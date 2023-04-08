WILMINGTON – As the Wilmington High School boys tennis team takes the court this season, they are coming off one of their best seasons as of late. Finishing the season with a 12-8 record, the ‘Cats were victorious in two postseason matches for the first time in program history, eventually seeing their run cut short in the Elite 8 to Martha’s Vineyard.
As head coach Rob Mailey enters his 13th year at the helm, he is confident that he has the squad for another playoff bid.
“We’re going to try, a lot of it depends on the try you get in the postseason,” Mailey said of his postseason goals. “We’re going into the season with a lot of confidence.”
To make that goal a reality, the ‘Cats will rely on their three captains Anuj Gandhi, Siddharth Karani, and Owen Mitchell both on and off the court this spring.
“I got three captains, and coincidentally they are my top three players,” he said. “The strength should be in singles in all three.”
Leading Wilmington in the singles category is Gandhi, who is looking to follow in the footsteps of his brother Anay Gandhi, who dominated first singles last season. With the success that Gandhi has already shown, Mailey is confident the junior will have a strong season on the courts.
“Number one is Anuj Gandhi, his older brother was captain last year and he was one of the best players to come out of Wilmington. Anuj is pretty good too, he’s a junior,” said Mailey.
Right behind Gandhi is Karani and Mitchell, who Mailey also has faith in to compete and collect some wins throughout the season.
“Number two is Sidd Karani, I’ve had him for a while too,” said Mailey. “Number three is Owen Mitchell and he’s a solid number three. Owen played first doubles last year, but I did give him some time in singles so he’s ready. He’s very grown up, he’s solid up here.”
In the doubles teams, Mailey’s confidence only continues. In the starting lineup as a whole, Mailey is familiar with every player having had them in the program for at least one year. During that span, he’s watched them grow and gain more experience, which will ultimately prepare them for this season.
“All the other kids that are playing doubles have had experience,” he said. “There’s nobody that’s coming through the door that I’ve never had that’s going to be a starter.”
At first doubles, Mailey is nodding to Sarthak Tripathi and Srikar Mallajosyula and Eric Packer and Ryan Weinstein on second doubles.
However, his doubles teams aren’t necessarily set in stone. With some promising underclassmen, Mailey will look to incorporate as many players as he can throughout the season into the second doubles spot.
“I have a few freshmen, they’re lower level this year but I think that in time they are going to be good,” he said.
Two players in particular Nick DiGiovanni as well as Mantvydas Banevicius are right on the cusp of a second doubles assignment.
“My number eight and nine aren’t too far behind the four doubles players so they’ll probably see some time this year,” said Mailey. “Hopefully we don’t have injuries but sometimes if we’re playing a team like Stoneham or Watertown, I might sit a few guys down and let some other kids play.”
Wilmington also features other players including Anthony Cummings, Jackson Kiley, Evan Woltag, and Adam Yalcin, who will all be contributing this season for the ‘Cats.
With the season on the horizon, Mailey and his squad are ready for another season in the competitive Middlesex League.
“We’re working hard,” he said. “We run every day, we’re doing competitive drills every day. I’m excited to see the season start. We got a good group of kids and also very supportive parents. Coaching would not be easy if you didn’t have good parents, I’m very fortunate with that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.