Back in the fall, the Town Crier started a series on legendary coaches here in Wilmington. We hit the pause button on the series during the winter season and now starting it back up again here in the spring. We lead off with Dick Scanlon, the Hall of Fame Baseball and Soccer coach.
Below, is the story on Dick when he was the Town Crier's Coach of the Year in 1997, after leading the soccer team to the state championship game. At the end of that story, which is mostly focused on the soccer team’s success, we added excerpts from the 1998 story in which he was again chosen as the Coach of the Year after leading the baseball and soccer teams to the Eastern Mass finals.
The 1997 story appeared in the December 10th issue and the '98 story ran in the December 9th issue. That story was written by Jeff Nazzaro. Some edits were made to both original stories.
WILMINGTON — To prove just how vital Dick Scanlon is to the Wilmington school system, its athletic program and of course this entire town, is very easy.
Sure one can say look at his achievements: 200-plus career wins in baseball; Ten WHS Teacher of the Year Awards; Seven Coach of the Year Awards between the Merrimack Valley Conference as well as the Town Crier and Lowell Sun newspapers; an early induction to the WHS Athletic Hall of Fame; Two Division 3 North Final Championships in soccer; One Division 3 finalist trophy in soccer; And finally, many state tournament appearances over his 22 years of coaching.
All of that is deserving enough for Dick Scanlon to walk away with any award, nevermind, this year's Town Crier Coach of the Year Award. However, that's not the reason. One reason for the award is for what he has done for hundreds and hundreds of student-athletes over the 29 years of teaching at WHS. He has touched so many lives. He is a Wilmington legend, up there with the likes of other coaches Frank Kelley, Fred Bellissimo, Jan Cassidy-Wood and former athletes Mike Esposito and Meghan Donnelly.
There's many other reasons for Scanlon getting the award including his guidance, support, and most of all his aggressiveness, passion and love for both baseball and soccer, and every team he coaches. Also, his love for each and every kid who goes out there everyday and busts his tail for him on the diamond or the soccer field can not go unnoticed. It's in his blood, it's in his mind and of course it's in his heart.
Along with tremendous knowledge of baseball and soccer, and each of his student-athletes' strengths and weaknesses, his integrity to win and succeed, comes his style. He is not the rah-rah, emotional speaker. He doesn't give tearjerking pre-game speeches or hugs that last a lifetime. Rather, he gives everything he has so each and every student-athlete becomes a better person in the class room or on the field. His style is one of a kind. He is the type of person, teacher and coach, that people sit around a fire on a cold winter night, laughing up a storm, reminiscing old memories and good times that they shared with the legend.
Dick Scanlon's personage goes and goes that even this past fall's incredible soccer run to the division finals pretty much goes unnoticed compared to what he has meant to so many people. But, that, the fantastic turnaround soccer season – going from a five-win season to a ten-win season, and then a ride to the state finals in a three-year span – is the reason for this award.
“People ask me all of the time, 'Why are you still coaching when you're 65 years old'? Why not? What does a number have to do with anything? It's what I like to do,” Scanlon said. “If the soccer team went 8-10 this season, I would still come back next season. I'm not coaching for the glory or for the money. I love the game and I love dealing with kids.”
Scanlon started out his athletic career when he was a stand-out athlete himself at Wakefield High School and then Boston College in baseball, as well as track-and-field. He was a Boston Post and Boston Herald All-Scholastic baseball player when he won the league's batting title at Wakefield. He was also a 220-yard state champion in outdoor track.
After his days at Boston College, Scanlon went into the pharmaceutical business, while staying with sports as a little league coach. When he turned 35, he changed his career and took a teaching position in Wilmington at the West Intermediate School. In 1975, he applied for the baseball coaching position at Austin Prep. He got the job and led the team to a state tournament appearance in his first year as head coach. Ironically, on that team, was an outstanding shortstop named Paul Lyman, who nevertheless, 15 years later, would become Scanlon's counterpart at WHS coaching the varsity softball team, and after that, join Scanlon in the HOF.
Scanlon coached baseball for four years at AP before taking the same position at Wakefield High, and then went back to AP, before being named the WHS Baseball coach in 1980. Two years later, he took over for Bill Peabody as the boys' soccer coach.
For the first decade or so, Scanlon had some very tough soccer teams, that were average record-wise. He said, opponents didn't want to play Wilmington in the late 80s as they had tough teams that always gave opponents, whether undefeated or winless, games to be remembered. Then came 1990 when the soccer program captured its first Division 3 Championship, but lost to Medway, 3-1 in the Eastern Mass., finals.
“We had a prolific scorer in John Lynch on that 1990 team. We didn't have that this year,” Scanlon said. “But I told this year's team before the season you don't need a scorer to win. Everyone needed to pick it up a notch, if players who scored three or four goals last year, scored five or six goals this season, then we would be successful. The scoring was spread out and everyone contributed. Jeff Arciero had an excellent season and not too many people can say they were both a Boston Globe and a Boston Herald All-Scholastic.
“When we faced Medway in '90, they were the best team that I've seen. They had a player who went on to become an All-American in college. We lost to them 3-1 and we gave them everything we had. And that's what this year's team did also. Both teams ('90 and '97) wanted to win so badly. Both teams had good defenses and that carries you a long way.”
Prior to the start of this soccer season, Scanlon was very optimistic, but he was worried that his team wasn't ready for action with games starting a week before they normally did. As the season started and moved on through the first handful of games, Wilmington was winning, but not playing their full complete game. They had injuries to key players such as Tom Heigham and Dan Sweet.
