WILMINGTON – A year ago, the Wilmington High School Softball team was a pleasant surprise, finishing 9-3 overall, which included their last game a defeat coming in the first round of the MIAA Open State Tournament to Arlington Catholic.
Going into this year's season, there will be a lot of changes. The team's starting pitcher from last year elected not to return, thus the 'Cats don't have a pitcher with any varsity innings of her belt. On top of that, the roster has just two seniors and is relatively young. And finally, if Wilmington can generate enough victories in the regular season, it will play in the newly designed statewide tournament.
All that being said, the Wildcats do return eight letter winners, including four starters, two of which bring pretty potent bats.
“We are young with just two seniors. We don't have any varsity pitchers with experience, so we're hoping to score a lot more runs behind the experienced hitters that we have coming back,” said assistant coach Walter Babcock.
The two big bats come from the team's co-captains, senior firstbaseman Bella Kieran and junior catcher Abby LaClair. Both of them can drive the ball with authority.
“Abby is back catching, and she brings a big bat and she's our best power hitter. Bella at back at first and she brings another big bat,” said Babcock. “We're hoping the two of them bat second and third or third or fourth. We want the two of them to get the most at-bats, so we're probably going to slide them up in the order.”
Since a handful of starters from last year's team graduated, or not returned, it meant bigger opportunities for others, who have all taken the bull by the horns, so to speak, to crack the line-up. Two examples of that is sophomore Cassandra Tibbetts and fellow classmate Julia Archer. Tibbetts will slide into the shortstop position and as of last Thursday, she's penciled in to be the team's lead-off hitter.
“Last year Cassie served in a utility role for us and now she'll have a much bigger role. Cassie is a contact hitter. She found a hitting coach over the winter, she put in a lot of work and it shows,” said Babcock.
As for Archer, she has a different story.
“She's the one who stepped up. Once we knew that our pitcher wasn't coming back, we knew we needed an immediate plan,” said Babcock. “Julia said that she had pitched when she was in middle school during Recreational League, so she volunteered to give it a try. She worked out with a group of people starting in January and then she went to Robin King, who pitched at Boston University. Julia took six lessons with Robin and here we are. Julia has put in a lot of work.”
Archer went from a back-up outfielder last year, to taking pitching lessons with one of the best around in King.
“Right now Julia's just throwing a fastball and a change-up. She's just working on location, moving the ball around and changing speeds,” said Babcock. “We'll look to have solid defense behind her. We're hoping that she can keep the walks down and let the defense do the work. We just want Julia to go out there, not over think, do what she needs to do, work with what Coach Robin King taught her to do and trust her defense.”
With Archer going to the mound, head coach Audrey Cabral-Pini and Babcock decided to shift around the team's defense. Freshman Eva Boudreau, fresh off a terrific rookie season on the basketball court, is now at third, and Lily MacKenzie, who last year was a ninth grader and excelled at that spot, is shifting to second base. Last year's starting second baseman junior Sofia Scalfini, is shifting to center field.
“We have a freshman newcomer Eva Boudreau, who will play third base. I know she had a strong season with the girls basketball team. She's learning the position and she's very coachable,” said Babcock. “We're moving Lily from third base to second base. She's really look at second and I think she has better range there and she feels comfortable there. I think that should help us and the right side of our infield needs to be strong, especially if we live on the outside with stuff from Julia.
“And we're moving Sofia Scalfani from second base to center field, and the two newcomers will be Abby Nolan will most likely be in right field and the left fielder will be freshman Kiersten Moore.”
Other returning letter winners include senior outfielder Maddie Kelsey, junior outfielder Olivia Roya and junior catcher Maddie Alexander. Other newcomers will include sisters Grace (second base/outfield) and Molly (outfield) Walsh, and freshman Tessa Cappione, who is also taking on the chore of developing as the back-up pitcher.
Wilmington was slated to open the season this past Monday against Reading but the game was postponed with no make-up date announced yet, therefore the season opened Wednesday at Winchester with results not known as of presstime. On Thursday, the 'Cats will host Arlington and on Tuesday they will travel to Wakefield.
