Wilmington's offense attacked Woburn's end right away as Ida Bishop's shot from in tight was kicked out, but about five minutes later, she got that revenge scoring a goal from the right side of the cage for what turned out to be the game winning tally.
Wilmington continued to storm the net, putting three more shots on net which were all turned away, forcing Woburn to call a timeout, trailing 1-0 with 20:17 left in the first half. That timeout actually benefited the 'Cats, who scored four more goals the rest of the half. The second goal of the game didn't come until 16:04 to go, but minutes before that, Wilmington goalie Johanna Robinson made three quality saves on a big scurry in front keeping it a one-goal contest.
Then birthday girl Annabelle Kane started to dominate within the circle as she scored the second goal coming off a rebound, added her second going to the left hand corner with 11:09 left, and then found an opening to the far side with 5:40 to go, right after the Woburn goalie had made two stops.
The final goal came off the stick of Rita Roche.
Both Chase Anderson and Bishop had two assists each, while Roche had one. Wilmington's offense ended up putting 23 shots on net.
The following day, the Wildcats were defeated by Bishop Fenwick, 4-0.
In Wilmington's four victories this season, they have outscored their opponents 16-1 but in the seven losses have been outscored 37-3.
Wilmington will be back in action with two home games this week against Burlington on Thursday night at 6:00 pm and then Wakefield on Monday afternoon at 1:00 pm. After that will be games against Stoneham and Watertown on the road before finishing with Melrose and Tewksbury at home.
Wilmington needs the nine points, so four wins and a tie would get them in and earlier this season, the 'Cats defeated Burlington (5-0), Stoneham (3-0) and Melrose (3-0), but were edged out by Wakefield (4-3) and lost to Watertown (6-0).
Tewksbury is currently 6-5-0 on the season and has a tough schedule upcoming so the Redmen will most likely be needing the points as well when they square off against the 'Cats.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.