PEABODY — Back in 2002, then Philadelphia 76'ers Basketball player Allen Iverson had the unforgettable media session, when he mentioned the word "practice" 22 times.
Although he played a different sport and his meaning was a bit different, the word itself has and will remain to be very important to the Wilmington High School Football team.
On Friday night, the Wildcats were blown out by an outstanding Bishop Fenwick team, 40-6, in a non-league game. Wilmington struggled in all facets of the game — offensive line, three turnovers and especially special teams, including a handful of short punts, while giving up two kick-off return touchdowns.
If you ask head coach Craig Turner, all of those struggles stem from the word "practice."
"We are really young and we play that way sometimes. We play like we're a rollercoaster. It's been like that in practice. We'll go two good, three bad, five good, two bad — we just haven't been able to get any consistency," he said. "We're really not progressing offensively at all because we are struggling to do the things that we put in back in August.
“There's not much you can do because that's a really good (Bishop Fenwick) team. I told the guys all week that this would be one of the better teams they will face all season and they are very, very good. I thought we hung in there defensively early in the game, but we made some mental mistakes, especially on third downs. Third downs have hurt us the last two weeks."
The tone of the game was set right away when David Cifuentes scored his first of three touchdowns on the night, taking the opening kick-off back 80 yards down the left sideline and his first of four successful PAT kicks was good for a quick 7-0 lead.
The score stayed that way until early in the second quarter. After Gavin Erickson came up with an interception in the end zone for a touchback, Wilmington followed with a three-and-out and the fourth down punt went 25 yards and was returned 22 yards back to the 'Cats 22.
Five plays later QB Chrys Wilson found a wide open tight end, Dan Richard for a 13-yard strike making it 14-0.
Wilmington again went three-and-out and this time the fourth down punt actually cost the 'Cats two yards. The Crusaders took advantage of that, scoring another TD as Wilson found Joe Rivers for a 28-yard score making it 21-0.
"(Our special teams was a) nightmare. Nightmare," said Turner emphatically. "Our punter got hurt in the first half. We were then scrambling to find a kid who could kick it. We used a second kid who we have used in practice and we asked him to angle it so it would go out of bounds, but instead both times went off the side of his foot. That's a tough spot for him to be put into so it's not his fault whatsoever, it was just the type of night."
The score remained 21-0 through halftime.
Wilmington fell short on a fourth down attempt on the first drive of the third, and three plays later, Cifuentes scored on a 56-yard run. He later added another score.
Wilmington sophomore Andre Turner got the 'Cats on the scoreboard as he took a quick pass from Tristan Ciampa (10-for-21, 131 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs), and went down the right side for a 60-yard score. Turner ended the night with 5 receptions for 93 yards, while handling the kick and punt returns.
"He's a good player and we have to find ways to get the ball to him," said Coach Turner (no relation). "We set up some plays that should have been going his way and they didn't get there. (Andre) is an electric player when the ball is in his hands. I'm glad that we have him for the next (two-plus) years. Andre is a real good player and he's going to be special."
The win for Bishop Fenwick also marked the 350th in the history of the program. Al Costabile, now in his 21st year as head coach at Shawsheen Tech, had previously spent six years as the head coach at Fenwick, compiling 40 of those 350 wins.
Wilmington will have its hands full once again when the team hosts Melrose, arguably one of the top teams in all of Eastern Mass on Friday night.
"We just have to have better weeks of practice," said Coach Turner. "We haven't had good weeks of practice so there's no surprise that we're not showing up on Fridays because we're not practicing well. We'll have a good say on Monday but Tuesday will be a disaster. We'll have a good day on Wednesday and then Thursday will be eh, mediocre at best. We just have to figure things out. The schedule is the schedule and we have to go play."
Melrose (2-0) is off to a very strong start with wins over Malden, 47-6 and a very good Lincoln-Sudbury team, 41-7. Currently Melrose is ranked No. 11 in the Boston Herald’s Eastern Mass Poll, and are coming off a 34-point win over LS, who is currently ranked No. 2 in the latest Herald Division 2 North Poll, trailing the defending state champions of North Andover.
This year’s Melrose team is led by quarterback Brendan Fennell, running back Chris Cosolito, wide receiver Sean Herbert and the lone returning offensive lineman Jared Karelas, who stands at 6-0, 232 pounds.
