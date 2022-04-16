It's been a wild and interesting start to the season for the Wilmington High School Softball team.
Last Wednesday, the season started out with an incredible 31-18 victory over Winchester, played on the field turf, which certainly helped both offenses mash and smash the ball all over the field. In this game, Wilmington had 25 hits including five home runs.
Wilmington's offense got going right away scoring nine runs in the top of the first. Junior Abby LaClair belted his first of two “monstrous” home runs. After that came a double from Bella Kieran, a two-run home run by Sofia Scalfani, a triple by Lily MacKenzie, a double by Eva Boudreau and a single by Maddie Kelsey, all part of the touchdown and field goal inning.
Winchester got one back in the home half, and then Wilmington came back and scored ten more runs in the top of the second to go up 19-1.
“The game was played on Winchester's turf but the conditions were not ideal,” said head coach Audrey Cabral Pini. “Both runners and fielders were falling all over the place. It was like we’re all on a slip and slide. Balls that were hit on outfield turf just took off. We had to play our outfielders deep just so the ball didn’t get by us.”
With the score 29-18 in the sixth, MacKenzie hit a walk-off two-run homer, giving Wilmington the Mercy Run Rule victory.
Kelsey finished with the game with a home run, triple and knocked in seven.
The very next day, Wilmington played host to Arlington and were defeated, 13-1.
“The bats were held silent most of the game. The lone hit came from captain Bella Kieran who had a thunderous triple and later scored,” said Cabral-Pini. “The defense did not play very well in this contest and made some costly errors to let the game slip away.”
On Tuesday, the 'Cats were blanked by Wakefield, 12-0.
“For the second game in a row, our bats were silent,” said the coach. “We had a chance to score in first inning but failed to tag up on a ball hit to deep left. After that, we just couldn’t get much going. We were only able to muster four hits in the contest. Wakefield had some infield hits, and bloop hits as well were more aggressive on the bases.”
Wilmington (1-2) will host three straight games with Stoneham on Thursday (4:15), Tewksbury on Saturday (1:00) and Watertown (10:00 am) on Wednesday, all three contests to played at Aprile Field.
