WILMINGTON — It has not been an easy season for the Wilmington High Boys Basketball team. Up until this past weekend when they picked up a big win over Stoneham, they had gone winless on the season, making a season already filled with unique challenges, all the more challenging for the members of this Wildcats squad.
It would very easy for players enduring a season like this to get down on themselves or even each other without the right type of leadership. Thankfully, this was not a problem for this group of Wildcats. Thanks in large part to the leadership of their tri-captains, led in particular by senior guard Jimmy McCarron, a never ending source of positive reinforcement for his teammates.
McCarron, along with fellow captains, senior Evan Witalicz and junior Tommy Mallinson, have all played key role in helping to keep the Wildcats together as a team, and McCarron has stepped to the forefront in that regard.
Not that McCarron doesn’t get as frustrated as anyone else with the things he and his teammates have had to deal with this season, including a pair of two-week shut downs due to COVID-19, one occurring in the preseason and another coming after the season was already underway.
“It has definitely been a tough process, especially trying to get ready for the season when we got shut down,” McCarron said. “We had no preseason game and we had practices canceled, so we had to just jump right into the season. It really put us behind. We had workouts put in place from coach (Dennis) Ingram on a daily basis, and that was the best we could do at the time. You just do the best you can. I wasn’t sure for a while that we would be able to come back, so I was very happy we were able to.”
McCarron’s ability to lead his teammates comes as no surprise to Ingram, who has coached McCarron since he first joined the team as a sophomore.
“Jimmy is a great kid and he comes from a great family,” Ingram said. “He’s the type of kid where you never have to whisper in his ear to get going. He is always ready to play, both in practice and in games. I have spoken to his guidance counselors and his teachers and they all agree that he is such a genuinely good kid. They can’t say enough good things about him.”
Add Ingram to the group of people who can’t say enough good things about McCarron, both as a person and as a player. Ingram points specifically to McCarron’s role in trying to get the season off to a good start, despite the challenges that the team faced due to COVID-19 restrictions, as well as his role in maintaining his positive attitude as their difficult season rolled on.
“He has played a huge role for us,” Ingram said. “He plays baseball too, and his baseball season got interrupted too. He had his baseball season canceled, we had no summer league for basketball or fall league, but still he kept working.
“I think I talked to the captains more this off-season than in any other year, just because things were so much different this year. He kept trying to get an open gym, but we were never able to. He has been a very, positive, outgoing kid and that has been huge for us. To have a kid like him is great any year, but in a year like this, with so few positives, for him to be able to put a positive spin on things has been huge for us.”
For McCarron, dealing with this year’s winless season, as well as last year’s 2-18 campaign has not been easy, but rather than be discouraged by it, he has instead been motivated by it, motivated to keep searching for that first victory, and keep searching to improve.
“As a leader on this team, I feel like it is essential to be positive, whether we are winning or losing,” McCarron said. “I try to keep that same approach in practices and games. After a loss, it just makes me more determined, and makes me strive to be a better player and leader through adversity. We have fallen short of expectations, but we have played a lot of close games. I feel like we are close to getting a win.”
Of course, one day after speaking with the Town Crier, McCarron was proven correct, as the Wildcats beat Stoneham by a score of 76-66, behind 34 points by Tommy Mallinson, with McCarron also chipping in with nine points and eight rebounds.
McCarron knows he will likely never be the player with the most points at the end of the night, as he averages six points and 7.9 rebounds per game, but he also knows he can contribute in many other ways.
“I think my strongest role on this team is as a rebounder,” McCarron said. “I don’t get the most touches on the offensive end, but when I do get a touch, I am able to get a big basket when we need it. I feel like I can give us some secondary scoring when we needed it and try to set the tempo.”
Once basketball season is over, McCarron will be looking to set the tempo for the Wildcats baseball team for this upcoming spring season. While the start of the spring season has been delayed and won’t get underway until May, it hardly matters to McCarron, who is just eager to start the season whenever he can.
“I am very excited to be back playing baseball,” McCarron said. “It will be my first time playing baseball since my sophomore year, so I am looking forward to getting back to it. It will be fun to see where I am at. I have been working at it the best I can, and I will really ramp it once basketball season ends.”
Of course, after baseball will come graduation and then college in September, where McCarron hopes to attend either Plymouth State or Endicott where he plans to major in business, and also hopefully continue his athletic career.
Ingram has appreciated having McCarron with him for the past three seasons and while he knows he will definitely be successful in college, he also knows how much the Wildcats will miss him next season.
“We will definitely miss him,” Ingram said. “He is the kind of kid who always wants to stay in the gym and always asks if he can have extra time in the gym. Hopefully he is a kid who comes back and stays a part of the program. I know that whatever he chooses to do in life, he will be successful.”
