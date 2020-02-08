STONEHAM – The up and down, inconsistent season has continued for the Wilmington High School Boys Hockey team. Earlier this season, the 'Cats knocked off defending Division 1 state champion Winchester, tied Melrose and lost to D1 powerhouses Burlington, Reading and Arlington by one goal.
But over the last three games, the team has gone 1-2 and given up a combined 114 shots against Lexington, Woburn and Melrose. Certainly that's not going to cut it moving forward.
"We haven't been playing well," said head coach Steve Scanlon. "The last few years when February 1st has hit, we have struggled. If we don't straighten up, we're not going to beat these teams (down the stretch). We have four games left and there's two ways we can get into the state tournament. If we want to get in, we got to get stronger with our forecheck and get better with our defensive zone coverage."
After a miserable loss to Lexington back on January 25th, Wilmington (8-7-1) took the ice last Wednesday night against Woburn and barely came away with a 2-1 win.
"We were outplayed for most of the game," said Scanlon. "We played an OK first period and were then totally dominated in the second period, but only down 1-0. We came to life for about six minutes of the third period, but in the game we were outshot 36-19. (Our goalie Sam) Cedrone allowed us to stay in the game. He was terrific in the net."
Down 1-0, the 'Cats scored the final two goals, the first from captain Jared Venezia on an assist from Justin Crowley and the second goal was scored by assistant captain Christian Robarge on an assist from Robbie Courtney.
Cedrone made 35 saves, including a tremendous stop with under a minute to go when Woburn pulled their goalie for the extra skater.
On Saturday night, the 'Cats were dominated by Melrose, 5-1, the same team they tied 2-2 back in late December.
"Two minutes into the game, we took a penalty and they scored," said Scanlon. "We then went down 2-0, but got it back to 2-1, and I thought we had some momentum going. But right away we give one back to them on a series of defensive breakdowns. That goal came just two minutes later, and it was a real killer. I thought Melrose outskated us and outworked us. We looked tired and leg weary."
Wilmington has four games left and could qualify for the tournament with a win and a tie against Burlington, Wakefield, Stoneham and Tewksbury, or the team can get in through the Sullivan Rule with a win against either Wakefield, Stoneham or Tewksbury (could also get in with two ties and one loss).
The 'Cats lost 3-2 to Burlington (11-3-3) earlier this year and the Red Devils are the No. 2 ranked team in Division 1 North, and among the top ranked in the entire state. Wakefield (8-6-2) is coming off a 1-1 tie with Burlington as well as a 3-1 win over Winchester. The 'Cats defeated the Warriors 3-1 in the first contest. Stoneham is struggling at 4-9-1 but defeated Wilmington 3-2 this year.
Then Tewksbury is the top ranked team in Division 2 North, are 12-2-2 right now, including an 8-game unbeaten streak, which includes wins over Lincoln-Sudbury, Lowell, Billerica and a tie with North Andover — all four of those teams also highly ranked in their respective divisions.
