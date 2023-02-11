BELMONT – Back on December 21st, the Wilmington High School boys' hockey team put it all together against one of the state's best teams losing to Arlington, 4-2, in just the second game of the season.
Fast forward six weeks later, and while the 'Cats have enjoyed a nice winning streak, none of those wins compared to the effort, and play they put forth this past Wednesday night. Facing a 10-win Belmont team, ranked No. 7 in the entire state, the 'Cats led 1-0 until the Marauders scored with three seconds left after pulling the goalie for the extra skater, and after a five-minute 4-on-4 overtime frame, the teams ended in a thrilling 1-1 tie.
Before that game, the 'Cats were 0-4 against Middlesex League Liberty Division teams and were outscored by Reading, Arlington, Winchester and Woburn by a 23-5 margin. Last year, the 'Cats were 0-4-1 against Liberty teams and were outscored 18-6. You have to go back to January 29th, 2020, the last time the 'Cats took a point off a Liberty opponent, a 2-1 win over Woburn.
“I'm really proud of the kids for that Belmont tie. Everybody was on the same page and everybody came to play. We didn't dominate by any stretch, but (goalie Justin) Finnegan was good in the net, we were blocking shots, we were skating stride by stride with them and they have a great team,” said head coach Steve Scanlon.
Wilmington had the lead thanks to a goal by Nate Alberti with an assist going to defenseman Owen White. Besides that, the star of the game was Finnegan, who stopped 36-of-the-37 shots he faced. The one he didn't get, he couldn't do anything about. Defenseman Peter Grace took a shot from the point and through tons of traffic, the puck squirted loose to the crafty Cam Fici, who buried it.
“That kid (Grace) in the back is the best player in the league. We had it covered pretty good. If you're a goal scorer, the puck always seems to find you. (Fici) squirted loose and the shot caromed off somebody and the puck went right to the kid and he snapped it into the top corner,” said Scanlon. “They had pulled the goalie and we had everything accounted for. The kid just squirmed out of the pile and he's a clever goal scorer. I always think that good goal scorers like that the puck always finds them. And he doesn't miss from there.”
Although Belmont held a 37-9 shot advantage, the 'Cats played extremely well to come away with the point.
“The tie is really a big boost for us. They were 10-1-2 and they beat BC High and they have some good wins. I think we jumped up five spots in the power rankings because of it,” said Scanlon. “What saves you in this new format is your opponents' opponents. When you're playing teams like Belmont, every single team they play is good so you help yourself out.”
On Saturday, Wilmington hosted Burlington and came away with a 1-0 win. Alberti scored with a catch and release off a cross ice pass from Mike Daniels coming with 4:05 left in the game. Finnegan was once again terrific in the net making all 24 saves for the shut out.
“I didn't think we had our 'A' game today but we saved our best period for the last one. We were able to get the goal and Finnegan continues to do a great job in the net for us. He played very well and that's a big-plus. I just didn't think we were sharp at anytime of the game. We expended a lot in that Belmont game,” said Scanlon.
The coach also noted that the postponed game against Matignon will go down as a 3-0 forfeit victory – for power ranking purposes. Once that becomes official, Wilmington will have a record of 6-7-2, which comes after starting out 0-6-1.
“We stick a couple of more wins and we'll get a home tournament game. We're capable of beating some of these teams coming up. We haven't beaten Wakefield in a few years so we'd love to get them, and I think we can beat Stoneham and Melrose,” said Scanlon.
Wilmington faced Wakefield (7-5-2) on Wednesday with results not known as of presstime and then will travel to face Stoneham (3-9-1) on Saturday at 4 pm. After that will come road contests at Melrose (3-9-2) on Saturday, February 18th and then at Tewksbury (12-1-1) on Wednesday, February 22nd.
Going by the Power Rankings that were released on Tuesday, the 'Cats are ranked 12th.
