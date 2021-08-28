WILMINGTON – Back in 2014, When he was just 12 years old, Tom Goodwin saw his father, Mark Goodwin, run the Boston Marathon for the first time. Like any child would be, Tom was inspired by his dad’s work ethic, which allowed to train for the famous race’s 26.2 mile course.
He was also inspired by his dad’s desire to get on the course and show solidarity with the victims, as well as the heroes, of the infamous marathon bombing the year before. Mark was even featured in an article in the Wilmington Town Crier in the days leading up to the race.
“My dad was definitely an inspiration for me,” Tom Goodwin said. “Seeing him persevere through everything and go through all of that training was very inspiring. I thought it was great to read about him in the newspaper and how he was fundraising. That was really cool. I was very proud of him.”
The best thing of all for Goodwin was that the inspiration seemed to come at just the right time. Starting in 2011, at just ten years old, he had been diagnosed with Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis, which made it difficult for him to perform even the most basic physical tasks. Things we take for granted every day, like walking, running, or even holding a pencil, were challenging for him. The thought of following in the footsteps of the father who made him so proud, seemed unthinkable at the time.
But through the incredible care he received at Tufts Medical Center, particularly in the Pediatric Rheumatology Department, by the time 2014 rolled around, while he was not quite ready to run Boston, he had made tremendous progress, and was able to dream that he too, might someday be able to conquer Heartbreak Hill.
And come Monday, October 11, Goodwin will do just that when he participates in the 125th running of the Boston Marathon. And he will do so for a cause that has very special meaning to him, running for Team Tufts MC, to help raise money for Tufts Medical Center.
Goodwin is eagerly anticipating his first marathon, and is even more eager to give back to Tufts Medical Center for all they have done for him. But before looking ahead to October, Goodwin took a moment to look back on his long journey from having a difficult time even walking, to running in the most famous race in the world.
“I remember being ten years old, and I tried out for the soccer team. I fell down, and the bruises were so bad, and so painful and they lasted for one or two weeks,” Goodwin said. “I remember I would lie on the couch and just cry at times. It hurt in my knees, my ankles, my toes and my fingers. Just everywhere.
“Everyone was confused as to what it was, but a couple of months later, Dr. (Normand) Tanguay at Winchester Family Medical, figured out what it was and referred me to Tufts Medial Center. Once they came up with a treatment plan, I started to feel a lot better. They came up with a program to get me into remission.”
It didn’t come overnight, of course. But after countless treatments with Dr. (Laurie) Miller and Dr. (Trevor) Davis, at Tufts Floating Hospital for Children, Goodwin gradually began to improve. That improvement came with a price, however, as at first the medication (Methotrexate) he was on, seemed to make him feel worse in some ways than better. But even then, the staff at Tufts stood by his side.
“Once at the hospital, I was provided exceptional care from the likes of Dr. Miller, Dr. Davis and nurse Ellen Santo. I was provided care that made me feel safe even through times of uncertainty,” Goodwin said. “For just about three years I went through test over test, medication to medication to get to my long- awaited remission.”
It was a long and sometimes painful journey for Goodwin, but he made it through. To say he is grateful for what Tufts did for him would be vastly understating his feelings.
“Having to deal with Methotrexate shots once a week that made me horribly sick on top of being sore all the time was no easy task. I was nauseous each and every time I got my shot for months” Goodwin said. “Since I received my shots on Fridays, I learned to dread weekends since I knew I'd feel awful after I got my shot. Eventually I switched to Enbrel and I started to go into remission around 2014. As a kid who never wanted to sit still and always wanted to run around outside, it was amazing to be able to go into remission. I think every day how lucky I am to be able to be active.”
Goodwin made the most of his opportunity to be active, first joining the cross country and spring track team at Wilmington High, and running four years for each team, running the two-mile and one-mile events with spring track and the traditional 5K race with cross country.
“I was never really very athletic. I was not good at catching anything or anything like that, so I figured I would give running a try,” Goodwin said with a laugh.
Well, since that time, the non-athletic kid, who had a hard time getting around, has now run four half marathons, and even competed in an Olympic triathlon, which featured a six-mile run, along with a one-mile swim and a 26-mile bike ride. Now the 2019 Wilmington High graduate, who is currently a junior at UNH, will take on his biggest challenge yet, when he runs Boston.
His decision to run Boston this year occurred somewhat by accident, but also came with a great deal of support. In the years since his high school days, Goodwin had kept up with his running, occasionally going on long runs, either by himself, or with his good friend and fellow Wilmington resident, Harry Germano. One day this year, while out on his own, he found some inspiration to take his talents to Boston.
“It was March of this year, and I was out for a run and got lost a little bit, and I ended up running about 15 miles,” Goodwin said. “After that long run, my girlfriend (Megan Santry) suggested that maybe I should try and run Boston this year. I thought maybe I was too late, but I applied and then when I saw that Tufts had a team, I thought it would be just perfect to run and give back to them after all they did for me.”
So, Goodwin began not only his training regimen, but also his fundraising quest in order to help out Tufts Medical Center. The training is going great with Goodwin now up to running 18 miles in one training run.
The fundraising is coming along as well, with Goodwin having raised close to $3,500 of his set goal of $7,500, but just as there is still work to be done with the training, there is still work to be done in his fundraising efforts, which have included everything from creating his own website to story, to running the streets of Wilmington with a sign attached to a backpack to advertise that website and encourage passersby to donate.
If you would like to donate to Goodwin’s cause, please visit his website at https://www.givengain.com/ap/thomas-goodwin-raising-funds-for-tufts-medical-center/
Goodwin is hoping that just as he was inspired by his father’s running the marathon back in 2014, that he can inspire others to follow in his footsteps.
“When I was going through treatments, I never really had anyone to relate to and thought that I may never be able to go into remission. If I could now be the hope for some sick kids to show that things may end up being okay, that would be amazing,” Goodwin said. “For a time, I didn't know if I could walk, let alone run. Tufts has helped me be my best self and I want to finally give back. I want to be the inspiration for future patients. I think it would be pretty exciting for people to see what you can accomplish with dedication and getting treatment from the right people.”
