Wilmington High Girls Varsity Basketball Coach Jessica Robinson, who has done a fabulous job now in her third year, talks strategy over with her players during a timeout including from left, Kylie DuCharme (23), Olivia Almeida, Alyssa Morrison (12) and Annie Wingate (3). On Tuesday night, the Wildcats defeated the first place Burlington Red Devils in overtime, extending the team’s winning streak to five games.

(photo by JoeBrownphotos.com).