As the season continued, Wilmington piled up the yellow cards, and if a team got ten of them, they were not going to the state tournament. That caused panic, controversy and the team to not play its style of play through the last handful of games because the players were aggressively timid on what could eventually hurt them.
Then came the state tournament, Wilmington drew Wayland, the toughest team in the D3 North bracket. The Wildcats won in triple overtime and everything came together at that point for the team: they beat a terrific opponent by playing together; they were finally healthy; and they didn't have to worry about not playing their aggressive style of play. From there, victories kept coming and before you knew it, Wilmington was on its way to its first ever state championship game.
“This year's team was a very good soccer team; there were no individual stars. They were a funny and crazy team. There wasn't any yelling on the sidelines, practices were very laid back, and we had a lot of laughs. Sometimes I did wonder if the team was ready to play. I would ask Jeff Arciero that question and all he had to say was 'yes' and he was right – they were.”
A lot can be answered on the how's and why's of this fantastic soccer season. Maybe Coach Scanlon had everything with the success or nothing to do with it? Everyone who has ever been associated with Dick Scanlon knows that he had a lot to do with the success, but so did the players themselves.
“I think coaches are both over evaluated and under evaluated. Players win and lose the games, coaches don't,” said Scanlon. “Players have to want to win. A coach should be judged on an overall season. I laugh when the Boston newspapers criticize (New England Patriots head coach) Pete Carroll game after game about this decision and that decision. Players win the individual games, not coaches and coaches should be judged on what they for a team through the entire season.
“I know it sounds trite, but I've taken it one game at a time and one year at a time. When my body tells me it's time to hang it up, I will, but right now I don't feel that way. I don't understand why people look down the road and say 'if we beat this team and that team and if this happens then that will happen'. Forget about that stuff. Just go out and perform on that day and in that game.
“That's the thing I take the most pleasure about coaching here in Wilmington – that we do come to play every game. When these kids want to crank it up, they certainly do.”
For now, Dick Scanlon says that he will continue to coach despite the rumors that he was going to retire form it. If and when he does decide to hang them up, a valuable piece will be missing from the Wilmington athletic programs, not to mention a valuable piece will be missing from the classrooms and hallways at WHS.
Dick Scanlon didn't change what he has been doing for the past 22 years at the start of this past soccer season. He continued to guide the team to get better and better, something that he instills with every teenager he comes across with. This past year was no different for Scanlon despite the success he had in both baseball and soccer. True, he and the soccer program accomplished a first when they went to the state championship game, but it didn't happen on one lucky joy ride. A ton of hard work, preparation, determination and patience over a long period of time went into that ride. And what a ride it was. A ride that the team, the school, the town, this newspaper and Dick Scanlon will never forget.
Before, during and after the soccer journey to the finals, Scanlon will continue to do what he's always done: he has taught, coached and influenced hundreds of student-athletes through his tough, yet heartwarming demeanor, his jokes, his personality and most importantly, with every ounce of purity in his heart.
1998 COY
If it seems like every time you look up Dick Scanlon is coaching another Wilmington High School team to a North Sectional Championship and beyond, it's because he is: three-in-a-row starting with 1997's run at a state soccer crown and a neat twofer in the calendar year 1998. The latter accomplishments of course make Scanlon the hands-down choice to once again be the Town Crier's Coach of the Year. At 66 years of age and approaching his 29th year of coaching high school athletics, Scanlon has evolved well beyond a younger man's preoccupation with on-field results. He continues to coach because this is his life and he likes it.
“It's really interesting,” he noted with the conviction that has earned him the respect of a long line of Wilmington athletes and students. “This is the way my life's been for the last 30 years. It's enjoyable. It's long past the time when I get all excited about wins and losses. I coach because I enjoy it.
Of course, wins are always more exciting and enjoyable than losses. Like any coach, Scanlon has had his share of ups and downs, and the fact that he's currently enjoying the biggest ups hasn't let him forget the down times.
“It makes you appreciate it all the more when you do have good clubs.”
***
There was one ready explanation for what Scanlon’s baseball team did last spring, and his name was Scott Swiezynski. The tall right-hander won ten games for the ‘Cats and pitched them into the EMass Final, where they lost to a dominating eventual State Champ in Bishop Stang, 5-1.
“That was a good run,” said Scanlon. “That was a team no one expected to go as far as they did. That was a new team with new players and it all started beginning to gel as the season went along.”
The ‘Cats lost their first two but finished 14-6 and won four straight in the Division 3 Tournament, including the North Final over Arlington Catholic. In addition to Swiezynski’s heroics, Scanlon got good pitching from No. 2 starter Paul Fugere and lots of big hits at big moments from some unlikely sources.
“The whole thing just worked out for us,” Scanlon summed up.
***
For now, Scanlon is looking forward to the winter season - when he doesn’t coach a team - to rest up and get in shape for baseball. He’ll lift weights and walk a lot, all the while thinking about what lies ahead.
“I think I have some good ballplayers coming back,” he said. “It will be a good season if we can fill the void of Swiezynski leaving.”
And that’s what it’s all about for Dick Scanlon - the joy of coaching, of teaching kids and watching them benefit from the whole process.
“That’s what’s so great about high school athletics,” he said. “Unlike pro sports, kids are in it because they want to be. When they win good things happen. They gain a sense of pride in themselves and I think it’s all good.”
