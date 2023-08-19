Dom Gabardi is a player everyone wants on their team.
Because if he’s not, that means he’s in the other dugout.
Last spring, the Wilmington resident took the New England Preparatory School Athletic Council (NEPSAC) by storm — his 1.53 ERA on the mound and .333 batting average at the plate landed him on the All-NEPSAC team amidst Austin Prep’s 18-4 debut season in the conference.
After one of the most well-rounded, dominant seasons in the history of Austin Prep baseball, Fairfield University made sure Gabardi was never sitting in the other dugout.
Gabardi, who will be attending the Winchendon School this fall for a postgraduate year, has recently announced his commitment to play Div. 1 baseball at Fairfield in Connecticut.
“This past fall, I took a visit there and got to play in front of the coaches and it was an unreal campus in a really nice town,” said Gabardi. “The coaches believe in me even coming in as a freshman to make an impact right away.”
Modeling his game after Los Angeles Angel phenomenon Shohei Ohtani, Gabardi valued being able to both pitch and hit at the next level.
“They also believed in me as a two-way player and that definitely separated (them) from other schools,” he said. “Being able to have people believe in me to play both positions at the Division 1 level was a very big factor for me.”
Like Ohtani, Gabardi didn’t perfect his versatility overnight.
As an eighth grader deciding where to go to high school, he realized pure talent would only take him so far. Determined to reach his full potential, Gabardi decided to transfer to Austin Prep, where he reclassed and repeated his eighth-grade year.
“It was a big transition for me, but it definitely helped me get to where I am today based on the competition of being surrounded by all animals who want to get after it,” he admitted. “It was the right decision for me academically and athletically to boost my chance to play at the college level.”
Surrounded by elite athletes across Austin Prep’s baseball program, Gabardi began to push himself like never before.
“It was that friendly competition that sent me above and beyond,” he said. “Having that at practice every day, in the weight room, and in the classroom, it pushed me to be better and better every day. When I was younger, I relied on my natural talent. Going to AP truly helped me figure out that my natural talent isn’t going to take me anywhere if I don’t have the work ethic.”
Just months before the start of his junior season, it looked as though everything was in place for a breakout year — until Gabardi suffered an injury. He tore three ligaments in his ankle, ultimately holding him out of the team’s first eight games. With hopes to recapture the attention of college recruiters, Gabardi then considered the possibility of taking a postgraduate year.
“It definitely set me back a little bit,” said Gabardi of the injury. “It was my right ankle so it was my primary ankle as a pitcher and hitter. It set me back so far that the college interest that I had died down a little bit. I ultimately made the decision to reclass so I could go to college my freshman year in the best shape because I know I have a higher ceiling.”
When Gabardi returned to action, he led Austin Prep to an undefeated 25-0 campaign that resulted in a MIAA Div. 3 state title.
“It was spectacular and really fun to be on,” he recalled. “Regardless of the wins and getting to the state championship, just being with that group of guys was unreal. The senior leadership helped me get to where I am today, the mentorship from the seniors when I was a junior was unreal and it really helped me become the person and player that I was able to become this year.”
When it was time for his senior season last spring, Austin Prep was introduced into the NEPSAC, New England’s premier high school baseball league. Due to entering as independent, the team was unable to participate in any form of postseason play.
Following a season that captured a total of four championships — a state, CCL Conference, CCL Cup, and Memorial Day tournament victory — Gabardi was still able to motivate his teammates as team captain.
“His senior year, we knew there was no playoffs to play for because we were not in a league,” said AP coach JP Pollard. “With his leadership and his understanding of responsibility to the program, he had all of those guys locked in and that never became a distraction. We went from four championships to not even the opportunity to play for one. He made sure those players knew it was bigger than some trophy. This program is bigger than all of us and we have a commitment to the program.”
While he led his team to an 18-4 record, he was able to elevate his game to another level. He accompanied his 1.53 ERA and .333 batting average with a 0.77 WHIP while totaling 66 strikeouts against the region’s best of the best.
“He’s always had this great potential on both sides of the ball,” said Pollard. “He’s got exceptional power as a hitter and he’s got really dominant stuff as a pitcher. But it was always one of these moments when he would be ready to embrace the capabilities of his ability. His senior year, he really figured it all out. He committed to his body and his game. It was one of the best pitching seasons we’ve ever seen any AP guys have.”
While being thrown into a position to lead his teammates along with high expectations to perform, Gabardi still managed to hit it out of the park.
“There’s a huge amount of responsibility and pressure associated with that,” continued Pollard. “When Dom got to that place maturity wise and he was ready to take that on and embrace the standards, that’s when you saw him go to another planet as a player.
The sky is the limit. He’s been two-way his whole life and as the game streamlines him more in the future, you’re going to see one of those sides of the ball really elevate.”
As Gabardi shifts his focus to his postgraduate year at Winchendon, he is beginning to channel his work ethic that ignited his dream back in eighth grade.
“I’m excited to go there and get after it right away,” he said. “Developing that love for the gym, the offseason, and the grind this past year, this offseason is going to be my biggest yet and I’m going to be able to close the gap between me and some of the best players. I’m super excited.”
