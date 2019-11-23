WILMINGTON — For a pair of teams that had been eliminated from post-season contention, Wilmington and Lynnfield sure didn’t act like it on Friday night in their non-league MIAA non-playoff matchup at Alumni Field, with both teams playing with a high level of intensity throughout the contest.
Unfortunately for the Wildcats, their tremendous effort came up just a little short against an excellent Pioneers team, as they were unable to complete an exciting fourth quarter comeback and fell by a score of 25-22.
With the loss, the Wildcats dropped to 4-6 on the season and will now begin preparations for their Thanksgiving Day clash with arch rival Tewksbury.
Lynnfield meanwhile, who had been the No. 3 seed in the Division 5 playoffs before being eliminated in last week’s semifinals, improved to 8-2 on the season.
The Wildcats twice trailed by as many as 11 points in the fourth quarter, but fought back each time, eventually closing to within three points with just under four minutes left in the game before Lynnfield was able to finally put them away.
It was a tough loss to take for Wilmington coach Craig Turner and his players, but he was proud of the effort he saw from his team.
“I told the kids after the game, that in these three weeks, the biggest thing that coaches worry about is what kind of effort they are going to get, but that hasn’t been an issue in any of these games and it wasn’t in this one,” Turner said.
The Wildcats trailed 13-7 at the half, and 19-7 at the end of three quarters, when senior quarterback Christian Robarge came on in relief at quarterback and nearly led them to victory. In just one quarter of play Robarge ran for 74 yards and a touchdown and threw for another 78 and another score.
Upon entering the game with 11:50 left in the contest, Robarge immediately led Wilmington on their best drive of the game, marching them 92 yards on 12 plays before capping the drive with a one yard run up the middle with 6:33 left in the game.
Robarge did nearly all of the damage on the drive, rushing for 74 yards and passing for another 16. On the play before the touchdown, Robarge had run for 27 yards to give Wilmington a first and goal from the one before plunging in for the score on the next play. When Stephen Smolinsky drilled through the extra point, Wilmington was within 19-14.
The execution on the drive was exactly why Turner had brought Robarge into the game in relief of freshman Joseph McCauley. It had far less to do with how the freshman signal caller had performed under pressure from a stellar Lynnfield defense and far more to do with a change in the Wildcats game plan.
“We were struggling to run the ball and we really needed to get the ball moving,” Turner said. “He is our best athlete, and we wanted to get the QB run game going. He got us a first down and then he just picked up steam. He is a great player and he had a great game for us. That’s the kind of effort we are going to need on Thanksgiving.”
Lynnfield responded immediately after the Wildcats score, when quarterback Clayton Marengi (12-for-24, 270 yards) threw his fourth touchdown of the night, a 44-yard connection with John Lee to make the score 25-14 with 4:39 left in the game after the failed two-point conversion.
Still, the Wildcats were not done. Two plays later, got the job done with his arm, this time connecting with sophomore wide receiver Gavin Erickson on a perfectly thrown ball for a 62-yard pass for a touchdown. When Robarge ran in the two-point conversion moments later, the Wildcats were within 25-22 with 3:49 left in the game.
It was the second touchdown catch of the game for Erickson, who had an outstanding night in his own right, with 95 yards receiving.
“He’s a special kid,” Turner said. “He’s an excellent athlete. He is a great football player and a great lacrosse player. He will definitely be our go-to guy going forward into next season.”
Wilmington however, was unable to stop Lynnfield on their next drive, as the Pioneers picked up a couple of first downs, including one on a 21-yard completion by Marengi to run out the clock on their way to victory.
Lynnfield had taken an early 13-0 lead on a 68-yard pass from Marengi to Anthony Floramo Jr. in the first quarter and a two-yard pass to Jack Ford in the second quarter. For the most part the Wildcats did a pretty good job of limiting the talented Marengi, who had thrown a state leading 22 touchdown passes heading into the game, holding him to a 50 percent completion percentage. But he made enough big plays with both his arms and legs to beat the Wildcats.
“We worked all week on trying to keep him in the pocket, but it is not easy to do,” Turner said. “He can make plays out of the pocket with his legs and he can run the ball very well. He is definitely one of the better quarterbacks we have seen all season.”
Wilmington had fought back at that point as well, when McCauley dropped a perfectly placed pass into the hand of Erickson for a 13-yard touchdown with 1:05 left in the half to bring the Wildcats within 13-7 at the break. The touchdown came two plays after Pedro Germano had recovered a Lynnfield muffed punt on the Pioneer 19-yard line.
Despite Marengi’s big night throwing the ball, the Wildcats had several players step up defensively, including Smolinsky and Dean Nally, each of whom had multiple sacks on the night, along with Pedro Germano who had an interception to go along with his fumble recovery.
