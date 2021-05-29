WILMINGTON – When you get timely hitting throughout your batting order, play flawless defense, and then give up just two hits and no runs from the circle, chances are you will be unbeatable.
On Saturday afternoon those ingredients helped the Wilmington High School softball team extend its winning streak to five with a convincing 7-0 win over Melrose, which came four days after clubbing them 13-2, as part of the home-and-home series.
This one played at Aprile Field, saw sophomore Audrey Powers toss a two-hit shut out, as she did walk six and hit a batter, but struck out ten. She was helped out by catcher Abby LaClair, another tenth grader, who threw out two base runners trying to steal second (and down by six runs?).
The two longtime batterymates were also a big part of the offense. LaClair, who is batting well over .650 on the season, slugged two triples as part of her 3-for-4 day with one RBI. Her rocket to left center field with two outs in the bottom of the first drive in Jenna Sweeney, who started the rally by using her excellent speed to beat out an infield single. That ended up to be the game winning hit.
In the third, Powers singled and Cassandra Tibbetts went in as the courtesy runner. Bella Kiernan sacrificed her to second but was safe at first on an error. LaClair blooped one to right field to load the bases. Two batters later, freshman Lily MacKenzie reached first on a fielder's choice, which scored Powers.
Wilmington broke it open in the third scoring four runs. No 8 and 9 hitters Sofia Scalfini and Tori Gemellaro got things rolling with back-to-back singles, the latter beating out a bunt. Sweeney reached on an infield single again to load the bases. Powers then drove one out to right field for a two-run double, which was followed by a two-run single by Kiernan.
The Wildcats added another run in the fifth on a RBI groundout by Sweeney, which scored Ashley Crawford, who started the inning with a single to right field.
LaClair was the lone batter to have three hits, while Sweeney, Powers and Scalfini had two each. Sweeney and Powers also scored two runs, while, Powers and Kiernan had two RBI each, with Sweeney, LaClair and MacKenzie with one each. MacKenzie and Gemellaro also had a stolen base.
“We have really been hitting the ball. Abby is legit and she had a real good day. Then the bottom part of our order also had a great day. Sofia has really been hitting the ball,” said head coach Cabral-Pini.
During the five game winning streak, Wilmington has outscored teams 44-15, which came after losing 11-1 in the opener to Burlington, only to come back and beat them 8-6 in the second contest.
On Tuesday, the Wildcats made it six in a row with a 5-inning, 12-0, Mercy Run Rule win against Watertown.
Jenna Sweeney, Bella Kiernan, Sofia Scalfini and Abby LaClair all had home runs. LaClair finished 4-for-4 with 4 RBI and Scalfini was 2-for-3 with 4 RBI.
Audrey Powers pitched a five-inning, no-hitter and struck out 13. Right fielder Kiara Nadeau saved the no hitter by throwing out a batter at first.
With three games left, one more with Watertown and Stoneham, if the 'Cats can take care of business and there's no surprise upsets on Burlington's end, the two could very well end up as co-champs, both with 9-1 records.
Wilmington will host Watertown on Saturday at 1 pm, travel to Stoneham on Memorial Day for a 10:00 am contest, before hosting the Spartans a week from Saturday at 1 pm.
BASEBALL
On Saturday, the ‘Cats dropped their fourth game in a row (last week’s headline said four, but at the time it was three) as Melrose took a 1-0 victory on a walk-off throwing error.
For the ‘Cats, junior Jack Toomey took the tough luck loss making his first varsity start going all the way. He only let up four hits, struck out six, walked three and the run that scored was an unearned run.
The Wildcats did make some noise earlier in the game in the fifth, but were unable to push the run across. Nico Piazza led off the inning with a double to left and wad was moved to third on a perfectly place bunt for a hit by Jack Toomey. With no outs and two runners on the Wildcats struck out twice and a ground ball to short ended the threat.
Wilmington only had 5 hits on the day with two by Piazza, one by Toomey, Derek Gallucci and Jacob Roque.
