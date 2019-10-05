WILMINGTON — Hristina Tasheva doesn't participate in many road races and she doesn't run to win. She enjoys running and wants to stay healthy, while exercising and staying in shape. So when she finished 13th overall and was the top female finisher from Wilmington in the 5K portion of the annual Chamber of Commerce Road Race, even she was caught off guard a bit.
"Yeah, I was actually surprised with how well I did," she said. "Typically I start off (races) going out too strong and I just try to get ahead of everyone else. I know that at the end of races, people are going to make their push and they all did (on Sunday), but I guess I had some self control to hold them off. I just try to go as fast and as long as I can."
Brian Schell, the Wilmington High School cross-country and track coach, won the race for his seventh straight time, completely blowing away the rest of the field with his 16:20.6 time. That was over five minutes better than David Crane, the second Wilmington finisher, who was fifth.
Less than two minutes after that came Tasheva, and that's certainly remarkable considering she really doesn't train to be a competitive runner.
"I thought the race went pretty well," she said. "It was a warm day and that was good. I usually run around three miles and this was a 5K (so basically the same distance) so it was right up my ally. I usually do a lot of trail running between 5Ks and five miles."
Tasheva was a member of the track team at WHS for two years and spent time in various different events ranging from sprints to the long jump, but said she really didn't compete in many distance events.
During her high school days, she also played one year of volleyball as a freshman, but spent a lot of her time with the theatre group.
She enjoys writing and photography and has published two books, one along with Rachel Alatalo, a former WHS Track runner back in 2018, called "Better Off," which is described as, "A collaboration of photography and creative writing, Better Off gives the reader a glimpse of life between childhood and adulthood, danger and exhilaration, and love and loneliness. Experience teen angst in a semi-apocalyptic version of Upstate New York."
The second one, called "Belief in Power," was comprised mostly of photos with references to the subject of Bulgarian Immigrants in Western Europe.
Tasheva's parents Miroslav and Maria Tashev are from Bulgaria. Miroslav, who was the top male finisher in the half marathon race also during Sunday's Chamber Event, came to the United States after college and later on Maria joined him, and they became proud parents of their only child, Hristina Tasheva. She explained that in Bulgaria, females have the letter 'A' added on to their last names, hence why her last name is different than her father's. He, like Hristina, enjoys running and apparently is pretty good at it.
"Sometimes we run together but I run shorter distances than he does," she said. "Sometimes he'll know that he is going to participate in a local event and he'll say there's a 5K, so why don't you do it with me'. He has done the Boston Marathon twice and a bunch of other half marathons. He was a runner and then stopped for a bit and then when I picked it up after college, I think it helped him get back into it."
Hristina graduated from WHS in 2014 and then it took her just three years to earn a degree in Cinema/Photography from Ithaca College in New York. Today she works for the Harvard, Mass Television Station as the "Stations Operator", pretty much handling the everyday duties of the local station.
While she is busy with her full-time job, she said that she has no plans to get involved in any competitive races, but wants to continue running as a hobby.
"There's no (races on the horizon)," she said. "So I'll probably stick to doing trail runs and stuff like that."
