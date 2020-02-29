WAYLAND – Winning 100 matches as a high school wrestler is an incredible achievement, accomplished by very few, and generally met with a tremendous celebration. With that being said, it is understandably not very often that the 100th win of a high school wrestler’s career can fly almost completely under the radar.
But that was the case for Wilmington High junior Joe Ganley this past weekend as he competed at the Division 3 State Tournament at Wayland High School. Ganley, the No. 1 seed at 126 pounds, not surprisingly picked up a win in his first match of the tournament on Friday, pinning Oliver Cerne of Wayland in a time of 3:41.
But this was no ordinary first round win by the No. 1 seed. It was also the 100th win of his brilliant career, which still has one full season left to add many more victories. There was a brief celebration after the win, probably more so than a regular first round win, but certainly more muted than your 100th win celebration. And that was just fine with Ganley.
“I didn’t really think about it like if I win this match it will be my 100th win, because I was more focused on what I had to do,” Ganley said. “I knew that wasn’t the end for me, and that wasn’t what I was there for. I was there to win and to move on in the tournament.”
And that he did, winning one more match on Friday shortly after his 100th, and another on Saturday before finally losing in the finals to Connor Keegan of Sandwich by a score of 6-1. He will get the opportunity to add to his win total even before next season when he competes at the All-State tournament which kicks off on Friday at Methuen High School.
While it may not have been his primary focus of the weekend, that didn’t make the feat of winning his 100th match any less impressive in the eyes of his coach, Joel McKenna.
Ganley became just the 12th wrestler in the history of the Wilmington program to earn 100 wins, joining Derek Hanley (153), Steve Sughrue (133), Evan Walsh (132), Michael Sorrentino (123), Cody Halliday (121), Roman Walsh (117), Sam Jennings (113), Alex Furlong (108), Shawn Adams and Fox Maxwell (105) and Mike St. Aubin (100).
“It is fantastic. He is in some great company with some of the elite wrestlers in Wilmington history,” McKenna said. “One hundred wins is a very difficult goal, so to be able to accomplish that is pretty special. And to do it in just three years like Joe did is pretty amazing.”
As for the key to his success, Ganley credits the countless hours he has put in for the past three years before, during and after practice with giving him the tools to succeed at such a high level.
“Coach McKenna told me that I have not missed a practice or a meet since freshman year,” Ganley said. “I think that is the key to it. You just have to stay strong and keep working at it, and that is what I tried to do.”
With Ganley’s 3-1 performance at the tournament, he is now at 102 wins for his career — ranking him 11th all-time in program history — as he prepares to compete in this weekend’s All-State Tournament. He is also 40-5 on the season, putting him on a path towards becoming one of the winningest wrestlers in Wilmington history, perhaps even closing in on Hanley’s all-time mark of 153 wins.
“I know that he is very proud of that accomplishment,” McKenna said. “And his 40 wins this season are right up there with the best in school history. If he has that type of season again next year, he has a real shot to be up there among the best in school history.”
