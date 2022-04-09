WILMINGTON – Last season was one that will live on forever in the history of the Wilmington High Boys Tennis program.
Even in the most bizarre of seasons, with a limited schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Wildcats made the most of their opportunity to get back on the court after the cancellation of the 2020 season, going 10-0 on the regular season to clinch the first Middlesex League Freedom Division title in program history.
The Wildcats would ultimately finish 10-3 on the season after suffering a pair of 3-2 losses in the Middlesex League Tournament and another 3-2 defeat to Austin Prep in the MIAA Division 3 North Tournament, but nevertheless it was a season that no one will ever forget.
And the best news for the Wildcats, is that they look to be in prime position to follow it up with similar success once again this season.
An undefeated regular season may be difficult to duplicate, as the Wildcats will be playing a full schedule this time around, including facing top notch Middlesex League Liberty Division rivals. However, with all but one starter returning to the Wildcats lineup, another run at a Freedom Division title and perhaps a deep run in the new state wide tournament seem to be well within reach.
“I feel like we definitely have a good chance to win the league title,” Wilmington coach Rob Mailey, entering his 13th season at the helm of the Wildcats, said. “One thing we have to guard against is overconfidence after last season. We won some close matches last season and we will have a lot of good opponents this season who will be gunning for us.”
Leading the way for the Wildcats once again will be their top two singles players, where senior captain Anay Gandhi will return from his undefeated season of a year ago to once again fill the number one singles role, while his younger brother, sophomore Anay Gandhi will look to build on his own undefeated season of a year ago in second singles.
“They both came in to the season in the best shape of their lives, so we will be expecting big things from them once again,” Mailey said. “Nobody works harder than the two of them and they just keep getting better, so we know what we have in the two of them.”
One key loss the Wildcats did suffer from last season’s team was the graduation of third singles player and co-captain Colby Scaplen who went 8-2 in that role a year ago. But fortunately for the Wildcats, they seem to have found a very capable replacement in the person of sophomore Sidd Karani, who will transition from being a Middlesex League All-Star in first doubles last season to taking over the all important third singles role.
“Sidd is an excellent player and he plays very smart,” Mailey said. “He and Anuj are next door neighbors and very good friends, and they just make each other better players. He has played some singles in the past, so this is not new for him. He will do a great job for us.”
Junior Owen Mitchell and sophomore Sarthak Tripathi will play first singles for the Wildcats, while a combination of sophomores Michael Smaroff, Eric Packer and Ryan Weinstein will play second doubles. The doubles teams have looked good in the early going and Mailey knows that will obviously be very beneficial for his team.
“If they can keep that up, that will take some of the pressure off our singles players,” Mailey said.
The Wildcats clearly have one of the most talented teams in the league, but what makes Mailey even more proud is that they are probably also the hardest working team in the league, a tradition they are carrying on with once again this season.
“We are doing more running to help with our conditioning, because if you are in better shape than your opponent, that can make a difference in a close match,” Mailey said. “It helped us last season, so we are hoping it will help us again this season.”
As Mailey said, while he is extremely confident in his team’s abilities, he does not want them to be overconfident this season. With a loaded schedule of both Freedom and Liberty Division opponents, they can’t afford to be.
“Burlington is a very scrappy and well coached team and they will be very good this season, as will Wakefield,” Mailey said. “But, if we play well and don’t get overconfident, we should be competing to repeat as Freedom Division champions, and also be competitive in our Liberty Division matches.”
