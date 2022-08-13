WILMINGTON/WELLESLEY/BOURNE – Susan Spousta was no stranger to the Pan Mass Challenge even prior to this past weekend. After all, she had already competed in the event for the past two years, albeit one of those years in 2021, being a virtual ride due to the pandemic. But this year’s was still unique in many ways, with first and foremost being the oppressive heat that Spousta and her fellow riders had to endure during her 85-mile ride from Wellesley to Bourne on Saturday.
On the positive side, Spousta, a North Reading native who has lived in Wilmington for the past 25 years, was able to enjoy the full experience of the PMC for the first time, including the post race activities in Bourne as well as the cheering and supportive spectators along the way.
Unsurprisingly to anybody who knows her, the 58-year old Spousta battled the elements as well as the course and made her way to the finish line, completing not only a great personal accomplishment, but also doing so for a great cause which has grown very near and dear to her heart over the past several years.
“It was a great experience,” Spousta said. “It was a lot with the heat, but the PMC does such a fantastic job of keeping us all hydrated and getting the right nutrients and everything. I had trained in a lot of hot weather, but this was still a lot. Thankfully they do such a great job to make sure we have everything we need.
“They could never do this without such great volunteers. It is such and incredible job they do. They don’t forget anything.”
Along with providing proper hydration long the route, the other thing that kept Spousta going were the throngs of supporters lining the route from Wellesley to Bourne, as well as the support even when the crowds weren’t quite as big on certain parts of the route.
“It was fantastic. Everybody is so encouraging and happy, and you really need that as a rider. It gives us inspiration,” Spousta said. “So many people have been touched by cancer, and it is really heartwarming to see so many people, with signs everywhere and couples holding babies and having them wave to us.
“But one of the best things was there was this old man, sitting by himself, in a chair, under the shade, just cheering us on. So, I yelled to him ‘Thank you’, and he shouted back, ‘No, thank you’. It was just the greatest thing to get that kind of support.”
Spousta rode on Saturday as part of Team Goodwin, along with 17 other members of the Goodwin Procter Law Firm of Boston, where she has worked as a secretary for the past 34 years. Unlike many of the riders of the PMC, she was not riding for anyone in particular in her family, but rather she was riding to support so many people around her, both friends and coworkers who have been affected by cancer. After seeing so many at Goodwin Law do so much good for the PMC and the Dana Farber Cancer Institute for several years, she decided to get involved herself a few years back and it is a decision she is very glad she made.
“There has been nothing in my own family, but I know a lot of people that cancer has touched and I wanted to do something to help,” Spousta said. “A few years ago, I got placed with a partner who is the co-captain of our PMC team, and he encouraged me to sign up, so I did, and I am so glad I did. Prior to this, I had never ridden with a team, but this has made it a lot of fun.”
Another thing that has made the experience of training a lot of fun for Spousta has been the support of her family, particularly her sister and mother.
“My family has been so supportive,” Spousta said. “My sister and her family live in Chelmsford, and I know a ride where I can go by her house during the ride for water or whatever. They are always so supportive and encouraging to me.”
That encouragement is definitely needed on the many long training rides that Spousta puts in during her preparation for the PMC. This was her second time doing the Wellesley to Bourne 85-mile ride, including her virtual ride back in 2021. She had ridden in the 100-mile Wellesley Century last year. Both rides, as you might imagine, take an enormous amount of training to prepare for, but it is work that Spousta knows will pay off in the end for both herself and the PMC.
“I will go out on my own a lot, and ride to Topsfield or Georgetown,” Spousta said. “I will usually do between 40 and 80 miles on a weekend, and then during the week I will go to the gym in the morning or power walk. I basically have to give up my weekends during the summer, but it is well worth it, because this is such a great cause.”
And that great cause will likely have Spousta back on her bike again next summer, ready for a fourth crack at the PMC.
“I keep saying I am not going to do it again, but I probably will,” Spousta said. “It takes a lot of time, but again it is for such a great cause. And it keeps me in shape. I am always in the best shape of my life after the race. And knowing that every rider-raised dollar goes right to Dana Farber makes it all worth it.”
If you would like to donate to Susan’s ride, please visit her PMC Profile Page at https://profile.pmc.org/SS0597
