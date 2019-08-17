WILMINGTON –The goal of the Friends of Wilmington Tennis is to grow the game of tennis in the town of Wilmington, getting more local players out onto the courts to discover what a great game tennis can be for people of all ages.
With that at this goal, this past weekend’s Second Annual Wilmington Tennis Open, hosted by the Friends of Wilmington Tennis has to be considered a great success, as over 60 tennis players of all ages from Wilmington and surrounding towns took to the courts to compete in the tournament.
After being hindered by poor weather in last year’s inaugural tournament, forcing it to be moved indoors to the Lexington Boston Sports Club, this year’s participants were greeted with a nearly perfect summer day with matches being held at Wilmington High School as well as the Boutwell and Woburn Street Courts.
The great weather and the hard work of the Friends of Wilmington Tennis combined for a huge increase in participants this year as the 60 plus players nearly doubled last year’s totals. All proceeds from the event will go to support the Wilmington High Tennis program.
“It was an awesome day. It went really well,” said Wilmington High Boys Tennis coach Rob Mailey, one of the organizers of the event. “It was a big upgrade over last year, so it was great to see so many people come out to play.”
Not only were there a lot of players, there was also some great quality tennis in display throughout the day, including in the Boys and Girls Singles finals.
In the Boys finals, fans got a good glimpse into the future of the Wilmington High Tennis program, when the Wildcats number one player, sophomore Anay Gandhi defeated his younger brother, Anuj Gandhi by a score of 8-1. Meanwhile in the Girls Singles finals, another Wilmington High star, senior Carolyn Roney, defended her title with an 8-2 win over Jamie Burns of Tewksbury.
“They all played really well,” Mailey said. “They all did such a great job to get to the finals. Anay played a great match in the finals to beat Anuj and it was great to see Carolyn play so well and defend her title.”
In the Men’s Doubles finals, Andover High Girls Tennis coach Alan Hibino and his partner Dave Sullivan won in a walkover against Andover High Tennis stars Justin Gu and Vishnu Suresh. Suresh and Gu had played a tremendous match in the semifinals to earn an 8-6 win over Anay Gandhi and his father Uptal Gandhi, but Gu was injured in the process, forcing them to forfeit in the finals.
“The men’s doubles was highly competitive throughout the tournament,” Mailey said. “The talent level was extremely high and they all played very well.”
In Ladies Doubles action, it was Emily Simpson and Hieu Nguyen coming away with a thrilling 8-6 win over Karen Riley and Abbie Culhanem who were also runners up in last year’s tournament.
“That was a great match in the finals,” Mailey said. “Both teams were highly competitive and it went right down to the wire.”
In the Mixed Doubles finals, Emily and Ben Simpson earned an 8-2 victory over Kurtis and Idekelly King, by a score of 8-2. It was the second straight runner up finish for the Kings.
While the quality of tennis was outstanding, the most important thing to Mailey and the other organizers of the event was the enthusiasm for the game of tennis shown by so many players in both Wilmington as well as surrounding towns. And for that, Mailey says that the credit must go to Kathleen Reynolds, the founder of the Friends of Wilmington Tennis, who has worked tirelessly to promote the game to local residents.
“The level of play in all events went up, and it was a really good day for the growth of the game of tennis in Wilmington,” Mailey said. “I tip my hat to Kathleen Reynolds. I worked with her and helped her, but she is unbelievable. She did an outstanding job. She was just awesome, as she always is, and she was the reason the day was such a great success.”
