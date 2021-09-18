WOBURN – The Wilmington High School Football program has aspirations of being a contender in November. Whether that happens or not remains to be seen, but in last Friday's opener, the 'Cats proved that after a slow start and some sloppy play with a few turnovers, too many penalties and some poor tackling, that they can indeed play with the Big Boys, literally.
Traveling next door to Connolly Stadium, the Wildcats were underdogs against a Woburn team that was much bigger physically, yet that never phased the 'Cats.
Woburn took advantage of a slow start by the visitors and went up by three touchdowns. Wilmington then outplayed the Tanners in the second half, falling just short of a terrific comeback bid, losing 27-19, in one entertaining high school football game played before a large crowd on a beautiful night.
"We played awesome in the second half. And I am really proud of the kids," said fifth-year head coach Craig Turner. "I told them all month long how big and physical they were and I thought at the end of the game that we wore them down and they were dragging. I'm just really proud of the kids and how tough they played. That was a really big and physical group. Their tackle had to be 6-5 and 330 (pounds) and our Defensive Tackle is 5-10, 200 pounds.
“We hung in there. We made a couple of mistakes early in the game, not exactly executing the game plan like we wanted to and it's just so hard to simulate this with your scout team. There's always that shock factor in games and it we shouldn't have been down 21 points (early on)."
Early on in the game the 'Cats defensive line really struggled as Woburn running back Brian Ferreira rushed for 136 of his 183 yards in the first half, scoring the game's first two touchdowns on runs of 74 and 34 yards, respectively.
After Woburn QB Brett Tuzzolo ran one in from five yards out, the Tanners were ahead 21-0 and it appeared as if this one could get out of hand rather quickly. Wilmington would have none of that.
To open the game, the 'Cats marched right down the field, starting from their own 26 and four plays later, including a five yard penalty by the Tanners, the ball was on the Tanners' 11, thanks mostly to a 29-yard run by Gavin Erickson (11 carries, 84 yards). But a penalty, a one-yard run and two incomplete passes, pushed it to fourth-and-14 from the 15 yard line. Turner went for the 32-yard field goal and John Germano's kick just missed, wide right.
Two scrimmage plays later, Ferreira busted through the line and went untouched for the 74-yard TD. The rush failed.
Again Wilmington was able to move the ball a bit on its next drive, but two penalties pushed the ball back and eventually they had to punt, which landed out of bounds at the 'Cats 41. Three plays later, Ferreira went right up the middle for a 34-yard TD and the PAT kick by Tuzzolo was good making it 13-0.
Wilmington went three-and-out and Woburn responded with a six-play, 68-yard scoring drive, helped out by a 15-yard personal foul penalty on the 'Cats and capped off by the Tuzzolo five-yarder. Fullback Derek Baccari, who was a major pain in the 'Cats side all night, added in the rush conversion to make it 21-0 with 7:53 left in the second quarter.
"Their fullback is a beast – he's an absolute bowling ball. He is just so tough. I said to these kids all week, and we didn't particularly tackle well, you got to be low on these kids. You try to tackle around the shoulders and you'll be on your back," said Turner. "These kids are so tough. That was part of the shock factor early on too, it was like 'wow, someone just knocked me in my mouth'.
“We were just so close and that would have been such a good win, but I am proud with how the kids played. They had every reason to say 'this stinks, let's go away for the night and we can try again next week' but they really battled."
Trailing 21-0, the 'Cats had a lot of work to do. They started with responding to that third TD with their first. After a nice 27-yard kick-off return by Nate Rebinskas, putting the ball on the 'Cats 47, it took 9 plays before Marcello Misuraca scored the team's first TD of the season, going to his left for a 3-yard run. John Germano's PAT kick was good.
Wilmington's defensive line really started to run things around and helped as Woburn went three-and-out. Wilmington had the ball on its own 25 with 1:33 left. They moved the ball to the Woburn 30, but an interception by Baccari at the 18, was returned to the 47, but Woburn couldn't do anything with it and the half closed with the Tanners ahead 21-7.
Most of the second half belonged to Wilmington. The defense held the Tanners to a three-and-out and then on the next possession, Woburn moved the ball to the Wilmington 29, before it slipped through some fingers and captain John Rhind pounced on a fumble.
Both teams followed with three-and-outs and Woburn punted on the second play of the fourth quarter. The ball was caught at the 'Cats 26 yard line by John Germano who moved to his right and received a great block by Misuraca, before going untouched the rest of the way for the 74-yard punt return TD. The rush conversion failed and Wilmington trailed 21-13 with 10:51 left in the game.
"That (touchdown) was huge and that's what those kids do. That make big plays, that senior group, they make big plays," said Turner. "We struggled on the offensive line tonight. We really couldn't get Marcello going. We were riding Gavin for a little bit and he was just dog tired at the end. We just couldn't spring him."
Woburn again followed with a three-and-out, which included all three running plays going for negative yards, a combined five, forcing the Tanners to punt from their own 4 and this time John Germano returned it Woburn 40.
Eight plays later, facing fourth-and-goal from the six, Erickson scored on a nicely executed reverse trap. The rush failed and all of a sudden it was a two-point game at 21-19 with exactly three minutes left.
Turner then elected for the onside kick, even though he had three timeouts left.
"We thought we had the momentum and we wanted to get the ball back," he said of the failed attempt. "We thought we could stop them and we really didn't end up stopping them. I just figured to take the shot. It's a tough one. Three minutes left, we need to get a stop either way. I figured if (they recovered the onside kick and I put them there at the 50, (Woburn) probably wouldn't punt and would have four downs, so maybe we could get the ball (back at midfield). Historically our kick-off coverage has not necessarily been clean around here."
Woburn recovered the onside kick and went to the ground for six straight plays, including Baccari putting the game away with an 18-yard run, the kick failed and Woburn led 27-19 with 52 seconds left.
Wilmington had a short five-yard completion, but two incomplete passes ended the game.
"We squandered some scoring opportunities. The first drive of the second half we are moving and then we get stuffed up," said Turner. "The first drive of the game we get stuffed up and then miss a field goal. We had a bad snap on the PAT and that killed us – we haven't missed a PAT in like one hundred years. I thought he got in on the two-point conversion but it wouldn't have mattered because we didn't line up right. It's first night stuff but I think that's a really good team and we went toe-to-toe with them."
Wilmington will be back in action on Friday with a 4:00 pm contest at Gr. Lowell, who is 0-1 after losing 36-14 to Ashland in their season opener. Last year the Gryphons finished 5-2.
"I know if we play our game, we should be alright. We have a lot of stuff to clean up. We were tough tonight and that's a really good team, so they will have a lot of success this season," said Turner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.