WILMINGTON — At the conclusion of last year's Division 4 Eastern Mass Championship Meet, Wilmington High Girls' Cross-Country coach Brian Schell was pretty excited when he was talking about the future of the program, knowing at that time, that six of the seven girls who competed that day and all had personal record times, were coming back for the 2019 season.
Fast forward to today and things have changed a bit. Two others from the starting seven elected not to come back to the team, but at the same time, the 'Cats picked up a few athletes, who have track experience and left other fall sports to join this team.
"I think all five of our top runners left a previous sport to come here," said Schell. "Gianna left field hockey, Carissa Rubin was a soccer player and it just seems like these kids like the atmosphere in cross-country. They know it’s a sport where if you have the fastest time, you’re in. Everybody is always cheering for each other and if someone isn’t feeling well, they still run together. It’s just such a team oriented group and we have tried to build that over the last few years."
Schell is still excited for what's ahead, but knows that reaching that potential he was hoping for a year ago may either take a little longer, or just may take a different route.
"A couple of girls from last year didn’t come back, so it is what it is, but we still have a strong group with us now," said Schell, now in his fifth season. "We also got some good pick-ups, Katie McLaughlin and Evelyn Miller-Nuzzo are with us now. Both of them have been strong middle distance runners for me in track so they will add to our depth here with Carissa (Rubin), Olivia (Erler) and Gianna (Misuraca), so those will most likely be our top five runners this year. Gianna Spada has been putting in a lot of work, so those six runners have all put in a lot of work over the summer so that’s good."
Last year the Wildcats finished the regular season with a 2-4 record and went on to place 10th at the Middlesex League Meet and then 17th at the State Meet, which included then junior Gianna Misuraca finishing 37th overall. She will ignite the pack this year and the hope is the second tier of runners can close the gap come November.
Misuraca finished the state meet with a time of 21:28.8 and was followed by returners Carissa Rubin (23:03.4), Olivia Erler (24:03.1) and Maggie Bourgeois (24:49.5). The four of them along with McLaughlin, Miller-Nuzzo and Spada, appear to be the team's top seven runners as they embark on the tough Middlesex League schedule which starts on Tuesday against Arlington.
"Our goal this year is to be 3-2 (in the dual meet season)," said Schell. "Wakefield and Melrose are just too dominate for us to beat, and then Stoneham, Burlington and Watertown should be all competitive meets."
Besides those top seven runners, also in the mix will be seniors Joanne Arulraj, Hannah LaVita and Juliana Patrone, who all have track experience, as do juniors Aaliyah Abel and Miriam Nelson and then there's just two freshmen on the team, Kaitlyn Finnegan and Talina Khalil.
"The girls really came on at the state meet last year and that’s what we always train for," said Schell. "I told them if we want to start winning earlier in the season, we have to start putting in the work a bit earlier and that all starts in the summer and because they have put in their time in the summer, hopefully it comes in handy this season."
