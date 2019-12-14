WILMINGTON – The 2018-'19 season for the Wilmington High School boys' indoor track-and-field team certainly was successful.
The Wildcats finished the regular season with a strong and surprising 4-1 mark, and went on to finish ninth at the Middlesex League Championship Meet.
The season ended with a disappointing finish at the Eastern Mass Division 4 Championship Meet, however, many of the athletes, who performed well in the regular season, are back, while the team has added a few talented newcomers who should also give the program a big boost.
"We have strong core of seniors and juniors," said coach Mike Kinney. "If we can avoid injury and continue to improve, we should be competitive for the league title against Burlington and Wakefield.
“We have excellent assistant coaches in MSTCA Hall of Famer Joe Patrone, and long time veteran coach Don Wilson. So far the athletes have demonstrated a strong work ethic and outstanding commitment."
One of the strengths on this year's team will be the handful of cross-country runners who are coming off a tremendous season, which included a second place finish at the D4 Meet. Among those include tri-captains Greg Adamek, Jake Danieli and Richie Stuart, as well as seniors Joe Lydon, Nolan Kennedy and Alex Boehm, juniors Sean Lydon, Sean Riley as well as Owen Surette, who has become a three-seasoned runner, after previously playing varsity soccer and basketball.
"We have 54 athletes on the roster. We have talent and depth in the distance and mid-distance crews," said Kinney. "Adamek, Surette, Riley, Kennedy, Joe Lydon, Boehm, Danieli, Sean Lydon, (and Brian) Elderd are coming off a fantastic cross country and should do well competing in the mile, two-mile, 1,000, the 4x800 relay and the 600."
Last year Adamek finished third in the mile at the Middlesex League Championship Meet, while, Riley and Elderd were sixth and eighth in the 600. The two of them, along with Danieli, were also a part of the ninth place 4x400 relay team.
Senior Dan Maienza will also be in the mix for the distance events. Elderd, Danieli, senior Joe Hartzell, and newcomer junior Patrick O'Mahony will compete in the middle-distance/distance events, mainly the 600 and 1,000 and possibly the 4x400 and 4x800 relay teams.
The sprinters and jumpers include seniors Matt Chisholm, Andy Lee, Stuart, Jimmy Valente, juniors Colton Sullivan, Ethan Yuen and Jeandre Abel, as well as newcomer junior Aiden McGrath, also over from the hoop team and he will compete in the high jump, 300 and 4x400, and junior Isaac Avila.
The hurdle group will consist of seniors Brandon Moy, Aiden Ryan, junior Sam Juergens and sophomore Joe Demoura, as well as newcomers Nehemiah Camara and Chris Wong.
Finally, the throwers will include seniors Jake Arsenault, Nathan Curdo, Dan Ings, David Ings, Brett Nansel and junior newcomer Eric Lingenfelter.
"Surette, O'Mahony, and McGrath will be competing in their first year of indoor but have already proven themselves on the outdoor team. McGrath should be outstanding in the 300 and the high jump, and the relays,” said Kinney.
