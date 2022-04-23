WILMINGTON – On Tuesday afternoon, Wilmington's Superintendent of Schools Dr. Glenn Brand sent out a letter to parents confirming the weekend rumor that Wilmington High School Athletic Director Mia Muzio has resigned from her position, effective at the end of the school year, to take the same position at Lynnfield High School.
“Late last week, our Athletic Director, Ms. Mia Muzio, shared with me that she is accepting a position with the Lynnfield Public School District as their next Director of Athletics and K-12 Physical Education, Health and Wellness Coordinator. As a result, Ms. Muzio is resigning at the conclusion of the current school year.
“A primary point of attraction for her to this new role is based upon her desire to return to the Cape Ann League area where she grew up, as well as to expand her responsibilities of leading academic programs within a classroom setting. I want to take this opportunity and extend my appreciation to Ms. Muzio for her leadership during these last two years in Wilmington — especially during the challenging times in athletics that the pandemic brought about.
“In consideration of the timing of this vacancy, which does not leave much time before July 1, which is when planning for the fall season needs to commence, I have decided to forego a full candidate search at this time. Instead, we will fill the Athletic Director position with an interim candidate through an internal posting and then reassess our long-term plan in the late fall or early winter of next school year.”
Back in March of 2020, Muzio was named the school's sixth official Athletic Director, following Larry Cushing, Sr., James Martin, Jim Gillis, Ed Harrison and Tim Alberts. Alberts had the position from July 1st of 2016 to June 30th of 2019, until he resigned to also switch to another school, Triton Regional, which also competes in the Cape Ann League, where Wilmington was a part of before moving to the Middlesex League in the Fall of 2011.
After Alberts left, Harrison came back on a one-year interim basis, before Muzio officially took over on July 1st of 2020.
About an hour after Brand sent his statement on Tuesday, Muzio sent her own stating:
“After thoughtful consideration, I have made the decision to resign from my position as the Director of Athletics at Wilmington High School at the conclusion of the 2021-2022 school year. I will be taking over as the Director of Athletics and K-12 Physical Education, Health and Wellness Coordinator for Lynnfield Public Schools.
“Since I began my journey to become an athletic director over ten years ago, I have always had a strong desire to work in the Cape Ann League. This stems from my time as a student-athlete and coach, as well as the fact that I have a number of mentors that are athletic directors in the CAL. Additionally, as an administrator I have a desire to expand my skills in Physical Education, Health and Wellness leadership. An opportunity presented itself and ultimately, it is something that I could not pass up. I plan to be extensively involved in the transition process and will work closely with the high school and district administration to ensure a seamless transition and that all student-athletes and coaches are provided with the necessary support.”
“I am beyond grateful for the opportunity to lead the athletic department over the past two years. It has been a pleasure to work with the student-athletes, coaches and community.”
In her two years as Athletic Director, Muzio was extremely busy. She finalized the co-op/co-ed gymnastics program with Bedford, which had been jump started by Harrison, and that program had tremendous success this past winter, being one of the top four teams in the entire state and New England. She was a proponent of the WHS Girls Hockey program also getting into a joint program, joining Stoneham. This past season, that team reached the second round of the state tournament. Both of those co-op programs are two-year agreements. The third co-op program, swim-and-dive, which was formed when Alberts served, had a significant increase in participation numbers.
In addition to those things, Muzio added five new coaches to the staff with Lauren Donoghue for volleyball, Peter Mitchell in wrestling, Kristen Hannon with gymnastics and more recently Joe Patrone with cross-country and track, as well as Chris Frissore with girls lacrosse.
During her time as AD, Muzio was instrumental in revamping the school's athletic website and the entire athletic program being active on social media sites. She helped the WHS Hall of Fame Committee with a new way for nominations to be sent in. She assembled the student athlete's handbook, helped a number or programs get new uniforms and equipment, helped vastly improve the athletic booklets and was an advocate for the athletic store, promoting the school's apparel.
Muzio also organized a number of successful nights honoring both Kylie DuCharme and Tommy Mallinson, when they both surpassed 1,000 points in their basketball careers, as well as honoring all of the former WHS Wrestlers, who had 100 or more wins in their careers. She also initiated the “Student-Athletes of the Month” program. She has also been in the process of adding the new championship banners and flags to the gymnasium, and has ideas of making a “WHS Hall of Fame Wall” inside the school.
She was also a big supporter of the student-athletes, attending nearly every game and promoting the athletes any way she could.
On the flip side of that, she had to deal with a lot of off the field issues, mostly from parents and student-athletes. Parents were outraged after the Middlesex League voted not to allow spectators into games during the pandemic. Then in the fall of 2020 when games started back up again, Brand had to shut down all athletics for two weeks due to a house party which had student-athletes engaged in underage drinking. Again parents were outraged at that decision.
Moreover, there were two other underage incidents this past winter season, one at the Wilmington-Reading Boys Hockey game and another at the Wilmington-Shrewsbury Girls Hockey game, while she had to deal with a number of instances of unruly behavior from students and parents during athletic events.
During the pandemic, she also had to deal with the disagreement between the spring athletic coaches and the school committee on whether or not salaries should be paid, despite the season being cancelled. Then this past winter, she suspended a three-sport varsity coach, which led to him not being rehired.
Before coming to WHS, Muzio, 32, graduated from Rockport High School in 2007. She played three years of field hockey, served as captain and during her senior year, was named the Team's MVP, was selected to the Cape Ann League All-Conference team, as well as to the Massachusetts All-State team, playing the defensive back position. She also played softball at RHS.
After high school, she went on to play field hockey at Ithaca College. She was a starting player each of her last three years and was named to the All-Empire 8 League All-Conference second team as a junior and senior and also served as a captain.
After college, Muzio got into coaching. She was the head field hockey coach at North Reading High School from 2013-'16, compiling a record of 27-51-5, which included one state tournament appearance in 2015. That year the team finished 8-9-2 overall, including a first round tournament loss to Ipswich. That was the first playoff appearance for the program since 2011.
Muzio also served as the JV Softball coach at Rockport from 2014-15, which included one undefeated season, and was also the assistant softball and field hockey coach at Triton Regional from 2017-'2019.
Professionally, Muzio served as the Athletics Assistant at Triton from August 2017 to April of 2018, left to become the Athletic Assistant/District Building Use Coordinator at Hamilton-Wenham Regional, serving from May 2018 to July of 2019. From there she became the interim AD at Weymouth before moving on to Wilmington.
Muzio holds a Master of Education Degree in Education from the Harvard Graduate School of Education, a Master of Arts Degree in Sports Leadership from Northeastern University and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Legal Studies from Ithaca College.
As for who will replace Muzio on an interim basis, the two obvious in-house candidates would be Brian Caira and Jonathan Amico.
Caira, the acting assistant principal at the Wilmington Middle School, was one of the three finalists for the position along with then Windham, NH Athletic Director Michael McCaffrey, but it ultimately went to Muzio.
Amico, who has a strong background in Athletic Training but has changed gears with aspirations of becoming an Athletic Director, has been Muzio's Administrative Assistant for almost a year.
