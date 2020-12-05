Recently, Wilmington resident Olivia Wingate and her Notre Dame University women's soccer teammates finished its season with a 2-0 loss to top-seed and eventual champion Florida State in the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament.
Wingate, a 5-foot-7 striker and the reigning Town Crier Female Athlete of the Decade, completed her third season with the Irish. She appeared in all nine games, finished the season with one goal, while six of her shots landed on goal.
Notre Dame finished the season with a 4-5 overall record. After losing to Florida State 5-0 to open the season, the Irish then won three in a row over Miami (6-0), Boston College (2-0) and Syracuse (2-0) before falling to Wake Forest (1-0) and Clemson (2-1). After that came a 1-0 win over No. 13 ranked Louisville, before losing to No. 1 ranked North Carolina, 2-0, to conclude the regular season.
Florida State then defeated Notre Dame before going on to top North Carolina, 3-2, to capture the ACC Championship title.
“Personally this year I thought we have looked fantastic. We have such amazing, talented players and a deep bench as well. I thought we did well against FSU, especially in the second half. They're a notoriously good team who ultimately went on to win the ACC tournament, and I think we were right in it,” said Wingate.
She scored her lone goal of the season in the win over Miami.
“As for the season, I think we showed some great stuff but also had a few games we definitely want to get back and could have won,” she said. “It just makes me much more excited for the spring because we have so much potential. I think I had a good season and felt like I showed a lot of growth, but I wish I could have been more effective in the final third. Overall I'm so excited for this group of girls and can't wait to see what we do in the spring season.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.