TEWKSBURY – Both teams entered last Wednesday's game red-hot. The reigning Division 2 state champion Tewksbury Redmen came into their home Breakaway Arena riding a 12-0-1 streak, while their visitors of Wilmington came to town with a 3-0-1 streak over their last four and an 8-2-1 mark over its last 11 games.
So naturally, something had to give.
And what gave was the performance of Tewksbury's second line with Brady Chapman-Conor Cremin-Ryan Flynn. The trio combined to score Tewksbury's final four goals, while adding two assists, in helping the Redmen come away with a convincing 5-2 victory before a packed house.
The win closes Tewksbury's regular season at 18-1-1, the program's best regular season record since finishing 20-0 during the 1995-'96 season.
“Coming off a season like last year with two losses throughout the whole year with a team that was built to win a state championship, you come into this year and you ask yourself 'how are these kids going to play and how are they going to react'? We got better as the year went on and we really started to focus better,” said Redmen head coach Derek Doherty. “We knew what we had to do and that's play our system which is hard, physical and get the puck to the net.
“I'm thrilled for the kids right now and they are just awesome kids. We have a great dynamic in the locker room. We have zero problems and no drama. They are all buddies so it's all good.”
Wilmington ends the regular season with an overall record of 8-9-2, which comes after starting out 0-6-1.
Tewksbury took a 2-0 lead after the first period, which included holding an 18-6 shot advantage. Just 2:10 into the game, Matt Cooke put home a rebound off a shot from Tyler Barnes, with another assist going to Nick DiCiccio.
Midway through the period on a 4-on-4 situation, the Redmen scored again as Jeremy Insogna's first shot was saved and Chapman drove home the rebound for the 2-0 lead.
Wilmington cut the lead in half scoring a power play goal just 1:25 into the period as Nate Alberti extended his scoring streak to 11 games as he found the back of the net with assists going to linemates Mike Daniels and Matt O'Brien.
Tewksbury scored three more goals before the end of the period. Andrew Whynot set up Chapman with a beautiful pass for the first one to make it 3-1. With five minutes to go, Cremin collected the puck off the back boards after a missed shot, and walked right in and deposited the puck to the empty corners with assists going to Insogna and Cooke.
Then with 8.2 seconds left, Chapman made a gorgeous pass to Cremin, who scored his second goal of the game.
Alberti scored his second goal with 2:20 left in the third to close out the scoring.
“Tewksbury came in as advertised. They are a really good skating team and they come directly at you. I think we could have handled some things better,” said Wildcats' head coach Steve Scanlon. “The penalties hurt us and the front net coverage (was not there for us). Standing next to someone is not covering a player. You got to control the hands and the stick or you're not covering him and these (Tewksbury) kids can bury the puck. It's hard to chase the game against them.
“(Ben O'Keefe is) a good goalie and we did get a couple of opportunities, but you're not getting enough against a team like that. You're lucky to get twenty shots on net. (Tewksbury is ranked at the top) for a reason.”
Tewksbury finished the game holding a 43-21 advantage in shots. O'Keefe made 19 saves and Wilmington's Justin Finnegan made 38.
The night, however belonged to the Redmen second line.
“What a game that second line had tonight. Brady Chapman was awesome tonight,” said Doherty. “He's always in front of the net, he's big, he gets a piece of everything and he's just quiet and does his thing. He's an awesome two-way player, always backchecking as well. He works hard, but they all work hard. They all get back to backcheck and get in the right position.”
