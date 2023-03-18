WILMINGTON — Stepping into a head coaching role following a down season is a challenging task. Setting new standards, teaching new philosophies, and getting used to the players are all difficult goals to reach in order to redirect a program’s trajectory.
When Mike Maloney decided to interview for the Wilmington High School varsity golf head coaching job, he wasn’t simply aiming to have a bounce back year next fall; He’s attempting to build the program from the ground up while inheriting a 55-match losing streak.
Maloney is replacing long-time head coach Steve Lynch, who was at the helm for 16 seasons where he posted a 44-154-2 record, mostly competing in the extremely tough Middlesex League.
“Steve Lynch is one of my closest friends and a mentor to me professionally and someone I’ve always confided in,” said Maloney, who taught at WHS with Lynch. “I knew that once he retired from teaching a couple years ago that he’d probably have a little window where he was going to keep coaching golf.”
Maloney was right. With Lynch out of the classroom, the ongoing problem of being able to recruit players for the program only worsened. Last season, just six players reported for tryouts in a sport that requires eight roster spots in a match.
As Maloney prepares for next fall, he knows he needs to start at square one.
“The big thing is trying to rebuild the numbers,” he said. “Making sure that we have enough kids to compete on that level. With golf, it’s about identifying kids that golf is important to them. For a lot of kids in Wilmington who play on the golf team, it matters to them. There’s just not that many of them at that level right now.”
Maloney, currently in his 16th year as a history teacher at WHS, isn’t new to coaching. Since starting at WHS, Maloney has coached four seasons of football, softball, as well as other stints with baseball. However, he will be new to the style of coaching golf will require.
“It's definitely different than coaching football,” admitted Maloney. “You’re not calling plays and you can’t coach them on the course during a match, so that’ll be a little different than my prior coaching experience in the other sports I’ve coached.”
When Maloney steps into his first varsity head coaching gig next fall, he’ll only be continuing to live out a passion he’s had since he was a kid.
“Golf has been a passion of mine since I was a little kid,” said Maloney. “I started playing when I was nine and I was a member at Presidents (Golf Course) down in Quincy when I was a kid and I competed in the junior club championships and the county junior classic and stuff.”
Maloney played football at BC High, and although never played high school or college golf, is a very active player in his free time. Maloney is also a seasoned basketball official at the high school and NCAA Division 3 level.
While Maloney admits he’s not a golf pro by any means, he is confident in his ability to tweak swings, grips, or alignment of his players while on the course. Besides form, he realizes the strategy aspect of golf is half the battle.
“There’s definitely some home course advantage there,” he said of Hillview Golf Course, the home course of the team. “A lot of that is getting out on the course with them and saying ‘what are you thinking on this hole, do we really need to hit driver on that three-hundred yard par four because if we miss we’re going to be in trouble.’ A lot of that stuff is going to be important.”
Like Maloney, WHS interim athletic director Dennis Ingram recognized the glaring hole of the lack of numbers in the golf program.
“Mike’s a great guy and he’s really well respected throughout the building,” said Ingram. “Mike being in the building and being able to help promote and understand where the program is (is great). We had very low numbers last year and we’re trying to recruit and promote some more interest in the sport. He grasps all that and has the same kind of vision that we do.”
Immediately after accepting the position, Ingram noticed Maloney already brainstorming ways to promote the growth of the program.
“He’s already approached us about trying to get some kids returning on the team to go in May to the middle school and try to talk about the team and how golf is a great sport and a great lifetime activity,” said Ingram.
And while he’s aware of his inexperience coaching the sport, he’s recognized Maloney start familiarizing himself with the coaching community as soon as Lynch retired teaching.
“He’s already reached out to some other coaches who coach golf,” he said. “In the last couple years he’s been networking with other coaches and picking their brains and seeing what they do to try to put forth a portfolio of things they do. I know he’s really excited for the opportunity.”
With a revamped promotion of the team, Maloney knows just a few prospective golfers could be enough to bring winning ways back to Wilmington.
“You get two or three kids to come through the door who can play, then all of a sudden some of those narrow losses they’ve had over the last couple years turn into wins,” said Maloney. “And once you start winning that helps build a program.”
Regardless of wins and losses, there’s one stagnant that Maloney took notice to while Lynch was at the helm for 16 years.
“He made it enjoyable, and I certainly want to continue that,” he said. “When things get tough, sometimes it’s tough to keep the kids interested but he always was able to do that. I want to keep that rolling.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.