WILMINGTON – For the past six or seven decades, youth hockey has strived here in Wilmington. No matter the rink, no matter the volunteers, including various league presidents, the organization has been top notch when it comes to taking care of the younger athletes here in town.
Today, there's lots of changes and potentially even bigger changes to the organization coming down the road, including the potential new rink to be built in town. Until that decision is finally made, newly named League President Steve Doherty will have his hands full between being new at the position, all the while getting the organization back on track after COVID-19 wiped out the end of 2019-'20 season.
"I think the return of hockey is an important step in giving our kids the social interaction, structure and physical activity that sports provides," said Doherty. "The Wilmington Youth Hockey Board of Directors has worked hard to understand and adhere to the changes to rules and guidelines both on and off the ice.
“We have worked with Massachusetts Hockey to adhere to guidelines to limit contact and enforce social distancing. We are excited to return to the ice and to make some great memories for our players, parents and coaches."
Like all of the other youth and high school sports, COVID-19 has brought on many changes to ice hockey. Certainly some will take some time getting used to.
"Massachusetts Hockey has made significant changes to limit interactions and drive social distancing," said Doherty. "There are too many to list, but adults’ attendance at practice and games will be severely limited, players will remain six feet apart on the bench, coaches and players with close interaction will wear face coverings and on ice contact will be limited by referees.
“We are confident that adherence to the guidelines outlined by Massachusetts Hockey we will keep everyone healthy and enjoy another successful season."
For this season, Doherty said that there's ten teams and approximately 150 kids ranging from the Mite Level all the way to the Under 18 Girls team. The Learn to Play Hockey and Mini Mite program will begin in the next few weeks.
"We welcome any players who would like to learn to play hockey," said Doherty. You may do so by going to: http://www.leagueathletics.com/Registration/Default.asp?org=WILMINGTONYOUTHHOCKEY.org
Doherty grew up on the south shore of Massachusetts and graduated from Cardinal Spellman High School. He played a lot of sports when he was younger including baseball and rugby, but didn't play hockey. He graduated from Bentley College and he and his wife moved to Wilmington in 2009 and have two children.
"The only hockey that I played was pond hockey," he said with a laugh. "I love the sport and my son began playing several years ago as a Mite. His first year was great and I loved the way his team came together. They earned a spot in the finals and came up just short of winning the championship.
“I want to do what I can to ensure players continue to have the same opportunity to experience this great sport. I began working with the Board of Directors a few years ago and became president at the end of last season."
Despite not having a background playing the game, Doherty feels that he can help guide this program and continue its successful ways of doing what's best for the kids of Wilmington.
"As a board, our short-term goal is to ensure the safety of our players, coaches and families while returning to play," he said. "We, as a board, have worked throughout the summer to adjust to the dynamic situation around returning to sports. Now that we are about to return to play, there will be a significant amount of work to ensure a successful season. In the near future, our focus will need to shift to addressing our upcoming challenges around ice time.
“With the sale of Ristuccia Rink, WYH will continue to lose ice time. The town has begun the process of addressing lack of ice by forming a committee to identify options for building a rink. Unfortunately, since COVID-19, no progress has been made, so we need to explore all opportunities."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.